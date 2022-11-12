E.C. Glass survives Halifax County passing attack in first round of playoffs

Mike Thomas smiled and shook his head when asked about Halifax County after Saturday's Region 4D quarterfinal game at Lynchburg City Stadium.

"A very tough one. Way tougher than we expected," the E.C. Glass running back said. "They're a really good eight seed. That was a good game. We needed that, for real."

The 53-31 final score didn't come close to telling the whole story. The story itself was wrapped up in a blitzkrieg passing attack by Halifax quarterback Dakii Chandler; by E.C. Glass' inability to hold onto the ball; by Thomas, who kept charging ahead until he finally broke the Comets defense; by onside kicks and recoveries and lost fumbles; and finally, by a team finding separation long after it should have laid waste to its opponent.

The two teams also combined for 825 yards of total offense (527 through the air), three onside kick recoveries and four turnovers in a game that lasted 3 hours and 3 minutes.

Among the most shocking developments of the afternoon was this: The Hilltoppers quickly found themselves in a 12-0 hole, the largest deficit they'd faced early in a game all season. That early Halifax lead came courtesy of two touchdown passes by Chandler.

The 6-foot senior put on a show, recording a jaw-dropping 72 passing attempts on the day. He completed 37 of them for 388 yards and five touchdowns.

His output should be of note for any quarterback, at any level. Consider the NFL record: in 1994, Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe set the NFL record with 70 attempts, which still stands. And consider the all-time collegiate mark: 89 attempts by Washington State's Connor Halliday in 2014.

The Virginia High School League does not keep single-season passing attempt records, but it does list this interesting stat: In 2014, McLean's Brian Maffei set a league record with 42 completions against Herndon. Maffei tossed 71 passes that night, so Chandler eclipsed even that total output by one attempt.

Chandler has been a gunslinger for the Comets all season, but said he normally only fires off around 30 passes per game.

"Good," he asked about how his arm felt after the game. "I could throw a whole lot more, for real."

He kept Halifax (5-6) in the game after Glass scored 32 straight points to close the first half, with two third-quarter touchdown throws, each of which cut the Glass lead to an uncomfortable 13 points.

"Coming into this game, we knew they're a good team," Chandler said. "But we're also a good team. Even though we're a number eight seed and they're a number one, we still coulda beat 'em."

Glass (10-1) fumbled the ball an uncharacteristic five times (there were seven total in the game) and lost three of those, including on its first play from scrimmage to open the third quarter. Chandler responded with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Walton to cut the Glass lead to 32-19.

The Hilltoppers did erase that first quarter deficit with ease, using a two-play drive to score off a 45-yard touchdown run by Thomas and recovering the ensuing kickoff prior to scoring three plays later.

It was the middle of a dominant stretch for Glass. On special teams, Jamar Smith recovered two onside kicks. His first changed the tone of the game, giving the Hilltoppers a lead they'd never relinquish.

"We've worked on it in practice," the speedy Smith, a track standout, said. "Exciting and momentum-changing."

Smith provided steady play, also contributing with numerous tackles on defense and an acrobatic catch on an 18-yard pass from quarterback George White; by returning a kickoff for 24 yards; and averaging 21.5 yards on two punts.

"A lot to clean up," Smith said when asked his overall thoughts on the game. "We've got more practice, and it's always a chance to get better. Looking forward to getting better."

Glass coach Jeff Woody echoed the first part of Smith's statement.

"We can't turn the ball over as many times as we did today. We can't have untimely penalties like we had today [nine for 71 yards]," Woody said. "Now, we benefitted from some of their mistakes, too, but we've got to make sure we improve before we come out next round in the playoffs, because the next team you play's gonna be a little bit better. And if we have the same result — I mean, the effort is always 100%. I'm not doubting the effort. We've just got to make sure we're smart. We've gotta make sure we're efficient."

Thomas led Glass' ground game, which found more success in the second half and finished with 259 yards. He tallied 152 rushing yards off 18 carries and two touchdowns, runs of 45 and 13 yards. He's been a jolt for the Hilltoppers' offense in the second half of the season and now into the playoffs.

