There was no blueprint for how Carl Crennel could succeed. No guidebook telling him how to act. How to play. How to carry himself.

It was 1965, and Crennel was new to Lynchburg, a senior who stood out from the rest of his E.C. Glass teammates. More than three years earlier, in January of 1962, Lynda Woodruff and Owen Cardwell had walked into the school's doors, becoming the first Black students to attend classes there. Still, there were no Black faces on the school's varsity football team.

Until Crennel came along. The self-described "Army brat" who, years after his high school days ended, thought back and said he'd never considered making history, nevertheless became a trailblazer. A hero. A gridiron giant. An inspiration to countless youngsters who came after him.

Crennel died Aug. 19 at age 74. Word of his passing reached E.C. Glass alumni late last week. Friday evening at Lynchburg City Stadium, during halftime of the team's season opener, a PA announcer read about his life. When he finished, applause rang out through the night.

Players on this year's team didn't hear those words. They were in the home locker room, learning how to improve on their first-half performance from Jamar Lovelace, making his debut as the first Black head football coach at one of the South's oldest high schools.

Crennel's accomplishments are highlighted in the school's Hall of Fame, so any student wandering the hallways can consider them.

They can learn how in 1965 he led Glass to an undefeated season (7-0-3). How he was so talented that he earned a scholarship to West Virginia University — despite not playing organized football until his junior year of high school — where he was a three-year starter at middle linebacker.

They can learn how he was a three-time All-American at WVU, how he was a team captain just a few years after Black players integrated that program.

How he was once MVP of the Peach Bowl.

How he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, played six games in the NFL and then became an all-pro performer in the Canadian Football League, spending a decade in those ranks.

They can learn how he is a member of the Lynchburg and WVU halls of fame.

And they can learn how, returning to the Lynchburg area after his career ended, he worked construction and became a mentor to young people.

And students looking at those accomplishments can imagine. Imagine what it must've been like to be Carl Crennel, the first Black football player in E.C. Glass history.

He must have endured taunts and slurs. Must have known some people were judging him, others deriding his efforts. He must have swatted aside insults and heard the cheers from fans celebrating his work and others uncertain about his presence in royal blue and white.

He had attended integrated schools in other states before arriving at E.C. Glass, because his father, Joseph Crennel Jr., was a member of the U.S. Army. Breaking the color barrier at Glass may not have been on his mind in 1965.

"That wasn't much of an adjustment," Carl Crennel told this newspaper in 1983. "I was more concerned with whether I had started playing football too late."

He hadn't. Turns out, the timing of his development was just right. He grew up playing baseball on the dusty sandlots of South Texas, with a little bit of youth football sprinkled in. But it wasn't until his junior year that Crennel really gave football a chance, and he did so only because his older brother, Romeo, ribbed him about the sport when the family was living in Fort Knox, Kentucky — one year before Carl came to live with relatives in Lynchburg while his father was stationed in Germany.

"He called me 'chicken,'" Crennel recalled Romeo saying. "He said the reason I didn't go out for it was because I was scared to. So I went out to prove him wrong."

It was a decision that altered Carl's life. One that changed E.C. Glass and the city of Lynchburg. For decades, Black athletes had hailed from Dunbar High. Now the city's most high-profile sport was led by the face of a Black teenager at E.C. Glass.

It was high time. Lynchburg, like other localities in Virginia, for years resisted integrating its schools after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the concept of "separate but equal" in Brown v. Board of Education. Eleven years after the ruling, Carl Crennel walked onto the gridiron as a member of a squad coached by Vince Bradford. A squad no longer separate, slowly leaning toward equality.

His historic season at E.C. Glass occurred in a particular age defined by open defiance to federal law, by ambivalence, by hatred and a potent hostility toward Black existence.

It was an age in which Virginia governors pushed through "massive resistance" measures to block desegregation. An age in which Lynchburg closed its public pools one summer to keep out Black folks, then later filled those pools with concrete rather than integrate them. An age in which a man named Jerry Falwell, operating under the guise of religious freedom in education, began "a private school for white students," as this newspaper reported at the time.

Crennel played through moments like those, for years, at the high school, college and pro levels. It is one thing to simply suit up and keep your head down through difficult times; it is quite another to actively change the course of those times, even if change wasn't on your mind in the moment.

Prior to his induction into the Lynchburg Area Hall of Fame in 1998, Crennel spoke of his season with the Hilltoppers: "At the time, I just really wanted to play. Glass had a very good team, and I'm glad I ended up with them."

He also credited Bradford as an influential figure in his life. Bradford also benefited from Crennel. The coach had the sense to put Crennel on the field, surrounded by white players, knowing he would face taunts and criticism. Crennel knew that too. He played on anyway.

If Carl Crennel hadn't come along, another talented athlete would've broken the color barrier eventually, because the arc of the moral universe ultimately bends toward justice. Still, the moral universe chose Crennel for a particular task, a task he welcomed.

Black progress is human progress. There were scores of young people like Carl Crennel in the middle of the 20th Century. People who took a stand and made history. And for every stand, America took one step — even if just a small one — toward becoming a more perfect and just society.

His was not a momentous feat shaking the foundations of American life. But American life is full of people like Carl Crennel. Folks who provided a spark, a spark that became a righteous fire so powerful it could no longer be contained. A fire spreading so far that it lit the way for generations to come.