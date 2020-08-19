E.C. Glass student tests positive for COVID-19

LCS requires all staff and students to complete a self-screening protocol and conducts temperature checks before staff or students can enter any building.

Athletes currently practicing at Glass and Heritage, the other LCS high school, undergo daily temperature checks and health screenings ahead of workouts, whether indoors or outdoors.

During practices at the time the student who tested positive was on campus, LCS athletes did not share equipment, which was sanitized after use, and maintained social distancing. Teams also separate athletes into pods, or smaller groups, in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19 by controlling the amount of potential contacts of an individual who may have the virus.

It’s unclear what areas of the E.C. Glass campus the student who tested positive visited or what activities they participated in. The letter also does not address whether they showed symptoms or were screened.

Aside from the subsequent deep cleaning and contact tracing in response, LCS and Glass did not say whether athletic-related activities were affected in any other way, such as having to pause practices.

The first day for Glass and the other division schools is Monday, but students will start the year in a remote-only format. Division and school officials have said athletic practices will continue during the remote learning phase, but workouts are not mandatory as athletes are required to find their own transportation.

