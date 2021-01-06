First prep games inside the Lynchburg area set for Thursday

Winter sports are underway. The Altavista boys basketball team opened the season for Lynchburg-area squads with a resounding 65-43 victory at Cumberland High on Wednesday night.
"Great team basketball," Colonels coach Casey Johnson told radio play-by-play announcer Kyle Hoehne after the game on KD Country, which kicked off its 58th consecutive season of covering Altavista sports.
Other school divisions across our area would like to say the same. The city of Lynchburg and counties of Bedford, Nelson and Pittsylvania are currently on hold because of coronavirus concerns. But basketball will begin inside the Lynchburg region tonight, with three Seminole District games on tap.
The Brookville boys basketball squad travels to Rustburg. The Amherst boys host Liberty Christian, widely considered a favorite for the district title after claiming the regular-season district championship last year. And the Amherst girls squad, armed with three seniors and a point guard new to the varsity ranks, travels to LCA.
Those games will take place while half of the Seminole District has yet to begin play. E.C. Glass, Heritage, Liberty and Jefferson Forest all currently are prohibited from playing games by the Lynchburg and Bedford County school boards. Lynchburg is on hold until Jan. 11, while Bedford schools cannot play until coronavirus cases in the county, and those in any locality home to future opponents, dip below what the Virginia Department of Health considers its "red zone," or highest-risk category.
Campbell County is attempting to forge ahead with winter sports but was forced to postpone its quad wrestling match scheduled for Wednesday night — which was to include Amherst, LCA and Rustburg — because of COVID-19 concerns. There are currently no positive cases within any of those programs, but the bout was postponed because one wrestler had been in contact with a family member who had tested positive over the holidays. The match is tentatively scheduled for Saturday.
Winter sports began for VHSL-member schools elsewhere Dec. 21, which means area teams are already three weeks behind schedule. They have roughly three weeks to complete their regular-season slates before region tournaments begin, which amounts to an enormous task. Basketball games Wednesday signaled the first high school contests staged throughout the area since March.
"The kids are beyond excited," BHS coach Ryan Harris said of his wrestling team. "They haven't been able to do sports in a while. The whole team was looking forward to starting up [Wednesday] and being at the forefront [of games played in the area]. But they understand it's just postponed. They're in decent spirits, but they were definitely excited about it, and so were the other teams."
Teams attempting a comeback right now are stoked. Consider Paul Redgate's LCA boys basketball team among them.
"We live in a day and age when things can change in an instant," Redgate said about postponements. "The uncertainty, that's what's causing me and other coaches in the area the most agony. But we're ready to go and excited for it.
"The level of excitement — I don't want to say it's at an all-time high — but these guys are extremely ready to get out there in a live basketball setting."
His team, which includes reigning Seminole player of the year Jalen Leftwich (16 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.9 apg in 2019-20) and fellow seniors Seth Hildebrand (a second-team all-Seminole guard) and 6-foot-4 sharpshooting forward Haddon Smith, will be tough to handle this year.
"I love the team we have," Redgate added. "Every day, someone else kind of opens my eyes [with their talent]."
Ron Carter's Amherst girls' team also has three starting seniors — guards Kendra and Kiara Smith and forward Nadia West — but also features incoming point guard Maegan Lloyd, a sophomore.
"She's a very smart basketball player and has the athletic ability," Carter said. "I know we're putting a lot on her this year — she was the JV point guard last year — but she picks things up quickly. She's been a tremendous surprise.'
Add Carter's team among those anxious to take the court tonight.
"A lot of them are young and they're busy learning right now, so they haven't had time to be excited," the coach said.
Things tonight will be different from the high school scenes area athletes are used to. There will be no fans in attendance, just essential athletic workers and media members in addition to teams and coaches, making for empty gyms that will serve as reminders of the toll the virus has taken on both large communities and big ones alike.
"You really don't know what it will be like until you get there," Carter added.