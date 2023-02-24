O'Maundre Harris smiled and stretched out his arms to receive the Region 4D trophy on Friday night. Then the senior held it high and let out a big scream as his teammates crowded in for glimpse at the hardware.

One trophy down, one more to go.

Led by Harris, and especially by his stellar play in the closing minutes, E.C. Glass held off visiting Western Albemarle inside a raucous McCue Gymnasium, 53-41, to claim the 4D title.

"This game feels really good, honestly," the senior guard said after leading all scorers with 22 points, adding four assists and bruising the Warriors with seven steals.

By the way, "bruising" is a good description for the title game, which determined which team would be on the road in next week's Class 4 state tournament. The game wasn't called particularly close by officials, so Western Albemarle and Glass both battled it out in the paint and took chances they otherwise might not have taken.

"I thought they were super aggressive and just all over us, and I'll be honest with you: the best team won tonight," Western Albemarle coach Darren Maynard said. "They were better than us tonight. They looked like they wanted to win more than we did. This is a really loud, tough environment. I think we didn't handle that very well sometimes."

The Warriors (21-4) trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, but cut the deficit to six points with roughly three minutes remaining. Harris, though, forced several steals that led to fast breaks in the closing minutes.

Glass (23-2) led by 10 points with 13 seconds remaining when Harris stole the ball from WA guard Aidan Sims at midcourt, then drove down for an open layup. He ran past the Glass bench on his way back down the court, and his teammates were all out of their seats. It was the exclamation point on a victory that ensured Glass will host for the state quarterfinals.

The Hilltoppers will take on John Handley in the quarterfinal round either March 3 or 4. Western Albemarle will play Tuscarora.

Students flooded the floor after the victory, and players were swamped by supporters. Glass coach DJ Best looked on while Harris held the trophy high, then held it himself before cutting down the net on the south end of the court at McCue.

"It feels amazing. At times, I just wanna cry," Best said. "These guys worked hard for it. But just because it's deserved doesn't mean it's gonna be given. And every possession here we earned it."

Glass started the game trailing 6-0. The team got good looks during the first few minutes, but nothing fell.

"It looked like it was a closed lid down there," Best said. "But the perseverance and the ability to overcome adversity — you have to be able to bring the punch."

Sims and Wesley Gobble led Western Albemarle with 11 points apiece. WA had the height advantage, and 6-foot-8 senior Joshua Sime and 6-7 Elliott Kessler altered numerous shots (they also combined for seven blocks), especially in the first half.

But for the Warriors, the game came down to that stretch near the three-minute mark, when they trailed by two possessions.

"From that point on, we didn't guard anybody, didn't do anything we were supposed to do. So that was a disappointment for me," Maynard said.

Jason Knox added 11 points for Glass, and the 6-2 junior often was tasked with going against WA's big men.

"I got banged up a little bit," Knox said. "I got some scratches and bruises and they got some, too."

In a low-scoring affair, Knox's 11 points were a blessing for Glass, which struggled from beyond the arc. He and Harris often made their way to the rim, attacking or finding a hole in the defense.

The closing minute, for Knox, was a blur.

"I was just so excited," he said. "When I actually knew it got below one minute, and we were up by 10, coach said 'One more stop." And I got that one more stop and I just felt a rush of joy."

Maynard said his team will address issues that plagued it at practice next week.

"I think we've got to sort of view this as a team that lost the ACC Tournament championship game," he said. "And now you've gotta go onto the NCAA. You've got to regroup, learn from it and move ahead."

Harris heated up in the second half, scoring 16 of his 22 in the third and fourth quarters. He stood outside his team's locker room after the game and answered questions. He could breathe a sigh of relief, but only momentarily. Then it would be time to go back to work.

"I'm excited for it," he said of the region title, "but the job's not done."

Region 4D Championship

E.C. Glass 53, Western Albemarle 41

WESTERN ALBEMARLE (21-4)

Kessler 3, Aidan Sims 11, Wesley Goble 11, Keeton 8, Bergert 2, Sime 6. Totals 15 6-12 41.

E.C. GLASS (23-2)

D. Harris 7, Jason Knox 11, Conner 2, O'Maundre Harris 22, Treacy 8, Gilbert 2, Cashwell 1. Totals 23 4-7 53.

W. Albemarle;8;7;12;14;—;41

E.C. Glass;8;15;14;16;—;53

3-point goals: Western Albemarle 5 (Sims 3, Gobble 2). E.C. Glass 3 (D. Harris, Knox, Treacy).

Highlights: Western Albemarle — Sime 4 blocks; Kessler 3 blocks. E.C. Glass — O. Harris 4 assists, 7 steals; Treacy 6 rebounds; Knox 3 steals.

Next: E.C. Glass will host John Handley in the Class 4 state quarterfinals. Western Albemarle will be on the road against Tuscarora.