E.C. Glass' Trost becomes first player in area to commit to NCAA beach volleyball program

Trost’s efforts to find the perfect school — among a much narrower list of possibilities compared to other NCAA sports — netted offers from seven schools, she said. But South Carolina was the perfect spot for her.

“It felt right,” she said. “… My heart was just really set on it.”

Thanks to the emails she sent out to multiple coaches and her performances on the sand, other offers came in from schools across the country, including teams in Arizona and Florida.

Missing out on some of those normal high school activities to make trips to train and play in other states, Trost explained, was “definitely worth it” given where’s she’s ended up.

“It’s definitely a feeling of gratitude and thankfulness,” Trost added, acknowledging the sacrifices her family has made and dedication her coaches have poured into her.

That she is the first from the area to make such a commitment gives her a sense of honor and pride, too.

Trost’s ascension in the sport was rapid, according to Kaleb Van De Perre, director of the VA Sand Volleyball program the Glass junior has been a part of.