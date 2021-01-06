First prep games inside the Lynchburg area set for Thursday

Campbell County is attempting to forge ahead with winter sports but was forced to postpone its quad wrestling match scheduled for Wednesday night — which was to include Amherst, LCA and Rustburg — because of COVID-19 concerns. There are currently no positive cases within any of those programs, but the bout was postponed because one wrestler had been in contact with a family member who had tested positive over the holidays. The match is tentatively scheduled for Saturday.

Winter sports began for VHSL-member schools elsewhere Dec. 21, which means area teams are already three weeks behind schedule. They have roughly three weeks to complete their regular-season slates before region tournaments begin, which amounts to an enormous task. Basketball games Wednesday signaled the first high school contests staged throughout the area since March.

"The kids are beyond excited," BHS coach Ryan Harris said of his wrestling team. "They haven't been able to do sports in a while. The whole team was looking forward to starting up [Wednesday] and being at the forefront [of games played in the area]. But they understand it's just postponed. They're in decent spirits, but they were definitely excited about it, and so were the other teams."

Teams attempting a comeback right now are stoked. Consider Paul Redgate's LCA boys basketball team among them.