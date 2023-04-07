Less than a month after leading E.C. Glass to the Virginia High School League's Class 4 state championship game, senior guard O'Maundre Harris on Friday made his decision official to play at the next level.

Harris, who averaged 25.4 points per game and wowed folks in gyms across the state as a senior, will attend Richmond-based Virginia Union University. He made the announcement inside Glass' athletic hall of fame, surrounded by friends, family members, coaches and fans, on the afternoon that signaled the beginning of spring break for Lynchburg City Schools.

"I feel like being at the next level is gonna be even harder that what it was when I first started high school," Harris said after his signing ceremony concluded. "Now it's time for me to step my game up, get stronger, get faster and get better overall."

The decorated senior was an all-state first-team selection in 2021-22, his junior season, during which he averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. He also was named Seminole District and Region 4D player of the year for his efforts that year.

His output, and talents, only increased as a senior. He scored 711 total points, averaged 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and shot 65% from 2-point range and 36% from beyond the arc. He repeated as Seminole and 4D player of the year and last month was named an all-state first-team performer once more.

Harris led Glass to a 25-3 record and put on a show in three state tournament games, scoring 32 points in the quarterfinals, 34 in the semis and 31 in the state championship game against a deeper, more experienced Varina team that captured its second-straight Class 4 title with a 59-56 victory that went down to the wire.

"That's what's so impressive, you see a kid that does it night in and night out," Glass coach DJ Best said Friday. "And [people] might say 'Well, the talent level wasn't like what it's gonna be if [Glass] gets to the state tournament. The talent level is not gonna be like [what the team will face] in the state final.' But every time his number was called, the kid played better. ... He rose to a whole other level."

Virginia Union, a Division II program which competes in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and has a strong basketball history, went 24-8 last season. Harris made his decision, he said, after being invited to a workout at the school and talking with head coach Jay Butler.

"I liked it up there, so I told him I was ready," Harris said. "He likes how I play, so he just wants me to be me. Come up there and be an asset to the team."

Best said Jade Lane, a former E.C. Glass track and field standout who attends VUU, spoke with Butler about Harris.

"Five days later we were showing up and letting him get a workout," Best said. "[He's] going to a program that just finished in the Top 25, so it's a winning culture already. It's 'Hey, I [come from] a winning culture, I want to bring in that winning culture.' And so he can bring in what he's been doing the last three years and take it to another level."