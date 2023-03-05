O'Maundre Harris, who has paced E.C. Glass to the Class 4 state semifinals by averaging roughly 26 points per game, has been named the Region 4D player of the year for the second straight season.

The senior guard, also recently named Seminole District player of the year for the second straight year, has enjoyed a sensational season. He's shot nearly 70% on 2-point attempts, downed nearly 80% of his free throws, and averaged six rebounds per game while chipping in better than three assists per contest.

On Friday night, Harris led Glass to a Class 4 state quarterfinal victory over John Handley with 32 points, nine steals, five rebounds and four assists. It was Harris' second impressive performance this season at Heritage High, the neutral site for the quarterfinal game. Against the Pioneers last month, he poured on 40 points, setting a new single-game career high.

Teammate Jason Knox also earned first-team honors in 4D along with Amherst's Justin Burns and Jefferson Forest's Kelka Alwal.

Second-team local selections included AJ Jordan (Amherst), Camp Conner (E.C. Glass) and Cooper Stamn (Jefferson Forest). JF"s Luke Burrill was an honorable mention.

E.C. Glass coach DJ Best was named region coach of the year. He has led the Hilltoppers to a 24-2 record, to a state tournament berth for the second straight season, and, currently, to a spot in the state semifinals. Glass plays Tuscarora at Heritage High on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. In another game at Heritage on Monday, Altavista takes on Lancaster in the Class 1 semifinals at 5:30 p.m.

On the Region 4D girls team, Jefferson Forest's Kennedy Hancock and E.C. Glass' Jeriyah Osborne were both named to the first team. Hancock was selected the Seminole District player of the year last month.

Moriah Tate (Jefferson Forest), Bella Hill (Jefferson Forest) and Cheyenne Wall (Amherst) were second-team selections.

In the girls Class 3 state semifinals, LCA plays Carroll County at 7 p.m. Monday at Pulaski County High.

BOYS BASKETBALL

All-Region 4D Teams

Player of the Year: O'Maundre Harris, E.C. Glass

Coach of the Year: DJ Best, E.C. Glass

First team: O'Maundre Harris (E.C. Glass), Josh Sime (Western Albemarle), Kelka Alwal (Jefferson Forest), Jason Knox (E.C. Glass), Justin Burns (Amherst), Wade Bland (Blacksburg), Wes Gobble (Western Albemarle), Chase Rollins (Orange County).

Second team: AJ Jordan (Amherst), Camp Conner (E.C. Glass), Jonathan Simpson (GW-Danville), Casyn Lewis (GW-Danville), Cooper Stamn (Jefferson Forest), Braylon Stanley (Orange County), Kyle O'Neal (Pulaski County), Elliott Kessler (Western Albemarle).

Honorable mention: KaNyle Canada (Halifax County), Luke Burrill (Jefferson Forest), Cameron Quarles (Louisa), Grant Clemens (Salem), Clayton Davidson (Salem).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All-Region 4D Teams

First team: Sylvie Jackson (Louisa), Keslyn Seacrist (Pulaski County), Kennedy Hancock (Jefferson Forest), Janie Smith (Louisa), Paige Huff (Pulaski County), Jeriyah Osborne (E.C. Glass), My'La Green (Salem), Hannah Keefer (Pulaski County).

Second team: Moriah Tate (Jefferson Forest), Emma Schmitz (Western Albemarle), Shamya Mankins (Halifax County), Brynn Ferguson (Blacksburg), Saniyah Felton (GW-Danville), Emme Custer (Salem), Bella Hill (Jefferson Forest), Cheyenne Wall (Amherst).

Honorable mention: Jadyn Harlow (Halifax County), Ava Ewen (Western Albemarle), Laney Fayard (Orange County), Joslyn Cobbs (GW-Danville), Ella Jackson (Louisa), Jordyn Maclin (Mecklenburg County), Kate Voelmie (Western Albemarle).

Player of the Year: Sylvie Jackson, Louisa

Coach of the Year: Scott Ratcliff, Pulaski County.