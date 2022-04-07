E.C. Glass soccer, heading into top-tier match against Jefferson Forest, plans to out-work opponents this season

Randy Turille's message to his E.C. Glass players so far this season: always out-work your opponent.

"Technically we might not be the best team, but that doesn't mean we can't out-work everybody," Turille said Thursday afternoon as the Hilltoppers put the finishing touches on their preparation for Friday's rivalry game against Jefferson Forest, which will begin at 8 p.m. at Forest's Sabre Stadium. "They've done a good job of that. Even when we've been down, we've fought really hard."

Glass (4-2) enters having won four straight after taking losses to top-shelf teams Western Albemarle and Chancellor. Those games followed two tough scrimmages against state powerhouses Blacksburg and Cosby. Turille prefers to create a tough early season schedule like that every year in hopes of getting his team ready to face the state's best squads in the playoffs.

Count Friday's opponent among them. Forest (4-0-1) returns five starters from last year's team, which advanced to the Class 4 state championship game, and features some of the area's best players. Glass meanwhile, lost 11 players to graduation from the 2021 squad and now has 14 seniors on the roster. But as a team, Glass is probably less experienced than the Cavaliers, most of whom play club soccer in the offseason.

"That's how we're gonna win those big games," Turille said of his team's resolve to labor through tough contests. "Be smarter, be more organized and out-work. We might not win pretty, but that's all right. Doesn't matter."

Glass is led by starters like center midfielder Keaton Napior, back Will Watts, strikers Felix Lopez-Valentine and Aidan Palys, midfielder Owen Dunlop and goalie Jack Dawson.

"They battle and battle," Turille said of his squad. The coach backed up that statement by pointing to the games against Western Albemarle and Chancellor. In both instances, Glass clawed back when trailing. In the 2-0 loss to Western Albemarle, the Hilltoppers hit the crossbar once and the post once. Against Chancellor, in a 2-1 defeat, they held possession the majority of the second half but couldn't find the back of the net.

Now Glass is ready to take on the Cavaliers, who won both 2021 regular-season meetings between the two teams by 1-0 scores.

"They're tough all around," Watts, a senior captain, said of JF. "It's always a rivalry game. Everybody's antsy to get in there and do their best. But I love it. JF is always fun to compete against."

Watts believes Glass' team chemistry and strong defense will make a difference this season. Last spring, the Hilltoppers were one win away from notching a state berth before losing to Blacksburg in overtime in the Region 4D semifinals. Win and Glass would've faced JF in what would have been an epic showdown for the region title.

But that matchup didn't occur, leaving Glass players to wonder what could've transpired if they'd defeated the Bruins.

"That team, they were really wanting to get through that game to get one more shot at JF," Turille said.

All his players need as motivation is to see JF's name scrawled across the schedule, or hear chatter about the upcoming game around school. It's a rivalry in which both teams often look for the little developments to make a difference in the outcome.

"They're excited for another chance to play [JF] again," Turille added. "... Some of the things we work on and train every day go out the window and it's all about individual battles and finding that little rebound that just happens to poke out somewhere, toe-poking it in, whatever. It's always a battle and always fun. Very intense, but both teams respect each other."

Expect Glass to also receive strong contributions Friday from senior Luke Palys at midfield and sophomore Sam Yarbrough, who started as a freshman last season. Daniel Anene, Glass' first player off the bench, also provides quality minutes at midfielder.

Of particular focus for JF likely will be Aidan Palys and Lopez-Valentine, who possess good speed on attack. Lopez-Valentine is on a hot streak, having scored five goals in his team's last two games.

On a night when fans likely will turn out in droves — Jefferson Forest will honor its 2011 state championship game prior to opening whistle — Glass will look for the slightest of advantages.

"I think something that's gonna go in our favor is bringing a lot of fans," Watts said. "We've been spreading the word around, so I think our fan base is gonna come out and support us."

Napior, who recently announced he's headed to play college soccer at the University of Lynchburg, said that as a captain he holds Glass to a high standard. "And I bring a lot of intensity," he said.

Intensity. That's always on display whenever JF and Glass clash.

Napior also buys in to Turille's vision: No matter what, out-work your opponent.

"I personally try my best every time I play," he said, "and I think everybody here wants to as well. That's something we always bring to each game and practice."

Note to readers: Friday's game will end after press time. Visit newsadvance.com for the game recap, which also will be published in Sunday's print edition.

