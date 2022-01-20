Ferguson lights the way as Heritage marches over E.C. Glass to split regular-season series

With roughly two minutes left to play Thursday night, Heritage senior Kyle Ferguson found himself double-teamed underneath the E.C. Glass basket. Heritage led by six points, Glass was sniffing a comeback, and no matter where Ferguson twisted or turned, he couldn't find an opening.

Finally, just before a five-second violation would've been called, Ferguson looked all the way down the court. Teammate Simieon McMillan was waiting all alone about 70 feet away. Ferguson launched a baseball-style heave, McMillan tracked it down and converted an easy layup, and Heritage breathed a sigh of relief.

That's how things were for the Pioneers in the final regular-season meeting against Glass. Every time it seemed the Hilltoppers might take control again after falling behind in the second quarter, Heritage found a way to keep things in its favor for a 64-59 win at HHS.

"The whole game was just fun, the whole atmosphere and everybody bringing the energy," Ferguson said. "Defense was the big thing for us, getting stop after stop, keeping them out of the paint, closing out on shooters really helped us today."

Ferguson led all scorers with a career-high 30 points. He barreled his way into the paint all night on offense, blocked five Glass shots, and went 14 for 17 from the free-throw line, including 10 for 12 in the fourth quarter, to hold back a late 'Toppers run.

"Kyle is a senior and let's be honest: as a senior I expect performances like this," Heritage coach Tony Crews said. "I expect performances like this from all my seniors. But Kyle has been in the program four years, and this is just the next step that I think he's gonna take as the season goes along. He's absolutely a college player, and we should see these types of performances all the time."

Neither Glass (10-3, 5-1 Seminole District) nor Heritage (7-7, 5-2) could find breathing room in the first quarter and closed it knotted at 11 after five ties. But McMillan, a sophomore, hit senior forward Carter Banks with a pass on HHS's first possession of the second quarter, and Banks finished for a 13-11 lead. Heritage never trailed again.

The Pioneers went on a 13-3 run in the second quarter and led by six at halftime. Glass tied the game at 34 in the third frame on a three-point play by center Owen Dunlop, but McMillan answered with a jumper on the other end to get Heritage rolling again.

"Hussle and defense," McMillian said when asked what was different for the Pioneers on Thursday after a 50-37 loss at Glass last month. "And our shots were falling. ... It's a big game, and we had to show out."

Glass was led by junior point guard O'Maundre Harris (22 points, seven assists). Harris kept Glass from trailing by double digits at halftime with two straight power moves through the lane. He also added nine points in the fourth quarter.

Glass narrowed the deficit to six before Ferguson's long heave and forced several turnovers in the closing minutes. But the Hilltoppers couldn't consistently turn those Heritage miscues into points.

Glass went 10 of 18 at the free-throw line, had 12 of shots blocked by the Heritage defense, and committed 10 turnovers.

"This is our third [loss] and all three losses: free throws and turnovers," Glass coach DJ Best said. "All three things we continue to work on, all three things the team doesn't want to take accountability for."

For Glass, the loss came despite forcing 16 Heritage turnovers.

"We missed probably 19 layups, too," Best said. "The ball bounced in their favor and it worked out. [Heritage] worked hard. They were the better team. It's tough to lose a game like that. You don't make excuses coming off an eight-day layoff. It's time to play. When the lights come on and the ball goes up, people pay to see you. So I've got to do a better job to make sure we're prepared, and we just weren't prepared. So I dropped the ball."

Dunlop finished with a double-double for Glass (11 points, 11 rebounds), while Jason Knox and Eli Wood each added 10.

"It was a rough game for us," Harris said. "Missed layups, turnovers, and we just gave up a lot of transition buckets. We didn't execute the game plan. ... We've got to finish on contact. Can't be soft in the paint."

Senior guard Darius Brown added 11 points for Heritage, while McMillian and freshman Omar Anderson each finished with eight. Heritage starting senior forward Hussain Williams (three points, three blocks, six rebounds) left the game with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter with an injury to his left wrist after landing awkwardly following a blocked shot. His status was not immediately available after the game.

But Ferguson, in the most dominant performance of his career, made sure Heritage held onto its lead after Williams' exit. "Everybody was contributing," he said.

Getting into the paint for high percentage shots and to draw contact was a goal for Ferguson on Thursday after he scored just nine points in the December loss at Glass.

"I wanted to penetrate as much as I could because I know the first game I didn't really get to do all that like I wanted to," Ferguson said. "But as soon as I saw that it was working for me — getting to the bucket, getting layups and stuff — I just kept taking advantage of it."

Heritage 64, E.C. Glass 59

E.C. GLASS (10-3, 5-1 Seminole)

Jason Knox 10, O'Maundre Harris 22, W. Wood 3, Eli Wood 10, Owen Dunlop 11, Gilbert 3. Totals 23 10-18 59.

HERITAGE (7-7, 5-2 Seminole)

Jones 1, Darius Brown 11, Williams 3, Banks 2, McMillan 8, Anderson 8, Washington 1, Kyle Ferguson 30. Totals 21 19-23 64.

E.C. Glass;11;10;15;23;—;59

Heritage;11;16;16;21;—;64

3-point goals: Glass 3 (Knox 2, W. Wood). Heritage 3 (Williams, Ferguson 2).

Highlights: ECG — Harris 7 assists; Dunlop 11 rebounds. HHS — Ferguson 5 blocks; Williams 3 blocks, 6 rebounds; Washington 5 rebounds; Anderson 5 rebounds.

