E.C. Glass uses first-half run to roll over rival Heritage

Heritage entered Friday night's game at E.C. Glass' McCue Gymnasium wanting to limit the number of times Hilltoppers standout O'Maundre Harris touched the ball.

By the end of the first half, the Pioneers had accomplished that. Harris, who averages better than 25 points per game, had just seven at the break.

The only trouble: while Harris wasn't finding room to shoot, he was still feeding his teammates. And his teammates, particularly Dexter Harris and Jason Knox, got hot early to give Glass a double-digit lead it would never relinquish en route to a 73-58 victory over crosstown rival Heritage.

Dexter Harris did all his damage in the first half, finishing with 13 points. Knox scored 11 of his 13 points in the first two frames.

With E.C. Glass leading by eight near the end of the first quarter, O'Maundre found Dexter waiting on the corner beyond the arc. Bottoms. Then O'Maundre fed Knox in transition, and the junior banked one off the glass. Those two plays were important because they were part of a 15-3 run to end the first quarter that gave Glass a 23-10 lead.

"It was just important because we had people in the stands watching," Dexter Harris said of the lead his team built early, referencing the packed house that was McCue. ""We got a chip on a shoulder, we've got so many people on our back, and we had to go out here and perform."

He stood answering questions on the gym floor, where in the first half Glass has forced 10 Heritage turnovers and then converted the majority of those into points. By the time Dexter Harris pulled up for and then drilled a 3-pointer at the 6:04 mark of the second quarter, his team was on a 20-4 run.

"Whatever I was feeling tonight, that's what I was gonna do," the junior guard who came off the bench Friday said. "Whether it was going to the rack or just shoot from deep. Whatever goes in."

The victory extended E.C. Glass' winning streak inside McCue to 10 games and left the Hilltoppers with a 7-0 mark in Seminole District play, meaning they now have beaten each team in the eight-team district.

Glass coach DJ Best described that first-half situation as "problematic" for the opposition.

"Because you're focusing on O'Maundre and all of the sudden it's like, 'Well dang, he's not scoring. Now this kid is scoring and this kid is scoring.' Then they're like, 'We've got to step up and start playing [tight] on them.' And then guess what? Here comes O'Maundre."

O'Maundre Harris led his team with 26 points and poured on 19 in the second half.

"I have games like that," the reigning Seminole District and Region 4D player of the year said. "I started slow, but then second half I got goin'. I had seven points in the first half. Then the second half I had an and-1. I saw that go in, and that got me goin.'"

So the senior was grateful for the first half performances of Dexter Harris and Knox.

"Knox is a key player on our team," O'Maundre Harris said. "He's like one of our most vocal players on the team. Dexter's a big part of the team. He comes in and gives us energy and once he's making shots [that's a boost]. I really like what he did tonight."

For Heritage, it was a tale of two halves. The Pioneers (6-6, 4-3) only committed two turnovers in the second half.

"Those 10 turnovers led to runouts [for Glass] almost every time," Pioneers coach Tony Crews said. "So we gave up probably 18, 20 points off turnovers in the first half. And against a good team, if you burry yourself in a hole like that, you're not gonna win."

Heritage senior forward Terrell Washington led all scorers with 28 points, owning the space directly underneath the basket with his 6-foot-2, 275-pound frame. He connected on 8 of his 12 attempts from the field and also hit 11 of his 14 free-throw attempts.

Sophomore guard Tavion Clark added 17 points and his 4 of 6 3-point attempts.

"Those guys are tremendous competitors," Crews said of Washington and Clark, "and you really saw it tonight. They are willing to compete. And again, we're still working through some things [as a team] and this is a long season. I told them in the locker room one game doesn't define our season. We're going to continue to get better, and as we get better, their chemistry is going to get better and I think you're gonna see these types of performances a lot throughout the season."

No other Pioneers player had more than four points Friday. Glass, meanwhile, put four players in double figures, with senior guard Aidan Treacy scoring 12. Washington added seven rebounds for Heritage, while his teammate, Tyreese Slaughter, added four assists. For Glass, O'Maundre Harris had a team-high seven rebounds and six assists, while Treacy chipped in four assists.

Crews would like to see things be dramatically different in the first half when the two rivals meet for the second of two regular-season meetings inside Heritage's fieldhouse Feb. 13.

"Two turnovers in the first half, two turnovers in the second half," he said of the goal. "But you've got to give E.C. Glass credit, and you've got to give this environment credit, too. This environment leads to a lot of chaos because it's so loud and they're right on top of you. But take nothing against E.C. Glass, they forced those 10 turnovers."

For Dexter Harris, the win was a big one. Any victory over a rival is.

"It's a statement that tells everybody we're comin'," he said. "We're comin' for the title, we're comin' for everything. This is a statement game, and it feels great."

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 73, Heritage 58

HERITAGE (6-6, 4-3 Seminole)

Tavion Clark 17, Slaughter 2, Fitzgerald 4, McMillan 2, Price 3, Terrell Washington 28, Yuille 2. Totals 18 16-19 58.

E.C. GLASS (12-2, 7-0 Seminole)

Dexter Harris 13, Jason Knox 13, Conner 3, O'Maundre Harris 26, Aidan Treacy 12, Gilbert 4, Hamlette 2. Totals 28 8-13 73.

Heritage;10;15;18;15;—;58

E.C. Glass;23;19;18;13;—;73

3-Point Goals: Heritage 6 (Clark 3, Fitzgerald, Price, Washington). Glass 9 (D. Harris 2, Knox 2, O. Harris 2, Conner, Treacy 2).

Highlights: HHS — Washington 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Slaughter 4 assists, 1 steal; McMillan 4 assists. ECG — D. Harris 3 steals, 1 block; Knox 3 assists; O. Harris 7 rebounds, 6 assists. 3 steals; Treacy 5 assists, 4 rebounds.