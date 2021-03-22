E.C. Glass perseveres despite an array of challenges

Facing numerous injuries and declining participation within its football program, E.C. Glass has canceled its game against Liberty Christian, a makeup bout scheduled for Tuesday night that would have forced the varsity club to play three games in a seven-day span. The one dozen athletes who play on both the JV and varsity teams, would've faced an even more grueling task: playing four times inside of a week.
It's just one roadblock the Hilltoppers (1-1) have faced this season. They went into a two-week quarantine after their season opener against JF late last month because at least one coronavirus case cropped up within JF's program after the game. Then the injuries started to mount: concussions, a broken hand, twisted ankles, knee and back problems.
All that for a varsity team that features an unusual amount of underclassmen and just 25 total players right now (58 program-wide) because of wide-range of issues associated with the pandemic. Glass typically has around 100 athletes between JV and varsity, according to coach Jeff Woody.
Numerous players have been moved to positions they've never played to fill gaps created by injuries. Some of them are freshmen, who should be competing at the JV level right now.
Since Glass' varsity team last played Friday and its JV team suited up Monday night, it was unreasonable to expect many of those same players to play in a Seminole District matchup tonight, Woody said.
"I worry about the safety of my players," the coach said at Monday's practice. "Their health is of utmost importance. ... Three games in seven days wasn't great. It wasn't conducive to the benefit of our program."
"It's best for us right now to preserve. Longevity is what I'm looking at. Right now I want my seniors to play; I want my seniors to have success. But I'm looking for the longevity and success of E.C. Glass, which has been here for a hundred years. And it's gonna be here for a hundred more if we keep on keepin' on."
Glass' situation is not unlike many high school programs across the U.S. The ones playing this spring are trying to navigate through a world beset by the virus, even at a time when it seems like the end of the pandemic may be near. Many have quarantined or faced more injuries than normal because of lengthy layoffs. Others have been forced to cancel their seasons. Glass is doing its best to persevere.
"We've just got to make the most of every opportunity we get," sophomore quarterback George White said. "We try to go hard out here every day, because it might be the last one we get. So we're just gonna try to get these next two in and win both of them."
Junior running back, receiver and defensive back Markevus Graves said his team was more than ready to return Friday after a two-week quarantine. The Hilltoppers defeated Liberty for their first win of the season.
"We would love to play," Graves said about Tuesday's cancellation, "but you've got to do what's best for the team looking ahead to the future. First thing's first, you've got to protect the guys."
Right now, the Hilltoppers plan to play two more regular-season games, which would bring their total to four in this pandemic-altered season. They haven't yet been eliminated from the playoffs in Region 4D, but will likely have to win both remaining games, against Amherst on Friday and against Heritage on April 2. If Glass doesn't make the playoffs, it could still play one more game. Under the Virginia High School League's "Championships + 1" model for this season, any team not in the playoffs has the option of playing an extra game after the regular season ends.
Whether teams take advantage of that or sit out a final game could depend on the state of their programs after the weirdest and most challenging of seasons. Woody is certainly leaving the door open to either a playoff run or an extra game.
"I commend the kids for being here and going the extra mile to make midtown better," Woody said. "That's what it's got to be all about right now: the love of the game. That's why they're out here."