Ferguson breaks out as Heritage uses strong second half to down E.C. Glass

Kyle Ferguson was everywhere for Heritage on Thursday night, powering his way through the lane, locking down on defense and hitting his teammates with assists.
But his favorite spot, the place from where he did the most damage against E.C. Glass, was from behind the arc.
The sharpshooter drained 3s from the top of the key and the wing, downing four of them in the second half to key the Pioneers’ comeback and pull away for a 67-51 victory over the Hilltoppers at McCue Gymnasium.
Ferguson finished with a career-high 27 points and was one of four Pioneers in double figures.
“I was just feeling good, in the zone,” Ferguson said. It showed. At one point he let out a roar midway through the fourth quarter after downing a 3 that extended Heritage’s lead to 13 points. After hitting another trey on the following possession, he could only shake his head, a sign he knew he was in the zone. “My teammates were bringing the energy. It was just a fun night, to go out there and get the win.”
Heritage (2-1) broke away midway through the third quarter after Glass sophomore Zach Smith hit a 3-pointer out of a timeout to give his team a 38-37 lead. But Heritage put together a 17-3 run, outscored Glass 20-10 in the final frame and broke away for the 16-point victory, adding a new chapter to a series typically defined by razor-thin margins.
Heritage also had just seven turnovers and shared the basketball well, with four assists apiece from Jacobi Lambert and Jairome Smith.
“That’s one of the main things we’ve got to do when it comes to the offense,” HHS guard Darius Brown said after he and teammate Bre’Andre Horsley each chipped in 12 points. “If we get everyone involved, we can do things like we did tonight.”
This one featured 11 lead changes, most of them in the first half. Glass led by as many as eight points in the first half and took a four-point lead into the break.
But the Hilltoppers, playing their first game of the season, got in foul trouble in the second half and their shooting touch fell flat for long stretches in the third and fourth quarters. Defensively they held Heritage’s star player, Lambert, to 10 points, but the Hilltoppers had no answer for Ferguson.
“I think our youth showed late,” Glass coach DJ Best said, referencing a squad filled mostly with underclassmen. “We got a little frazzled. We played well, it’s just an eight-minute stretch — four minutes in the third quarter and four minutes in the fourth quarter — that we just forgot how to defend, which is huge.”
Smith led Glass with 12 points and hit four 3s. Aidan Treacy added 11 points and Camp Conner finished with 10.
“We’ve just got to clean up some young-team mistakes,” Smith, one of the area’s up-and-coming shooters, said. “Rebounding, talking on defense, things like that.”
Smith let a 20-footer go at the buzzer of the first quarter and sunk it on the run to give his team a 16-10 lead. “Just knew I had to put it up,” he said.
Conner pointed to the turnovers. His team only had 11 total, but they increased as the game wore on.
“We can’t have dumb turnovers like we did and play better defense and get back better, because they scored a lot of transition buckets,” he said.
Treacy said his team caught Heritage off guard in the early going. “We can close the game so much better,” he said. “We just can’t get tired, defend and pressure, that’s what we’re about.”
The rivals are scheduled to meet a second time on Feb. 1 at Heritage.
Heritage coach Tony Crews watched as Ferguson put together a strong effort Tuesday against Brookville.
He had eight points, but Crews could tell the junior was poised for a breakout performance.
“This is just a carry over from Brookville,” Crews said. “But as his practice habits have gotten better, his game has gotten better. And the sky’s the limit for him.”