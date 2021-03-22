E.C. Glass perseveres despite an array of challenges

"I worry about the safety of my players," the coach said at Monday's practice. "Their health is of utmost importance. ... Three games in seven days wasn't great. It wasn't conducive to the benefit of our program."

"It's best for us right now to preserve. Longevity is what I'm looking at. Right now I want my seniors to play; I want my seniors to have success. But I'm looking for the longevity and success of E.C. Glass, which has been here for a hundred years. And it's gonna be here for a hundred more if we keep on keepin' on."

Glass' situation is not unlike many high school programs across the U.S. The ones playing this spring are trying to navigate through a world beset by the virus, even at a time when it seems like the end of the pandemic may be near. Many have quarantined or faced more injuries than normal because of lengthy layoffs. Others have been forced to cancel their seasons. Glass is doing its best to persevere.

"We've just got to make the most of every opportunity we get," sophomore quarterback George White said. "We try to go hard out here every day, because it might be the last one we get. So we're just gonna try to get these next two in and win both of them."