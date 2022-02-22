E.C. Glass notches state berth by defeating Blacksburg in Region 4D semifinals

Midway through the fourth quarter in Tuesday night's Region 4D semifinal round, E.C. Glass point guard O'Maundre Harris picked off an errant Blacksburg pass and dribbled down the court for an easy layup. That play gave the Hilltoppers a 20-point lead, and smiles started to creep onto faces for the home team. A state championship berth was in reach.

Second-seeded Glass shook off a rough first quarter and used a dominating second half performance to dispatch No. 3 Blacksburg 61-35.

Harris led all scorers with 18 points and hounded the Bruins (16-7) with seven steals, seven rebounds and five assists. His classmate Aidan Treacy added 15 points off five 3-pointers, and senior forward Eli Wood chipped in 14 points.

Treacy put his arm around Harris after a postgame interview. "We're going to states, baby!" Treacy said with a smile.

The Hilltoppers (21-4) will make their first trip to the state tournament under fourth-year coach DJ Best. Glass last advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2017-18.

"We get the monkey off our back," Best said. "This is a good feeling. It's been a helluva season. So much going on behind the scenes. These kids continued to battle."

He was referring to a host of issues affecting this program this season, one year after the coronavirus shut down the Hilltoppers' season for good just as they were set to begin postseason play.

Best fell ill and underwent a lengthy hospital stay last summer, later finding out he suffers from Wegener's Disease, a rare autoimmune disorder. He lost 50 pounds in 20 days, underwent treatments and returned to the sideline at the start of the season. He underwent several additional procedures during the regular season and missed a handful of games because of hospital stays and recovery time. Glass called on assistant Jeff Jensen to lead in his absence.

There also have been games altered by the virus, venue changes and days when Glass wasn't allowed to practice because of contact tracing.

"But I've never had to question the effort," Best said. "These guys play hard every time they touch the floor. And every time they do it, I feel like it gives us a chance, every single time."

That especially showed in the second half Tuesday night. Both teams struggled in the first quarter, as shot after shot clanged off the rim. Glass led 11-6 after the first eight minutes of action, then held the Bruins to five points in the second quarter for a 19-11 halftime advantage.

Blacksburg senior guard Matt Joyce hit his team's only second-quarter field goal with 2:50 remaining in the frame. It occurred on a fast-break layup. Joyce was fouled on the play and converted the free throw to bring his team back within seven points.

Glass outscored Blacksburg 21-15 in the third quarter and 21-9 in the fourth.

Turnovers plagued the Bruins all night. They committed 23 in all, eight in the second quarter. And while Blacksburg hit 10 of its 14 2-point shots, it went just 3 of 11 (27%) from 3-point range.

"Defense won today," Best said. "Ask any of the kids and that's what they'll tell you. Defense was the goal tonight. We had to run [Blacksburg] off the line, get their shooters off the line. We could not let them sit back and tee it up, because if we did, we would've been in trouble."

Cody Miller and Sam Davis led Blacksburg with seven points apiece. Joyce chipped in six.

Wood had back-to-back buckets to get Glass going in the third quarter. And Treacy helped the team stay hot in the second half, with four of 3s occurring in that stretch.

"I just caught it off some inside touch-and-paint action. Caught it, shot it up, knew it was going in," Treacy said of his 5-of-7 performance from 3-point range.

Harris agreed. He created a lot of Glass' outside chances by driving into the lane, drawing the defense to him and then kicking out. Glass hit eight 3s and shot 47% from 3-point land (8 of 17).

"He got hot, y'know?" Harris said of Treacy. "We ride the hot hand every time."

Treacy said advancing to the state tournament for Best was one of the team's goals this season.

"We're all excited for this experience," he added. "We're turning up at the right time, which is very good."

