An hour-and-a-half weather delay didn't do E.C. Glass any favors during Saturday's Class 4 state quarterfinals.

But visiting Western Albemarle seemed to thrive off of it.

The Hilltoppers reeled off the game's first nine goals. Midway through the third quarter they were well in control and looked like they'd sail right past the Warriors (13-5).

Western reeled off four straight goals, and by the time the fourth quarter got underway, trailed 12-4.

Then came reports over the PA system that a storm cell was 7 miles away, and the game went into delay. It stayed that way for roughly an hour-and-a-half as thunder rumbled off in the distance.

Then Western began its comeback bid. The Warriors closed the game on a 7-1 run, but E.C. Glass held on for a 13-9 victory.

"I think that two-hour delay really hurt us," Glass coach Eddie Ranuska said. "We lost the momentum. To come out at half and be up 9-0, that's pretty remarkable."

That lead was possible not only because of the Glass offense, but because of goalie Matthew Ebert. The junior registered 24 saves on the day. Western Albemarle threw the kitchen sink at Ebert, peppering the Glass goal with shots that zoomed at Ebert's head, to his side and at his feet. He scooped up every shot he faced in the first half.

"Just fought through the adversity," WAHS coach Mario Washington said of his team's comeback. "Unfortunately, a slow start. Not a lot of things going our way, not a lot of execution on the plays and things that we practice pretty regularly. But I've got to tip my hat to E.C. Glass' goalie. They did a fantastic job. I think, 20 saves or something like that for their goalie. So fantastic game by him."

For Ebert, the performance was about staying locked in.

"It was hard coming out of the locker room [after the delay] for this last quarter. Everybody was cold and [Western] got up on us, but we had to pull it out. I had to see the ball and do my job. I have their backs, they have my back."

Camp Conner led the way for Glass with four goals. Penn Willman and Robert Sorenson had three apiece, Jackson Grant added two, and Sam Treacy finished with one.

Western Albemarle was led by Cole Baglioand Quinn Eliason, each of whom finished with two goals. Tyler Spano led the way with two assists, and goalie Ben Stevens had eight saves.

It was a bittersweet ending of a high school career for Stevens, but he took solace in the fact that his team, the Region 4A runner-up, closed the game on a positive note against the Hilltoppers, who captured the Region 4D crown and have played in four of the last five Class 4 state championship games.

"I'm really happy that we fought back." Stevens said. "We didn't give up. It was a little embarrassing heading back to the locker room [for the delay]. Because win or lose, this is the last 10 minutes I'll ever play lacrosse at the high school level. I really wanted to have [those last 10 minutes]. I'm really happy with how we performed."

Early in the third quarter, Grant, a Glass junior midfielder, raced behind the Western Albemarle goal. He recalled one of his favorite shots, from the regional championship game at Cave Spring, where he dove and fired. The shot, taken in the third quarter, was called back because Grant was ruled to be inside the crease.

This third-quarter shot counted. And it was a beauty. Grant curled to his right around the Warriors goal, dove into the middle of a quartet of WAHS defenders and fired over his shoulder. It gave Glass a 12-2 lead, and at that point, the outcome didn't seem in doubt.

"We were definitely confident and thriving off the energy and the atmosphere," Grant said. "Then, as that thunder came, we all thought, 'Hey, this might get canceled, we've got the win in the bag.' And we came out really flat-footed, came out with no confidence, no energy, nothing. And they kind of ran it up on us, making it too close."

The Hilltoppers head to Atlee High in Mechanicsville for a Class 4 semifinal game that will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Atlee (19-0) is the defending state champ and defeated Cave Spring 20-2 in another state quarterfinal game held Friday.

"We just have to stay locked in," Ebert said of his Hilltoppers, who fell to Atlee in last year's state semifinals. "Can't clock out, and hopefully we'll get to the state championship."