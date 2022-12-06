Facing powerhouse Phoebus, Heritage relying on determination and work ethic as it seeks upset

Heavy bands of rain were headed toward Lynchburg on Tuesday afternoon when someone asked Brad Bradley if his Heritage football team was going to practice outside or stay indoors.

Bradley had an answer ready. "You let me know when they start playing state championships in the gym," the coach said.

These are the days of pivotal practices, when the amount of preparation can be the difference between becoming a state champion and hanging up the cleats empty-handed. And Heritage (12-2) is doing all it can this week to prepare for Hampton-based powerhouse Phoebus (14-0) ahead of the Class 3 state championship, slated for noon Saturday at Williams Stadium.

The Phantoms enter with an impressive resume. The reigning Class 3 state champs have won 28 of their last 29 contests. They've bullied opponents in 2022, averaging 41.9 points per game and allowing just 4.07. They have seven shutouts to their credit, are averaging 51.5 points per game in the playoffs and have yet to be tested. Their closest game of the season: a 21-0 victory over Hampton.

After losing to Heritage in the Class 3 state championship game in 2018, Phoebus returned to Williams Stadium last December and knocked off a previously undefeated LCA squad to win the title. Now the Phantoms are back, trying to make it two in a row.

"The kids believed," Phoebus coach Jeremy Blunt said in a press conference after that 22-14 victory over LCA last December. "The highs and lows out on the field today, they didn't matter, because when I looked into their faces, there was no doubt that they were gonna win, and they were gonna win a game a lot of people didn't think we would win. I'm sure — I didn't read the clippings, but I'm sure — we were the underdogs coming into this thing."

Teams don't always have that kind of resolve. Phoebus had it last year, and is without a doubt the stronger team on paper this year.

Heritage is buoyed by that belief, too. It's been written on the faces of players throughout the playoffs and in the eyes of their coach, who will lead the way Saturday into a state title game for the sixth time in his career.

"Very athletic, very aggressive, a very fast defensive team," Bradley said of Phoebus. "Team speed is definitely the fastest we've seen this year. ... At the end of the day, we know how good they are. We're excited about the opportunity. The biggest thing we need to understand is we've got to step up. We've got to make sure we understand we're gonna be the underdog."

You don't practice in the gym when you're intent on a state championship upset. One of the hallmarks of Bradley's program at Heritage is the preparation. Some coaches, Bradley said this week, might deem that preparation excessive. Bradley believes it's necessary. He and his coaching staff routinely work into the early morning hours after Friday night games, breaking down film and planning for their next opponents. They log long hours on Sundays to finalize plans for the upcoming week. Players watch film as a group and at home and put in plenty of time on the gridiron and weight room before and during the season.

That work ethic fits into Bradley's overall philosophy. If you want to be the best, you've got to outwork everyone else.

"You can't cheat football," the coach said. "If you don't do the work, if you're not gonna put the time in, you're not gonna win football games. The one thing I've learned about this game, this is the greatest game in the world, but you've got to respect it and you've got to do it justice. If you try to cut corners, you're gonna get your butt kicked. ... It's all about accountability. You've got to be accountable for your part of the family. They've done a great job of that. They watch a ton of film, go through the scouting reports, and they show up at practice willing to compete with a great attitude.

"At the end of the day, the kids have to go out and make the plays. Coaches just call the plays. You're putting these kids in position to make the play, but if you haven't done that, then you better look at yourself in the mirror. When I go to bed I want to know I've done everything I can as a coach to help them be as successful as they can on Friday night or Saturday afternoon."

So the Pioneers, winners of five straight with a shared Seminole District title and a Region 3C championship already in hand, are out for the biggest prize of them all. To get it, they'll rely on more of that determination and discipline that has been on display so far this season.

"I love this team," Bradley added. "I really have been impressed with them. Win, lose or draw, this has been one of my favorite teams I've coached, simply because they respect the game, they work hard; they've made the game fun for me this year and because of how excited and dedicated they are."