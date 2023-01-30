E.C. Glass swats away Jefferson Forest behind strong outings by Harris, Treacy and Conner

FOREST — During warmups Monday night, Camp Conner had a feeling: This might be the breakout game of his senior season.

"I'd been struggling with my shot recently," Conner, a starting E.C. Glass guard who hasn't made much of a dent in the scoring column this season, said.

There were no struggles at Jefferson Forest. Conner downed 4 of 8 attempts from beyond the arc and scored a season-high 12 points, and E.C. Glass drained nine total 3-pointers in its 80-48 rout of the Cavaliers in a game that featured the two top teams in the Seminole District.

Conner's 12 points didn't lead the way. That distinction went to senior guard O'Maundre Harris, who poured on 27 points, and fellow senior Aidan Treacy, who scored 20 points.

But Conner's performance was, in a way, the answer to a missing link for the Hilltoppers so far this season. The 'Toppers (15-2, 10-0 Seminole) often have received strong supporting performances from players like guard Dexter Harris or forward Jason Knox. But when Conner starts hitting, he often contributes from beyond the arc, which adds an additional wrinkle of concern for opposing defenses.

"It's awesome to see Camp get going," said Treacy, who added two more triples for Glass, "because if you've got 'Dre coming down the middle and kicking it right to Camp, and Camp's making those shots, it's scary. Because then [defenses] can't help out on the corner any more against Camp if Camp is shooting well. It's a double-edge sword for the defenses. And I think it's invaluable, what our outside shooting brings to the team."

Glass won the first meeting between the two teams by 16 points. But in Monday night's affair, it seized control early, going up 21-10 after the first quarter and leading 39-21 at halftime.

Reserve forward William Brestel added a season-high nine points by downing three 3s for Glass, which held JF to 39% from the field. JF went just 2 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Forest (13-4, 8-2) had won nine straight entering Monday night's matchup. The Cavaliers were led Monday by Donovan Elliott and Benjamin Lesniak, each of whom scored 10 points. Six-foot-4 forward Kelka Alwal, who transferred into the Bedford County school from Minnesota last year, scored had nine points and 11 rebounds. Alwal is in the middle of his first full season of high school basketball and already has become a dominant figure in the Seminole.

He and guard Cooper Stamn have served as the team's leading scorers this season. Stamn finished with nine points Monday. He is one of the district's leaders in steals, at five per game, and also is enjoying a healthy season. "Cooper is having a heck of a year," JF coach Jeff Monroe said. Stamn, a junior, didn't play as a sophomore because of a shoulder injury, Monroe said, and missed the season prior to that because of the county's COVID-19 policy that grounded winter sports.

"Just had a bad night tonight," Monroe added. "We didn't hit shots early and they did. They have a really good team. They have a lot of guys from that [team that went to the state tournament] last year, and they benefit from them being there. We're still young. We've only got three seniors on this team, so it's a learning process for our guys. A lot of our guys haven't been in this position before."

O'Maundre Harris had nine points at halftime for Glass. Midway through the third quarter, coach DJ Best challenged his senior guard, the one who last week scored his 1,000th point and has lit up the stat sheet all season long. "Look like you want to be here," Best told Harris.

Harris got to work immediately. He drove from beyond the arc straight to the hoop under double coverage and banked home a bucket on Glass' next possession. He split the defense again a couple possessions later for two more points. Then, with 1.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter, he took on three JF defenders and showed off his soft touch to at the rim.

"Once he told me that, I went to work," Harris said. "I had to change the way I was playing immediately. I felt like I was playing slouchy myself. He told me that and I got going."

In addition to his 27 points, Harris added nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.

"Although we might at the time have been up 18, 19 points, it still felt like the game was in reach," Best said of his talk with Harris. "He just looked like he wasn't there. So just play. Your teammates want to play because of you, because of the way you play. And from that point on, he kind of did what he does."

There was no denying how much Conner's performance meant to his team, either.

"Since the Heritage game [on Jan. 20], Camp has turned it on another level," Best said. "He's starting to trust his own shot, which is huge."

Conner showed off his ability to shoot from distance as a sophomore. He got going early last season as a junior, but his offensive production faded at the tail-end. Now Conner is getting going late rather than early, a good sign for a Glass squad seeking to make a deep playoff run.

"It felt great just to get some confidence back," Conner said. "My teammates are getting me open, and just happened to have the hot hand tonight. In warmups my shot was feeling good and it was going in. I was like, 'This might be my night tonight,' so I was pretty happy with the performance."

Monroe hopes his JF squad rebounds from the loss at home. They travel to Heritage for a Thursday night game, then play at Altavista at 4 p.m. Saturday.

"Our goal right now is to qualify for regionals, maybe get a home game, and see what happens from there," Monroe said. "I still think there's a lot left in the season and we can still do some things, but we've got to correct some things from tonight."

While Conner was renewed by his personal performance, he's also happy with the way Glass is playing right now. The result Monday was the latest in a series of dominant outings. The Hilltoppers have won their last five games by an average of 33.8 points.

"I think we're playing really well," Conner said. "We just want to keep going — keep putting in the hard work in practice and just listening to what coach says. I think we'll be in a good position when playoffs come around."

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 80, Jefferson Forest 48

E.C. GLASS (15-2, 10-0 Seminole)

D. Harris 2, Knox 4, Camp Conner 12, O'Maundre Harris 27, Aidan Treacy 20, Gilbert 4, Hamlette 2, Brestel 9. Totals 31 9-14 80.

JEFFERSON FOREST (13-4, 8-2)

Burrill 2, Johnson 2, Ellis 1, Donovan Elliott 10, Stamn 8, Benjamin Lesniak 10, Mosley 4, Alwal 9, Hamilton 2. Totals 16 14-24 48.

E.C. Glass;21;18;19;22;—;80

Jefferson Forest;10;11;19;8;—;48

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 9 (Conner 4, Harris 2, Brestel 3). Jefferson Forest 2 (Lesniak 2).

Highlights: ECG — O. Harris 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Treacy 3 assists, 8 rebounds, 4 steals. JF — Alwal 11 rebounds, 1 assist.