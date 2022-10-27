E.C. Glass' sterling defense to clash with Brookville's patient offense on Friday

Brookville opened last week's game at Amherst with a drive that lasted more than nine minutes and ended in eight points. It set the tone of what turned into the Bees' 28-14 victory.

E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody knows a thing or two about those long drives. For example, he was on the opposite side of a nine-minute possession by Lord Botetourt on opening night back in August. The drive was nerve-wracking enough to send the coach pacing down the sideline.

"They're very patient with the ball," Woody said of Brookville this week, as his team prepared for Friday's 7 p.m. clash at Stinger Stadium. "They can take lots of time off the clock."

It's an interesting matchup for several reasons, the most recognizable of which is this: Glass (7-1) showcases one of the best defenses in the area, allowing just 8.5 points per game, while Brookville (6-2) features a patient, mostly run-based offense content to chew up the clock, wear down opposing defenses and then strike at opportune moments.

"Ball control and owning the time of possession, that's everything in high school football," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said after Thursday's walk-through session. "I told our guys [Amherst] had all those offensive weapons sitting over there [in the opening quarter last week], and it's almost like their whole offensive preparation was wasted. I've been on both sides of [lengthy drives]. It's degrading and it's frustrating."

Especially when the offense finally takes the field and can't sustain a drive long enough to give the defense proper rest.

"God forbid you go three-and-out," Meeks continued. "It's kind of like. 'Here we go again.'"

Brookville will look to wear down Glass' defense behind the three-headed monster of quarterback Drake McDaniel, fullback Michael Viar and tailback Jor'Dyn Whitelaw. And Glass will attempt to force turnovers or three-and-outs so it can run its own offense, which can be deadly with quarterback George White acting as distributor.

White leads the Seminole District in passing yards and has an abundance of receiving options. Glass can use running back Mike Thomas or Vari Gilbert to set up passes, but it's important to note White can unleash the ball from just about any field position. He threw three touchdown passes against Brookville last year and sports 16 touchdowns this season.

"Whatever's going well for us, that's what we need to do," Woody said as Glass prepared Wednesday. "If that's all right, we've got to score quickly, then let's throw the football with a couple runs in there, as well. Or is it the kind of game we're up by 21 and let's slow the clock? We're versatile in the fact that we can run or pass it. We're figuring ourselves out."

Woody, rarely one lacking for analogies, compared preparing for Brookville to harvesting the fields. Glass' preparation, he noted, would last up until game time.

"It's Wednesday," he said that afternoon. "We're not even close to getting Brookville, right? It's still cloudy in our minds at this point. But today we're gonna continue to put hay in the barn. Tomorrow, Thursday, we still have hay to put in the barn. The hay is never all the way in the barn. We still have to, on Friday, put the hay in the barn."

That means not only having a good plan against the Bees, but executing it during the game.

"It's hard to figure them out," Woody added. "What they do, Coach Meeks and their coaching staff, they do a great job of out-flanking you, out-angling you. And that's the genius of a good offensive coordinator. He's gonna make you think one thing and then do something else. So we've got to make sure we do a good job of making sure we're lined up in the right place so that we can make a play. ... If we can get our kids lined up correctly and get them comfortable in their reads, then we'll continue to play E.C. Glass football, which is rough and physical and fast."

Offensively, Brookville has mostly been content to stick with what's working during any given game. There have been years when the Bees threw for 3,000 yards, other times when they've featured a balanced attack.

But last year represented a shift to the run game, and that's carried over to this year, too. McDaniel still is capable of dropping back to pass, but the Bees have been most successful when running a slow, patient offense.

"It's hard to throw the ball when you're getting 7, 8 yards per carry," Meeks noted.

Talk of that high-powered offense eventually turned to the Bees' plan defensively.

"We have to make them earn every yard," Meeks added. "This district has so many good athletes and so much speed. We need to make them go on 15-, 20-play drives, because that's hard to do in high school football. There are penalties and mistakes. A lot can go wrong. They have to earn every inch they're getting."

In other words, watch out for those quick strikes, the kind Glass can deliver that land like a punch to the gut.

A win would give the Bees their first over the Hilltoppers since 2017 and help BHS make a stronger case for a home game when the playoffs begin. Right now, Brookville sits in third in Region 3C, behind leader Liberty Christian and second-place Heritage.

"They act like they [are focused on finishing strong]," Meeks said of his team, which ends the regular season at Rustburg next Friday. "They act like the are. But the proof is in the pudding, and we'll see how they react Friday night. But I think the kids are dialed in."

Woody — who won 81 games in his eight-year tenure as Brookville coach that ran from 2005 through 2012 and produced two state titles — travels to Stinger Stadium for the fourth time since taking over as Glass coach in 2015. Being on the visiting sideline is never easy for the coach who cut his teeth with the Bees.

"I know every nook and cranny of that building, of that field," Woody said. "I don't like being on the visiting side. That side is a little different for me. But what's comfortable to me is being around these young men and this coaching staff. We're together. We're fine in that regard. But always it will be uncomfortable. I don't care where I am, I don't care how long I've been there, it's always going to be uncomfortable and weird to look at that other side of the field."