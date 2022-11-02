E.C. Glass quarterback George White becomes school's all-time passing leader, stays focused on "business as usual"

George White first appeared in an E.C. Glass varsity jersey as a sophomore, on a cold, rainy night in Forest. It was the opening game of the new high school football season — if one could really label Glass' pandemic-shortened campaign a season — and White was his team's new showcase piece, a gun-slinging underclassman.

It was an inauspicious beginning to what has turned into an otherwise brilliant high school career.

White threw for 123 yards that night, but completed just 14 of 30 passes. He overthrew receivers, underthrew on the run, watched as intended targets dropped easy catches. The Hilltoppers lost to Jefferson Forest 28-0.

But at a miserable, wind-whipped, rain-lashed Sabre Stadium that winter night, White still found a reason to smile. At one point, he looked at a teammate who was complaining about the weather or the score or both, and said: "But it's football. Football's fun!"

Now a senior, White still plays with that philosophy. Throughout his three-season varsity career he's developed into a savvy passer, a strong leader and a knowledgeable player.

Last week, in a game at Brookville, he became E.C. Glass' all-time passing leader, eclipsing former quarterback Andre Kendrick's mark, which stood for 27 years.

Kendrick, who played at Glass from 1992 through 1995, threw for 4,190 yards in his career. White now has 4,217 career passing yards. He'll lead Glass into the playoffs soon for his final go-around and plans to continue his career at William & Mary, where he accepted a preferred walk-on invitation in July. But that fun part he talked about as a sophomore still reverberates.

"I will be able to continue to play football, which is awesome for me, but nothing else will ever match what this is for me, for all of us," White said, motioning briefly to his teammates Wednesday, as they practiced in the background. "It's the greatest thing in society. High school football is the greatest thing in the world. So nothing has changed [through the years]. It's really fun. I love doing it, and that will never change."

E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody counts White among the best quarterbacks he's ever coached. And that from a man who led with the likes of Logan Thomas and Kendall BeCraft commanding his Brookville offenses.

Woody runs through a litany of examples to prove his point. White makes in-game adjustments. Changes the play call when necessary. Orchestrates drives that require quick strikes and lengthy ones alike. There was the time he quickly drew up a 10-play drive for a visiting college coach on a recruiting visit. The other time he gave shotgun answers in confidence when pressed by another coach, who wanted to know what White would do in certain pressure situations.

Woody and White meet every afternoon, after White finishes school. Together, they create the day's offensive practice plans.

"He's very good at assessing what's going on," Woody said. "Angles, numbers, the flank, how do we attack and how do we beat whoever we're against. He's just a blessing, and he makes my job easier."

But here's the thing about White, and it's also the thing that gives the record new meaning: He's very much a team player. And that means something, because the all-time passing mark — while it comes with an individual name attached — really belongs to the entire offense.

To the linemen who hold their ground while the quarterback makes his reads. To the receivers who haul in passes sometimes off target. To the running backs who are there when a play breaks down, or who get the QB in good field position so he can pass. Everyone shares in the glory.

"Everybody around me made my job easier," White said. "If any of those guys hadn't been there, I wouldn't have been able to do what I did. So it was all them."

Glass receiver Vari Gilbert, a junior, has watched White perform the last three years. He currently leads the receiving corps with 422 receiving yards and has hauled in four touchdown passes out of 24 receptions.

"The connection has always been good, but it's not just me," Gilbert said. "We have other players we can get the ball to, and I like that about our offense. It says that we're explosive. We have so many players we can get the ball to in space."

Glass (8-1) has become more versatile than it was one year ago. As a junior, White was relied on to pass his way out of difficult situations, and he had numerous sure-handed receivers to help, including the 2021 Seminole District offensive player of the year, Eli Wood. But this year, especially of late, Glass is running the ball more often, with White as distributor.

Ironically, he set the school record on a night when he didn't pass often. White only threw for 52 yards on 4-for-10 passing with one interception. Credit Brookville for sniffing out the pass.

"Last year, in that type of game, we probably would have thrown it 40 times," the QB said. "That was our answer for when nothing was working: let's just throw the ball like crazy. This year, it's let's mash 'em, let's run the ball. So that opens up the pass game and just makes my life so much easier with the balance we're able to have."

This season, the quarterback has thrown for 1,365 yards and completed 93 of 152 passes (a 61.2% completion rate) and 16 touchdowns. As a junior, he shattered another Kendrick record when he set a school single-season mark for passing. White threw for 2,379 yards, breaking the previous mark by more than 700 yards, and finished with 29 passing touchdowns.

Part of what makes White's new career passing mark so impressive: he's done it in just 24 games, including a four-game "season" as a sophomore, when Glass was forced to shut down early because of contact tracing.

He found out over the weekend that he'd become Glass' all-time career passing leader.

"I honestly didn't know I was close," he said. "I honestly didn't even know Andre was the leader. ... But it's kind of continued to be business as usual. I think if I throw for 30 and we win or if I throw for 300 and we win, it's the same thing."

Woody credits White's new record to the quarterback "setting himself up to be in the right place, at the right time."

"And [he] helped other people be in the right place at the right time. He's a great team player," Woody added. "That's why he is who he is. He's one hell of a football player."

White hasn't thought about a legacy, although he's sure to have one — all record-setting quarterbacks do. Still, he answered the question as best he could Wednesday. "Hopefully a person that people can respect, and always a leader first," he said. "And hopefully I played OK at quarterback."

His teammates, current and former, are likely to agree. Especially the ones who made his accomplishments possible.

"Being able to be connected with so many different types of people, from so many different backgrounds all for one common cause and one common goal," White said when asked more about why he loves football. "It's a true team sport. All of the football you watch — this player is great, that player is great — but they can't put it together [alone]. That's the art of football, and that's honestly what makes it the best sport in the world."