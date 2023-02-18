After a sterling regular season in which he averaged 24.5 points per game, E.C. Glass senior O'Maundre Harris earned Seminole District player of the year for the second straight season. The teams were released Saturday.

Harris scored roughly 550 points in the regular season and added 29 more in his team's Region 4D quarterfinal victory Friday night against Mecklenburg. Harris also averaged 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in the regular season for Glass, which is currently 21-2. He passed the 1,000-point mark for his career this season and unloaded a career-high 40 points earlier this week against Heritage.

His coach, DJ Best, was named Seminole coach of the year. The Hilltoppers celebrated the regular-season district crown in convincing fashion, going 14-0 in the Seminole. They won all 14 games by double digits and by an average margin of 31.07 points per game.

Also named to the first team: Kelka Alwal (JF), Terrell Washington (Heritage), Justin Burns (Amherst), Elijah Sherard (Rustburg), Landon Etzel (Liberty Christian), Tayvon-Vassal-Crider (Rustburg) and Jason Knox (E.C. Glass).

All-Seminole District teams

Player of the Year: O'Maundre Harris, E.C. Glass

Coach of the Year: DJ Best, E.C. Glass

First team: O'Maundre Harris (E.C. Glass), Kelka Alwal (Jefferson Forest), Terrell Washington (Heritage), Justin Burns (Amherst), Elijah Sherard (Rustburg), Landon Etzel (Liberty Christian), Tayvon Vassal-Crider (Rustburg), Jason Knox (E.C. Glass).

Second team: Bishop Harvey (Brookville), Aidan Treacy (E.C. Glass), AJ Jordan (Amherst), Cooper Stamn (Jefferson Forest), Lawson Sweeney (LCA), Simieon McMillan (Heritage), Isiah Scott (Jefferson Forest), Luke Burrill (Jefferson Forest).

Honorable mention: Martez Andrews (Amherst), Tavion Clark (Heritage), Dexter Harris (E.C. Glass), Terrence Parrish (Rustburg), Marques Williams (Liberty), Tyreese Slaughter (Heritage), Aaron Martin (Brookville), Donovan Elliott (Jefferson Forest), William Brestel (E.C. Glass), Parker Damon (LCA), Marchello Toms (Heritage).