RUSTBURG — It may only be the start of September, Week 2 of the high school football season, but Rustburg players are dreaming about the end of the year.

December. That's the theme getting batted around in huddles and locker rooms in Red Devils Country right now. Make it to December.

"Every practice, that's what we say: December," offensive guard Clayton Boyte said after Rustburg finished its Thursday walk-throughs on a sunny afternoon.

"We're gonna make it to the end," defensive tackle Justis Bradley chimed in. "As far as we can go."

Playing in December would be quite an accomplishment. No Red Devils team has done that in 23 years, since Rustburg defeated Turner Ashby 9-6 to claim the Group AA, Division III state title in thrilling fashion on Dec. 2, 2000.

Friday's early season test should help this team continue to get better. Rustburg (1-0) travels to Appomattox (1-0) for the annual Battle of the Lantern at Bragg Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The matchup is always one to pencil in on the calendar, one of the area's better non-district rivalries. It's a unique one, with the winner receiving a lantern painted half blue and half red that symbolizes lanterns that used to light the railroad between the two localities, which are united by Concord.

"It's always a dogfight," Boyte, a 6-foot, 240-pound senior, said. "You never know what to expect coming out."

Bradley, standing at 6-2 and weighing in at 273 pounds, agreed.

"It's always 'Good job' after," he said. "There's never any hard feelings with anybody."

The Red Devils currently own the lantern after defeating the Raiders 27-20 in Week 2 last season. The loss signaled the beginning of a three-game slide for the Raiders, who then regrouped to win nine straight and advance to the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

For Rustburg, that victory was the first against Appomattox since the rivalry was renewed in 2015 after a nine-year layoff. It also was one of the Red Devils' marquee wins of the season, after going 0-6 since the series was reinstated.

Rustburg opened the season last week with a victory at home versus Spotswood, while Appomattox won at another rival, Buckingham. So Friday's game also will be the Raiders' home opener. And they haven't lost one of those since 2014.

Appomattox defensive coordinator Stephen Castello, who is taking on duties of head coach during practices while head coach Doug Smith undergoes cancer treatments, began focusing this week on getting his team to match Rustburg's physicality (Smith is expected to coach in Friday's game, as he did last week, Castello said).

"They [Rustburg] look like a big, strong group on film," Castello said after his team finished Thursday's walk-throughs. "They pushed us around a little bit last year. If we don't match their physicality, then they're gonna come away with a win against us, for sure.

"It looks like their offensive linemen are moving a lot better than they did last year. Their big guys are showing a lot of athleticism. They have a big, physical running back in the backfield [Qua Rosser] and their receivers have some speed that they can hit on deep routes. The offense is versatile. And defensively, they're flying around, more physical than they were last year."

Limiting the output of Rosser — a 6-foot, 242-pound senior running back — is easier said than done. He put up nearly 1,300 rushing yards as a junior and finished with 124 yards on the ground last week.

Appomattox received a strong outing from De'Montay Fleshman last week. Fleshman, who moved from receiver to primarily running back this season, broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown run in the second half that gave the Raiders some breathing room in the 23-6 victory. Linebacker Jamorion Haskins had seven tackles and two tackles for a loss.

At Rustburg, Boyte and Bradley have been playing on the same team for years and before that played against one another in youth leagues, since they were roughly 5 years old. Athletes at Rustburg and Appomattox often grow up playing in the same leagues, so there's always some degree of familiarity when the two teams meet each season.

"We have a great coach [Burt Torrence], but they also have a great coach [Smith] with a lot of experience," Bradley said. "I know he can throw a lot of different things at us."

Boyte referenced Appomattox's hardware. The Raiders have won five state championships in the last eight seasons and are no strangers to playing in December. Rustburg, meanwhile, is a budding program, with hopes of being among the final teams left standing in Class 3 when the final month of the year rolls around.

"They have the state championships behind them," he said. "How many rings? We don't care. They've always got some [plays] they can throw at us, no matter what. So we've got to expect everything."