E.C. Glass, Heritage and Appomattox head into state semifinal games facing daunting tasks

A historic day will unfold Saturday at Lynchburg City Stadium, where both E.C. Glass and Heritage for the first time will play in a doubleheader for a chance to advance to separate state title games.

Roughly three hours to the west, just across the state border in West Virginia, one of the most successful programs in the Virginia High School League for the last eight years will lock horns with another powerhouse when Appomattox faces Graham.

The day promises to be one filled with excitement, as three of the 14 teams from this newspaper's coverage area will make state semifinal appearances.

"It can't get much better than this," Heritage senior middle linebacker Markaz Wood said this week after his team wrapped up a practice in preparation for today's Class 3 state semifinal. The Pioneers (11-2) host Christiansburg (10-3) at noon.

Across town, as E.C. Glass (12-1) prepared for its Class 4 state semifinal 5 p.m. showdown against Kettle Run (13-0), Jeff Woody addressed his team's playoff run, which included last week's thrilling win over Salem for the Region 4D title, the school's first in 27 years.

"Good teams practice on Thanksgiving," Woody said, referencing the excitement that ran through the program during the holiday last week. "Great teams practice in December. The best team wins on Dec. 10, and we want to be the best team."

And in Appomattox, where the Raiders have once again managed to put together a sterling playoff run in search of their sixth state title in eight seasons, there was a sense of pride. Pride for the program, which has overcome numerous obstacles this season to put together an unlikely run, and pride in the quality of play for a team that is still trying to piece together the puzzle.

"I think the thing I'm proudest of, and maybe I shouldn't say this, but we haven't made the big mistakes to lose games," coach Doug Smith said.

The Raiders will rely on that sound play when it meets Graham in the Class 2 state semifinals for the second straight season. Graham (13-0) has lost only once in the last two seasons, and that occurred in the 2021 state championship game.

The thing about historic days is that they are often marked by trepidation. In the case of Lynchburg City Stadium, that anxiety takes the form of Christiansburg and Kettle Run, both fierce opponents.

Consider Christiansburg's lines. They are led by 6-foot-8, 305-pound sophomore Carter Stallard, and the size doesn't end there. The Blue Demons also run 6-5, 6-4 and 6-3 across the offensive line.

"They present some issues, obviously," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "Up front, you've got to match their physicality because we're not gonna match their size. We don't have that kind of size. But we can match their physicality and make sure we do our job on defense. They're physical, they're big, but I feel like we match up well against them."

Heritage put together a respectable performance last week against LCA, knocking off the region's top seed for the region title. Bradley talked this week about his team's defense being a puzzle. Every piece has to fit into place for the whole thing to work, otherwise there are holes opponents can exploit.

"And offensively, it's the same old story," the coach said of his team, led by quarterback Hov Bateman and running back Rajan Booker. "We've got to take care of the football. Can't turn it over and we've got to take advantage of our possessions. They're a run-first team. They want to run the ball. They ran it right down Botetourt's throat last weekend. They present challenges, no question. But I think playing in our district has hopefully prepared us for a war. ...

"Make no mistake about it, Christiansburg is one of the best teams we've lined up against this year. They're very disciplined. They're not gonna beat themselves. You've got to beat them. They're not gonna turn the ball over, they're not gonna make a lot of penalties, they're not gonna do those types of things. So we're gonna have to create our own plays."

The nightcap should be a thriller, too, and one that will test an E.C. Glass team that has been lights out defensively this season.

Kettle Run is balanced, averaging 183 rushing yards per game to go with 220 passing per contest.

“Yes, they can throw the ball, and yes, they can run the ball,” Woody said.

Colton Quaker, a sophomore, leads the charge on the ground at more than 100 of those rushing yards per game.

But it’s quarterback Abram Chumley’s arm and receiver Jordan Tapscott’s athleticism that Glass has had to prepare for most this week.

The Hilltoppers are a little more experienced against an air attack after facing a pass-happy Halifax team earlier in the playoffs (winning 53-25 in the Region 4D quarterfinals). But Tapscott’s numbers, in particular, can’t be ignored.

One move and the 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver can burn defenses in a hurry with his quickness and long stride. He’s racked up a whopping 1,627 yards receiving (according to the team’s reported stats on MaxPreps), which puts the senior in a tie for fourth all-time in the state for receiving yards in a season heading into Saturday’s game.

Tapscott, a Virginia Military Institute commit, has 18 scores through the air, and is one touchdown reception outside the top 14 in the VHSL record book for single-season TD catches. He’s also four receptions away from cracking the top 10 on the single-season leaderboard.

“We’ve got our hands full finding ways to stop them,” Woody said.

Chumley, another senior, has tossed 31 total TDs and scored 12 more on the ground. He’s thrown for more than 200 yards in eight games and twice eclipsed the 300-yard mark. Chumley enters Saturday’s contest with a 72.2% completion rate.

So Glass’ secondary faces a tall task. But the Hilltoppers have been solid defensively all year long, allowing just 12.6 points per game. The group has combined for 17 interceptions, including two against Salem, a team Glass held to 20 points below its average in last week’s Region 4D title game.

Offensively, Glass counters with its own balanced attack, one discovered toward the back half of the regular season and powered in large part by running back Mike Thomas, who earned first-team recognition in the region this week on both offense and defense (and was named the region defender of the year at linebacker).

“A steady dose of Mike Thomas” might just be the key against Kettle Run, QB George White said, since the Cougars like to blitz a lot more than any other opponent Glass has seen so far this season.

White, like Thomas, picked up player of the year honors in the region this week (at offense) after throwing for more than 2,000 yards.

He has a bevy of receivers to throw to, including Vari Gilbert, who showcased his own athleticism a week ago on his way to more than 100 receiving yards and a pair of TDs.

He’ll be key in Glass’ goal to get Kettle Run to “cover us from sideline to sideline,” White and Woody said.

Appomattox is looking for revenge after falling by 14 to Graham last season. The G-Men feature running back Ty'Drez Clements, who rushed for 409 yards and seven touchdowns on 29 carries last week in the Region 2D title game against Ridgeview.

"I was fueled out after that game, but it was fun," Clements told the Bristol Herald-Courier this week.

Clements, who holds offers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Florida A&M, has gained the respect of his peers.

“Ty’Drez is magical, in practice and games. Really, it’s like watching a video game the way he breaks runs,” teammate Daniel Jennings told the newspaper. “I’m just doing what I can to get behind Ty’Drez and follow in his footsteps.”

Graham will be the speediest team Appomattox has faced all season.

"We’re gonna have to really be in great shape to last the whole game, and that was an issue last year," Smith said. "We kind of lost it a little bit in the fourth [quarter] and they looked good. But I think our kids are in better shape this year, I really do. So I think they’ll be able to last the whole time."

At E.C. Glass, the Hilltoppers enter considering themselves the underdog.

"We haven't done anything yet," Woody said of the message he's preached in practice this week.

And at Heritage, Bradley summed up the feeling for all three local teams.

"I feel like it's gonna be a 48-minute war," he said, "and we would expect nothing less."