These are the days of excitement, when optimism, at least for one night or a few weeks, reigns supreme in the life of high school football players. Opening Night is here, and it brings with it hopes of unbridled success. This is the time of year when anything is possible, when dreams of a state championship still exist, when taking home a district or region title seems as much a reality as the lights of Friday glowing throughout the night.

This is also a time when the season's storylines begin to come vaguely into focus. Locally, several standout players return to the gridiron, while others step into new roles to replace athletes who have graduated. A handful of teams head into the 16-week season after making long playoff runs in 2022, while others are hoping to improve on last season's results. Here are some storylines to keep in mind as the season gets underway.

Who will run the Seminole?

This question is always at the forefront of fans' minds entering the season. Consensus around the district is that this year will belong to Liberty Christian, which returns some of the most decorated players in the area.

LCA's explosiveness begins with celebrated running back Gideon Davidson, who returns for his junior season after suffering a season-ending leg injury against E.C. Glass in last year's regular-season finale. His absence meant LCA had a shorter-than-expected playoff run (to the Region 3C title game). Healthy, Davidson is the area's most dynamic player, contributing both on offense, at safety and on special teams, where he's always a threat to return kicks for touchdowns.

Junior lineman Easton Ware, at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, also returns after garnering first-team all-state honors last season. And all-state selection Tyler Murray is back at center, as well. The Bulldogs feature speed, size and experience, and have to be considered the favorite in the eight-team district right now.

For the district's dark horse, look at Rustburg. The Red Devils should be solid up front offensively, giving running back Qua Rosser (nearly 1,300 rushing yards in 2022) plenty of room to run. Quarterback Mike Knight returns, with plenty of experience, for his senior season after throwing for 1,126 yards as a junior. Rustburg will challenge teams across the district in Burt Torrence's third year at the helm.

And never count out E.C. Glass, Heritage and Brookville. The Pioneers are in rebuilding mode, Glass brings back plenty of firepower, and the Bees likely will find a way to succeed despite replacing many key offensive and defensive pieces.

What is Davidson capable of as a junior?

The Clemson commit returned the opening kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown in last week's scrimmage against Appomattox, a sign that he's back to full strength. After rushing for more than 1,400 yards and 23 touchdowns in less than 10 full games as a sophomore, his potential appears limitless in 2023. Can Davidson challenge the state record for rushing yards (3,603) and touchdowns (59) in a single season, both set by Heritage's Elijah Davis with a sensational 2017 season? Those are staggering numbers, but Davidson could have 15 games to shoot for those goals, assuming LCA remains healthy and can put together a dominant run to the state title game.

Is Appomattox once again the real deal?

It appears so, but there are high hurdles to topple. The Raiders have a ton of experience, not just among players but as a coaching staff. In addition to Doug Smith, who may coach from the sidelines at times while undergoing cancer treatments, and longtime defensive coordinator Stephen Castello, the Raiders feature two assistants with head coaching experience: Andy Cox (Altavista) and Richard Trent (E.C. Glass).

The non-district schedule is absolutely grueling, with the Class 2 squad playing up one division in three of its first four weeks. After Class 2 Buckingham, a rival, Appomattox will take on three Class 3 squads in Rustburg, Heritage and Lord Botetourt. The good news is that those opponents should get the Raiders battle-tested by the time the playoffs roll around in November.

And while the team wants to avoid a slow march out of the gate, it's worth mentioning that after last season's 1-3 start, the most humbling beginning to a season in Raiders Country since 2005, Appomattox caught fire to reel off nine straight wins and advanced to the state semifinals.

The Dogwood District has belonged to the Raiders for the last eight seasons. It's difficult imagining anyone challenging them for that title this year. Appomattox also has claimed the Region 2C championship six times since 2015.

What will Amherst be like?

Amherst County High made a great decision when it hired Chris Moore as its new head coach in February. Moore played for the Lancers in the early 2000s and left his job at VMI as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach to return to his alma mater. He replaces Bob Christmas, who retired at the end of last season, ending a career that spanned nearly five decades (this will be the first year since 2014 that Christmas, formerly at Jefferson Forest, hasn't led a Seminole squad).

Moore brings that collegiate experience, which will help developing, talented athletes on the gridiron and get them ready for the next level. And Amherst has the players to challenge teams in the Seminole and beyond. Playmakers are back all over the field, including quarterback Tres Liggon, running backs Tyrique Thomas, John Goins and Nic'Khale Fleshman and receiver Omar McPherson. The athletes are in place. The challenge is getting acclimated to a new coaching staff and new system.

Who else?

In the Blue Ridge District, expect Staunton River to churn up the yards, armed with plenty of returners that helped the team garner six victories one year ago. ... William Campbell quarterback Tae Thompson returns after passing for more than 2,000 yards as a freshman. He'll have one of the area's better targets in senior receiver Elijah Jackson. ... Expect Jefferson Forest to be much improved in J.T. Crews' third year at the helm. Playmakers like Josiah Bell (quarterback) and Ethan Boone (running back) will help make a difference in their senior seasons. The Cavaliers are deep on paper. ... Gretna is a mix of experience and youth, and is led by quarterback Melvin Wooden, who threw for more than 1,000 yards as a junior, and Zamarreon Younger, who flirted with the 1,000-yards rushing mark in '22.

