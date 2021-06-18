E.C. Glass uses hot start to capture Region 4D boys lacrosse title over Jefferson Forest

This time around, Glass (9-1) pounced first.

Nerves were on display in the first quarter, with teams trading more turnovers than shots for most of the first period. Woody Carrington, though, broke through for the game’s first score 10 minutes in, slipping past three defenders and getting a shot off from a few feet in front of the crease.

The second quarter was when Glass did most of its damage. Sammy Hamilton, Carrington and Eli Wood pushed the advantage to 4-0, and Carrington added a highlight when he buried a shot as he fell to the ground with 1:05 left in the half.

“We started strong,” Carrington, a senior, said of his team’s 5-0 halftime lead, which was stretched to 6-0 at the start of the third quarter. “That’s kind of been a staple of our team.”

Glass edged JF on the scoreboard in the final two frames (six goals to five), but the Cavaliers scared ’Toppers fans with a 3-0 run that started near the midway point of the third quarter.

A pair of scores came in a span of 26 seconds to knock down Glass’ lead to 6-2, and JF scored again with 2:24 left in the frame to cut the deficit that once stood at six goals in half.