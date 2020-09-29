E.C. Glass' Trost becomes first player in area to commit to NCAA beach volleyball program

Virginia Blair Trost needed to grow up a little quicker than an average high schooler, and made sacrifices not every teenager would be willing to make.
Some Friday nights, when friends watched their school’s football team trample opponents, Trost had to duck out early to make treks to North Carolina or Georgia to train. Other times, she missed out on school dances. While she juggled academics and extracurriculars, Trost exerted extra effort when it came to securing her future.
That’s why, during her sophomore year, she saw exciting paths appear before her, as colleges came knocking. Now, about a month into her junior year at E.C. Glass, Trost already has chosen the right door to walk through, blazing a trail no one else in the Lynchburg area ever has.
This month, the 5-foot-10 Trost became the first person in the area to commit to play for an NCAA beach volleyball program when she chose the University of South Carolina.
“Never in a million years thought I would end up at my dream school,” Trost said, remembering her starting point in the sport only a few years ago. “Never thought I’d be here.”
Following her graduation in 2022, Trost will join a Gamecocks team that has found success in both the regular season and postseason. The program has posted winning seasons every year since the NCAA began recognizing beach volleyball as a varsity sport, also finding its way into a small postseason field during that period.
Trost’s efforts to find the perfect school — among a much narrower list of possibilities compared to other NCAA sports — netted offers from seven schools, she said. But South Carolina was the perfect spot for her.
“It felt right,” she said. “… My heart was just really set on it.”
Thanks to the emails she sent out to multiple coaches and her performances on the sand, other offers came in from schools across the country, including teams in Arizona and Florida.
Missing out on some of those normal high school activities to make trips to train and play in other states, Trost explained, was “definitely worth it” given where’s she’s ended up.
“It’s definitely a feeling of gratitude and thankfulness,” Trost added, acknowledging the sacrifices her family has made and dedication her coaches have poured into her.
That she is the first from the area to make such a commitment gives her a sense of honor and pride, too.
Trost’s ascension in the sport was rapid, according to Kaleb Van De Perre, director of the VA Sand Volleyball program the Glass junior has been a part of.
He saw Trost’s potential early on, when she initially chose to seriously pursue the beach avenue for the sport she loved. Previously, she’d participated in a few clinics and camps, but she really put her abilities to the test by joining a team about three years ago.
Trost’s athleticism led to success on a court that forces players to move quickly and master all skills. Indoors, Trost gets to focus more on hitting. On the beach, she said, “you get to play every position every time.”
Van De Perre over the years has seen Trost “add to the tool belt” as she improved her ball control, setting and serve. Trost was consistently one of the best players in the area tournaments, and got even better by challenging herself with matches against the best athletes in other states, he said.
Adding finesse to her game, Trost believes, was an especially important factor in the amount of interest she received.
The final result — Trost’s commitment — is a testament to her dedication, Van De Perre explained.
“It’s crazy. That’s probably my beach lingo for it,” he said. “I’m so pumped for her.”
Seeing a future Division I beach volleyball player come out of Lynchburg, a city on the edge of the mountains and hundreds of miles away from the nearest beach, shows Van De Perre the validity of the programs for high school age players here, like VA Sand.
“Seeing it in Lynchburg, it’s really an honor to know what we’re doing is working,” he said. “Our vision however many years ago [to start beach volleyball in the area and produce high-quality players] is something that’s coming to fruition.”
Trost, an outside hitter for Glass, is an example of a dream becoming a real possibility. Her commitment to USC has made a future in college “so much more real for the girls behind her,” added Van De Perre, who said others in the area also have received interest from colleges.
There’s still some time before she makes the move to Columbia, South Carolina. So for now, Trost is excited for the chance to mentor the younger players she’s blazed a path for, and to continue learning.
Beach volleyball has taught her plenty of physical lessons, and as she’s developed on the sand and formed friendships across the country along the way, she’s also learned to “be yourself.”
The beach, she explained, has been and will continue to be a place of growth. And with a future on the beach secured, she’ll be close to a place she’s always loved.
“To get to play volleyball and then go surf,” she said of the venue that’s provided a unique sports outlet for her, “who doesn’t want to do that?”
