E.C. Glass uses hot start to capture Region 4D boys lacrosse title over Jefferson Forest

This one had all the makings of a rivalry game. Fans lined up outside the gate, waiting to get into a packed stadium. Athletes amped up for a rematch. Forty-eight minutes of scoring runs and momentum swings, man-up goals and plenty of physicality.
So when the final buzzer sounded, E.C. Glass players erupted, spurred on by the cheers of their supporters clad in royal blue. They’d bested their Seminole District foe Jefferson Forest — and earned the right to play into next week.
The Hilltoppers rushed out to six-goal lead in the second quarter and weathered the Cavaliers’ comeback attempt en route to an 11-5 win, bragging rights, the Region 4D title and a spot in the Class 4 state tournament.
“They were just locked in,” E.C. Glass coach Eddie Ranuska said of his team, which got impressive contributions from upperclassmen for the victory, a second of the season over JF (8-3).
The Hilltoppers now are one win away from a fourth straight trip to the state title game. They’ll first travel to Western Albemarle for the state semifinals Tuesday.
JF and Glass played their first meeting in Forest, back on May 25. It was the Cavaliers who had the early edge (4-3 after the first quarter and 8-6 at the half) in that game before the Hilltoppers pulled off that win, 15-13, with a strong second half.
This time around, Glass (9-1) pounced first.
Nerves were on display in the first quarter, with teams trading more turnovers than shots for most of the first period. Woody Carrington, though, broke through for the game’s first score 10 minutes in, slipping past three defenders and getting a shot off from a few feet in front of the crease.
The second quarter was when Glass did most of its damage. Sammy Hamilton, Carrington and Eli Wood pushed the advantage to 4-0, and Carrington added a highlight when he buried a shot as he fell to the ground with 1:05 left in the half.
“We started strong,” Carrington, a senior, said of his team’s 5-0 halftime lead, which was stretched to 6-0 at the start of the third quarter. “That’s kind of been a staple of our team.”
Glass edged JF on the scoreboard in the final two frames (six goals to five), but the Cavaliers scared ’Toppers fans with a 3-0 run that started near the midway point of the third quarter.
A pair of scores came in a span of 26 seconds to knock down Glass’ lead to 6-2, and JF scored again with 2:24 left in the frame to cut the deficit that once stood at six goals in half.
“We knew they were gonna eventually come back,” Carrington said. “Ranuska just said, ‘Keep your head; they’re gonna make a run.’ And when they did, we were prepared. We didn’t fold.”
That’s when Hamilton, another senior, stepped in to stunt JF’s growing confidence. Amid a scrum for the ball in Glass’ offensive half after a faceoff, Hamilton came out of nowhere, sprinting down the middle of the field to scoop up a ground ball and send a shot past goalie Ashton Loe (seven saves).
“That was huge. You can always count on a senior to help push momentum in the right direction,” Ranuska said.
Hamilton, Wood and Robert Sorenson finished with two goals apiece. Sorenson and Carrington were responsible for game’s final three scores in the last eight minutes, turning an 8-5 lead into the 11-5 final margin.
Ryan Paul led the Cavaliers with two goals and two assists. Dan Campbell had two goals, and Jack Rockhill added one goal. Paul, a senior, attributed his team’s turnaround in the second half to its ability to get “our heads back into it.”
“It was just a mental thing,” he said of their slow start, a showing that mirrored that of the Cavaliers’ last game, when they fell behind to Salem before edging the Spartans 13-12 to reach Friday’s championship.
Early Friday, Paul and his team failed to capitalize on its offensive chances, coming up empty on 11 shots.
“It just seems that we were not confident in the beginning of the game,” JF coach Tyler Zinck said.
Part of that was because of Billy Koudelka, the 6-foot-7 sophomore who stood tall in front of the E.C. Glass goal all night.
Minutes ahead of the opening faceoff, he readily admitted to those standing on the sideline that he was nervous. But when the game started, he didn’t show it.
“I guess an adrenaline rush just kicked in,” he said before recording seven first-half saves.
He finished his first region championship game as a starter with 20 saves and gave up just five goals against a team that recorded 13 against him earlier in the year.
“That’s how good of a goalie he is,” Zinck said. “We knew that. I don’t anyone to say that was lucky, because he deserves all the credit in the world.”
Ranuska described his goalie and defense, too, as difference-makers, adding he believes his team is “playing at an all-time high” now “all over the field.”
The area that could use cleaning up, though, is discipline, the coach said. His team was penalized nine times. Two players sat in the penalty box late in the game when a brief tussle between the teams ensued at midfield after Glass’ Wood delivered a hard hit against JF.
Glass’ man-down unit gave up one goal, and with the Hilltoppers still not set defensively in the few seconds immediately after being released from two other penalties, JF capitalized twice more.