E.C. Glass shifts to remote learning, pauses athletic activity through weekend

Lynchburg City Schools on Tuesday announced E.C. Glass will temporarily move to remote learning for all students, bringing to a pause all athletic and extra-curricular activity through at least Friday.

The move to remote learning comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise at Lynchburg's midtown high school. According to the release, the move only affects E.C. Glass and will not be imposed at Heritage High or at any elementary or middle schools in the LCS system.

As of Tuesday, the plan was for Glass to return to in-person instruction Tuesday (all schools are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day).

Glass will not take part in a number of previously planned athletic events scheduled from now through the weekend, including Thursday's boys and girls basketball showdowns against Liberty Christian Academy. Both the boys and girls teams at Glass and LCA are battling for supremacy in the Seminole District.

According to Lynchburg City Schools' daily COVID-19 dashboard, there were 24 new positive cases reported Tuesday, with 175 individuals entering quarantine. The number of positive cases inside the school system reached the highest level since at least September 2020 on Jan. 5, when 43 new cases were reported.

At least 79 new cases have been reported within Lynchburg City Schools within the last week. Tuesday's release did not state how many coronavirus cases were reported at E.C. Glass.

"This decision was not made lightly and we understand that this may be a hardship for some families," Tuesday's release stated, "however, the health and safety of our students and staff must be taken into account. We have shared our plans with the Virginia Department of Health. We believe this is the right step to take for the health and safety of our students, family, staff and the community at large at this time."

Athletically, Glass will postpone or bow out of at least seven athletic events scheduled through the weekend (five varsity and two JV events). Those include Thursday's basketball games against LCA; a wrestling match scheduled for Wednesday at Jefferson Forest also involving JF, Brookville and Rustburg; and a swim meet planned for Friday against LCA and Brookville. Another event, a wrestling invitational scheduled to take place at Brookville, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Glass is not the only school going through athletic postponements. Winter sports have been hampered almost since they began by positive coronavirus cases or team quarantine periods.

Glass' boys basketball team is off to a 10-2 start and was supposed to travel to LCA (11-1) next. Both teams are 6-0 in Seminole District play and have developed a rivalry the last few years.

Right now, the layoff does not affect Glass' road game at Heritage (5-7), scheduled for Jan. 20. The Hilltoppers won the first meeting of the anticipated rivalry 50-37 on what was opening night for the Pioneers. This time Glass will have little time to prepare, since it will not practice through at least the end of this week.

The girls basketball team at E.C. Glass experienced “smooth sailing” for two months before the pause, first-year head coach Cedric Jones said Tuesday evening.

Then, when news came down via email halfway through practice Tuesday, the group was struck by the memories of last season, when their unbeaten campaign ended right as the playoffs were about to begin. The boys team had its season shut down at that point, too.

“The girls, they’re still in a good place. They’re a little bit down. They were looking forward to playing as well,” Jones said, specifically referring to the now-postponed LCA game.

The girls team also missed one game against Brookville earlier this week because of COVID-related protocols at BHS, according to Jones.

No makeup date for that game or either of the girls and boys games against LCA were announced Tuesday.

As is the case on the boys side, the matchup between the Hilltoppers and Bulldogs, which was set to be played at McCue Gymnasium, looked to be the game to watch in the Seminole District girls ranks this season. LCA and Glass are both undefeated in district play at 6-0 and 5-0, respectively. Both teams currently only have one loss on their resumes (Glass is 10-1, LCA is 8-1).

Glass also is on a 27-game winning streak in district play during the past three seasons.

The squads each have recorded multiple double-figure and lopsided wins, and they each average more than 55 points per game.

Glass has its upperclassmen to thank for those notches in its belt, and the Hilltoppers hope to pick up where they left off when practices and games resume after the schoolwide COVID issues are resolved.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Lynchburg reported 115 new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday. That number was down from 320 new positive cases reported on Jan. 8, which was the highest daily case count for the city since the pandemic began, according to VDH records. Nearly 15,000 cases have been reported in the city since the start of the pandemic.