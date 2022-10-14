E.C. Glass punches, then punches some more in blowout win over Jefferson Forest

If there was one play that summed up Friday's game at City Stadium for both E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest, it was a wild run by Vari Gilbert early in the third quarter.

The E.C. Glass speedy senior needed just 3 yards for a first down, but what's a guy to do when no one can stop him?

So Gilbert ran and ran. He juked. He spun. He leapt. His 59-yard touchdown sprint seemed to last so long, and was filled with so many twists and turns, that there is probably an entire cache of verbs to describe it.

"I wouldn't want to guard him in a phone booth," Glass coach Jeff Woody said. "He's that quick."

Not long after getting first-down yardage, Gilbert cut to the right edge and ran along the Jefferson Forest sideline. There he met a gang of defenders, somehow weaved through them, and spun away back toward the middle of the field. He encountered another group of defenders, slung them aside, bobbed, weaved and stiff-armed at least one player before half-gliding, half-stumbling into the left corner of the end zone.

A wild play, for sure. One that showcased Glass' dominance in what turned into a 55-6 rout, and one that exposed JF's inability to tackle in the open field or hang with the Hilltoppers.

"I never had a run like that," Gilbert said. "Once I got the first down, I had it in my mind, 'I got this far, why not try to score? Don't go down off one tackle.'"

He shook off at least five on his way to the end zone, leaving others in chase. Gilbert's score gave Glass a 48-0 lead. He finished with a banner night: three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving), 141 receiving yards on just four catches and 96 rushing yards on only four carries. In other words, the model of efficiency.

"I just wanna thank my coaches, because they put me in the right position to make plays, and I did make plays tonight," the 6-foot senior said.

There were highlights all across the field for the Hilltoppers, who have captured the lunch pail that is the symbol of the Black & Blue Bowl in eight of the last nine meetings.

Quarterback George White turned in his most electric performance of the season, completing 14 of 17 passes for a whopping 301 yards, throwing two touchdown passes and running in a 5-yard score. White hit Gilbert with a 71-yard strike with 4:50 remaining in the second quarter, then was at it again a little more than three minutes later with a 54-yarder to Taeon Mosby (70 receiving yards on two catches) that gave Glass a 42-0 lead heading into halftime.

Glass (6-1) tallied 517 yards of total offense, with 216 coming on the ground.

"We've been doing a really good job the past few weeks of being balanced on offense," White said. "I haven't had nearly the production I had last year, but it feels so much better as a quarterback to hand the ball off and know that it's gonna work."

The receiving corps was also at its best. Gilbert made an over-the-shoulder grab on the run on his way to the end zone, and Mosby jetted in from out of nowhere to corral a pass, then breezed away for his first touchdown of the night. He also scored on a 4-yard run.

Junior running back Mike Thomas scored two times in the first quarter, each time off 11-yard runs. He finished with 51 rushing yards.

"We have so many athletes that can do so many things in spaces," White said. "It makes my job so easy. They did a great job tonight."

Forest (3-4) managed just 95 yards of total offense, more than 40 of which came on the final drive of the night against Glass' backup defense. Ethan Boone led the way with 39 rushing yards on eight carries, while star running back Alex Marsteller was limited to 24 rushing yards on nine totes. He scored a 14-yard touchdown with 3:20 remaining.

JF quarterback Josiah Bell completed 5 of 15 passes for 28 yards and tossed two interceptions. The Cavaliers gained 67 yards on the ground.

"[Defensive coordinator Jermaine] Johnson does a great job of getting our defense prepared," Woody said. "They line up in the right spots and target their key players, so we come in with a great defensive game plan to stop what they do best. It all starts with us lining up correctly. We had our guys in the right spots."

The loss was JF's second straight. The Cavaliers are in the middle of their toughest slate of the season. They fell 42-0 to Liberty Christian (7-0) last week and host Heritage (5-2) next Friday before heading to face a tough Rustburg squad.

Glass has Rustburg, Brookville and LCA remaining, so its end-of-the-season schedule is no slouch either. But for one more night, at least, the Hilltoppers could bask in a blowout. It came via the glow from the City Stadium scoreboard, which Gilbert looked up to with a smile from inside the team huddle.

"Just keep working," he said.

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 6

Jefferson Forest;0;0;0;6;—;6

E.C. Glass;14;28;13;0;—;55

ECG — Mike Thomas 11 run (Will Pacot kick)

ECG — Thomas 11 run (Pacot kick)

ECG — George White 5 run (Pacot kick)

ECG — Vari Gilbert 4 run (kick failed)

ECG — Gilbert 71 pass from White (Taveon Carter run)

ECG — Taeon Mosby 54 pass from White (Carson Kavanaugh kick)

ECG — Gilbert 59 run (kick failed)

ECG — Mosby 4 run (Kavanaugh kick)

JF — Alex Marsteller 14 run (kick failed)

;JF;ECG

First downs;5;20

Rushes-yards;22-67;31-216

Passing yards;28;301

Passing;5-15-2;14-19-0

Total Offense;95;517

Penalties-yards;3-15;2-15

Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Jefferson Forest: Alex Marsteller 9-24, Brody Jackson 1-(minus 1), Ethan Boone 8-39, Josiah Bell 4-5. E.C. Glass: Carter 6-12, Thomas 5-51, Gilbert 4-96, White 3-11, Jamar Smith 3-5, Mosby 7-38, Brayden Morgan 1-1, Max Calloway 1-5, Team 1-(minus 3).

Passing — Jefferson Forest: Josiah Bell 5-15-2 (28). E.C. Glass: White 14-17-0 (301), Calloway 0-2-0 (0).

Receiving — Jefferson Forest: Marsteller 1-3, Jackson 1-6, Boone 1-9, Wrigley Colling 1-4, Samuel Hammersmith 1-6. E.C. Glass: Sam Treacy 1-4, Carter 1-7, Thomas 3-46, Gilbert 4-141, Smith 1-10, Mosby 2-70, Jonathan Wood 2-23.

Records: E.C. Glass 6-1. Jefferson Forest 3-4.