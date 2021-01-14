Ferguson breaks out as Heritage uses strong second half to down E.C. Glass

Kyle Ferguson was everywhere for Heritage on Thursday night, powering his way through the lane, locking down on defense and hitting his teammates with assists.

But his favorite spot, the place from where he did the most damage against E.C. Glass, was from behind the arc.

The sharpshooter drained 3s from the top of the key and the wing, downing four of them in the second half to key the Pioneers’ comeback and pull away for a 67-51 victory over the Hilltoppers at McCue Gymnasium.

Ferguson finished with a career-high 27 points and was one of four Pioneers in double figures.

“I was just feeling good, in the zone,” Ferguson said. It showed. At one point he let out a roar midway through the fourth quarter after downing a 3 that extended Heritage’s lead to 13 points. After hitting another trey on the following possession, he could only shake his head, a sign he knew he was in the zone. “My teammates were bringing the energy. It was just a fun night, to go out there and get the win.”