"We definitely [were] not used to that," Thomas said of Chandler's passing output. "We're used to more run-heavy teams and stuff like that instead of pass-heavy teams. They just caught us off guard tonight. We just dug deep in ourselves to pull it out."

Glass quarterback George White, who last month became the school's all-time passing leader, completed 10 of 19 passes for 139 yards. His 40-yard TD pass to Taeon Mosby (team-high 50 receiving yards) with 1:44 left before halftime gave Glass a 20-point lead, and White also scored three rushing touchdowns on short keepers.

Halifax receiver Qualik Tucker led his team with 19 catches for 141 yards. The 6-foot-3 receiver also scored touchdowns off 10- and 11-yard passes. The Comets put up 427 yards of total offense, more than any other Glass opponent this season.

"I'm relieved that the game is over," Woody said as sunny skies gave way to a cloudy dusk. The 2 p.m. kickoff seemed like a distant past, if only because so much had taken place since. "It's the longest game I've ever coached in."

Much of that lengthy game time was due to Chandler, who stopped the clock on many of his passing attempts. The senior was there when Halifax needed him, because the Comets had next-to-no success running the ball against Glass (a meager 39 yards on 17 attempts). But they also didn't have to run it much, because Chandler gashed the Hilltoppers defense. Rest assured, that was by design; the Comets are led by head coach Rob Senseney, who started his career as an assistant years ago at Brookville before leading Gretna to two state titles in a three-year span (2002 through '04). The North Carolina native in his third season at the South Boston school knows Central Virginia football, and how to attack it.

"I was telling the coaches we should have played this game on Friday [in the rain] so they wouldn't have been able to throw the ball all over the yard," Woody said. "Because [Senseney has] an offensive throwing mind."

The win sets up a rematch between Glass and fifth-seeded Amherst, which won at Orange County this week. Glass defeated the Lancers 24-7 at Lancer Stadium early in October. They'll face off at 7 p.m. Thursday night at City Stadium.

"Amherst is coming with some animosity this time because they lost to us previously," Thomas said. "It's gonna be a dogfight."

Region 4D Quarterfinals

E.C. Glass 53, Halifax County 31

Halifax;12;0;13;6;—;31

E.C. Glass;14;18;7;14;—;53

HC — Josh Miller 5 pass from Dakii Chandler (kick failed)

HC — Miller 23 pass from Chandler (pass failed)

ECG — Mike Thomas 45 run (kick failed)

ECG — George White 1 run (Jamar Smith run)

ECG — Will Pacot 25 field goal

ECG — White 1 run (Smith run)

ECG — Taeon Mosby 40 pass from White (Pacot kick)

HC — Jaylen Walton 22 pass from Chandler (Ty'rek Fountain)

ECG — Thomas 13 run (Pacot kick)

HC — Qualik Tucker 10 pass from Chandler (kick failed)

ECG — White 2 run (Pacot kick)

ECG — Jerry Cashwell 1 run (Pacot kick)

HC — Tucker 10 pass from Chandler (kick failed)

;HC;ECG

First downs;24;17

Rushes-yards;17-39;44-259

Passing yards;388;139

Passing;37-72-0;10-19-0

Total Offense;427;398

Penalties-yards;7-19;9-71

Fumbles-lost;3-1;5-3

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Halifax: Miller 4-4, Tucker 1-2, Chandler 10-24, Atavion Mabins 1-8, Walton 1-1. E.C. Glass: Thomas 18-152, Vari Gilbert 7-46, White 7-12, Mosby 7-41, Cashwell 2-8, Brayden Morgan 2-3, Team 1-(minus 3).

Passing — Halifax: Chandler 37-69-0 (288), Mabins 0-3-0 (0). E.C. Glass: White 10-19-0 (139).

Receiving — Halifax: Mabins 7-50, Miller 8-88, Tucker 10-141, DJ Guthrie 1-17, Trevor Barnes 7-51, Walton 3-31. E.C. Glass: Sam Treacy 2-46, Gilbert 2-15, Mosby 3-50, John Wood 1-3, Mary Kittrell 1-8, Smith 1-18.

Records: Halifax 5-6. E.C. Glass 10-1.