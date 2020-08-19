E.C. Glass student tests positive for COVID-19

A student at E.C. Glass High School has tested positive for COVID-19, a letter addressed to staff and students says.
The letter, obtained by The News & Advance, bears Tuesday’s date and says the athletic department at Glass was notified Tuesday of the positive result. The letter does not specify whether the student is an athlete.
The individual — who was on school grounds Aug. 11 — has been asked to self-quarantine, according to the letter, and “the athletic areas and other areas accordingly” have been deep cleaned.
Glass and Lynchburg City Schools, in the letter, said they will work with the Central Virginia Health District to identify anyone who had close contact with the student who tested positive to determine if they were exposed. Those who may have been exposed will be contacted by the health district or LCS nurse coordinator and asked to stay home, monitor for symptoms and practice social distancing for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual.
According to LCS spokesperson Cindy Babb, the letter was sent to the necessary parties in accordance with the division’s health mitigation plan, which says LCS will “work with the local health department to institute contact tracing and notify any staff and parents/guardians of any student who may have been exposed based on the local health department criteria.”
LCS requires all staff and students to complete a self-screening protocol and conducts temperature checks before staff or students can enter any building.
Athletes currently practicing at Glass and Heritage, the other LCS high school, undergo daily temperature checks and health screenings ahead of workouts, whether indoors or outdoors.
During practices at the time the student who tested positive was on campus, LCS athletes did not share equipment, which was sanitized after use, and maintained social distancing. Teams also separate athletes into pods, or smaller groups, in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19 by controlling the amount of potential contacts of an individual who may have the virus.
It’s unclear what areas of the E.C. Glass campus the student who tested positive visited or what activities they participated in. The letter also does not address whether they showed symptoms or were screened.
Aside from the subsequent deep cleaning and contact tracing in response, LCS and Glass did not say whether athletic-related activities were affected in any other way, such as having to pause practices.
The first day for Glass and the other division schools is Monday, but students will start the year in a remote-only format. Division and school officials have said athletic practices will continue during the remote learning phase, but workouts are not mandatory as athletes are required to find their own transportation.
