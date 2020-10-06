Eight high school football games to watch in 2021

Never to be missed. The newest installment of the Jug Bowl sees the Hilltoppers champing at the bit to earn back bragging rights after Heritage put everything on the line and went for a two-point conversion to earn a 15-14 victory at a packed City Stadium last fall. The area's best rivalry rarely disappoints and likely won't in 2021, either. Of course, it's too early to break the matchup down. But even now, while workouts are light and teams are taking all kinds of precautions against the coronavirus, you can bet players have one thing on their mind: the glory of winning this game. Watch for this one to have playoff implications in Class 3 for Heritage and Class 4 for Glass.