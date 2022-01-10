Eli Wood accepts PWO offer at UVa, will suit up with brother Sackett

When he was a kid, Eli Wood dreamed of playing football at UVa. He sat in the stands at Scott Stadium multiple times each fall. Learned the players' names and memorized their statistics. Imagined that one day he'd hit the gridiron just like those larger-than-life athletes.

The E.C. Glass senior will get his chance. Wood announced Sunday via Twitter he has committed to play for UVa after receiving a preferred walk-on offer. He'll join his older brother Sackett, who recently wrapped his sophomore season as a member of the program.

"I knew that if given the opportunity, which I'm truly grateful for, that I was going to take it," Eli Wood said Monday. "It was just a lot of waiting, talking to coaches, that kind of thing. And after they offered, it was a no brainer for me."

The offer comes after a sensational senior season in which Wood caught 50 passes for 1,020 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. He averaged 20.4 yards per reception and accounted for nearly half of the output by Glass quarterback George White (2,379 passing yards).

For his efforts, the 6-foot, 180-pound Wood was named Seminole District offensive player of the year, was a first-team all-Region 4D performer and the only area player to receive an all-state nod in Class 4 (a first-team selection).

The brothers are excited at the prospects of playing on the same team. Both played at Glass, but not at the varsity level at the same time.

"I'm so stoked," Sackett Wood, 21, said. "We've been playing with each other in the back yard and everything our entire lives. This will be the first time playing any organized sport with him, so I'm excited to do that. Eli, he likes to talk a little bit, so I've been hearing all my life how good he is. I'm excited to get out there and compete with him."

Eli Wood, 18, has always looked up to Sackett, a 2018 grad. Sackett earned a walk-on position as a tight end in the fall of 2020 after initially enrolling at UVa to focus on academics. He missed football, though, and after his first year of college decided to get back into football shape. He previously had enjoyed a three-year career at Glass, where he served as quarterback, receiver, tight end and outside linebacker.

"He's a great person, and he just does everything the right way," Eli said. "It's fun to watch him on and off the field."

Eli watched as the 6-foot-3 Sackett earned his No. 68 UVa jersey and then went on to appear in two games in 2020 and in 11 games this past season.

"I was just so happy for him because he worked so hard for that," Eli said. "I knew it was coming and he just needed to be patient."

Eli also received a preferred walk-on offer from William & Mary. But UVa, and football in general, has a special place in his heart. His parents, Alex and Sackett Wood, are UVa grads. One of Eli's grandfathers, Mosby Perrow, played football at UVa. Another, Robin Wood, was an ACC official for more than 25 years.

"Ever since I was 4 or 5 I had been going to UVa games, at least four, five times a year," Eli said. "... I was just in love with the program as a whole."

Eli filled in at several spots offensively this season, while also holding down his spot at defensive back. He said he's willing to play wherever he can earn a spot at UVa, but his ability to reel in passes was perhaps the most impressive part of his game at the high school level.

"He's got a gritty, competitive spirit," Sackett Wood Jr. said. "He's got a knack for the sport and his ability to locate the ball in the air when George would throw it up to him is something that really caught my eye. I think that's why he's able to play somewhere like UVa. ... He's probably the best athlete in the family."

Jeff Woody, whose 17-year tenure as a head coach includes stops at Brookville, Monticello and Glass, said Wood put up better numbers this season than any receiver he's coached.

"I got to watch him play in little league and all the way through the ranks," Woody said. "He was knee high to a grasshopper when he [started high school]. Then he developed and blossomed into what he became, which is an all-state receiver with over 1,000 yards in his senior year."

And Woody, who coached both brothers, recognizes differences between their styles of play.

"Sackett wanted the game to be composed. Eli wanted the game to be wild," Woody said. "Sackett was always low key. Eli was all the way up. Both are great football players."

Sackett said he and Eli will probably work out together in Lynchburg when on break from school. Other than that, Sackett said he'll let Eli feel his way through the new life that awaits in the fall. Eli has unfinished business in high school first, though. Like Sackett was, he's a member of Glass' basketball and lacrosse teams.

"He won't need me once he gets up there," Sackett said. "He's been pretty successful on his own, so I'm gonna let him do his thing."

The brothers will suit up for incoming Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott. Sackett has sat in team meetings with Elliott on two occasions.

"You can tell right away he's a great guy with great character," Sackett said. "He's gonna hold everybody to a high standard."

Asked to put his high school career into perspective, Eli Wood talked about his teammates. They're the ones, he said, who made his stats possible.

He started playing at age 6. "After that first year, I knew I was gonna be in love with the sport," he said.

Sunday's news, then, felt like all that love and work had finally paid off.

"Just thankful for all my family, friends and coaches, and to UVa football for giving me a chance," Eli Wood said. "Not many people did."

