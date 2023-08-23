APPOMATTOX — For junior lineman Josiah Perry, Appomattox's theme for the upcoming season holds a special meaning.

The program that has found plenty of success throughout coach Doug Smith's 11-year tenure has traditionally created mottos to define each campaign. Themes like 'The Power of One," "Joy" and "Shine."

The theme for this season, appropriately, is "Trust."

"Trust in my teammates, trust in the Lord and trust in our coaches," Perry said as his team prepared earlier this week for Friday's season opener at Buckingham County. "That's how we're gonna get everything done this year."

In this rural county where each fall football unites the community, trust has various meanings these days.

Trust that Smith, who currently is undergoing cancer treatments, will not only return to the sidelines, but will defeat the disease.

Trust in the coaching staff, which includes defensive coordinator Stephen Castello once again stepping into an expanded role in Smith's absence.

Trust in the guys next you, in the trenches or in the open field, several of whom are trying to step in and replace talented players from last year's squad who graduated.

And trust that all the work — the winter weight lifting session, the spring and summer workouts — will pay off so the Raiders can once again make a deep playoff run and possibly avenge last year's state semifinal loss.

Smith, who in 2021 was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and has since undergone numerous treatments related to that disease, received another cancer diagnosis this spring: this time, in his jaw and in a couple of lymph nodes. The 60-year-old coach went through treatments this summer, including radiation and chemotherapy. He continues to undergo treatments.

Smith, however, has been able to coach in Appomattox's two scrimmages and could return to the sidelines for games this season.

"He's playing it by ear," said Castello, who also took over head coaching duties in the COVID-altered spring season in 2021, guiding the Raiders to their fifth state title since 2015, their most recent one. Smith coached remotely that season, watching games on video and staying dialed in with his staff.

"He's told that every week it's gonna be a little more difficult recovering from treatments," Castello continued, "but so far he's been handling it well. He was full of energy this past Friday [in a scrimmage], and that was Week 3, I believe, of treatments. If he keeps chugging along, he'll be at games and he'll be jumping in like he hasn't missed a beat."

The team is forging ahead, and on the minds of many players is last year's state semifinal loss to Graham. It was the end of an odd season for the Raiders. They lost three straight games after an opening-night victory against Buckingham in the Battle of the Axe, then caught fire to win nine straight, capture the Dogwood District crown and win the Region 2C championship, a thrilling 38-24 victory over Glenvar that was one for the history books of this program.

"We started out slow, but we finished really strong," the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Perry said.

Another goal this year is to avoid that slow start.

"Everybody thinks we're done," Perry added, "that we're not winning another state championship. So just go out there and prove everybody wrong."

Perry is one of the veterans now. Appomattox returns five or six starters on each side of the ball and will benefit from new starters who occupied backup roles last season. There are few newcomers who will start, which should benefit the team as it begins what promises to be a daunting first-half slate. Right out of the gate, the schedule includes Buckingham, an improved Rustburg team, savvy Heritage and the tough Lord Botetourt.

The schedule is challenging, but Appomattox appears ready to compete.

"I love this team, man," said senior quarterback Gray Peterson, who threw for roughly 1,300 yards in his junior season and has since been focusing on getting faster and improving his decision-making in the pocket. "We're staying positive right now. We're trying to get better each day so we can start the season off on the right foot."

Peterson will be counted on to be a leader. So will fellow senior De'Montay Fleshman, who moves from receiver primarily to running back. He'll also see some time at receiver as Appomattox tries to replace the explosive play of Jonathan Pennix, who is beginning his freshman season at Virginia Tech. Tre Kelso, Daniel Bradley and P.J. Reel also should see time at running back, and Peterson will benefit from a receiving corps that includes Reagan Conroy and Max Nitti.

Defensively, leaders include Ta'Vian Kidd. Nadir Abdussalaam and Malikai Mosely on the line.

Mosley has only been playing football for two years, but he's dedicated himself to the sport in that time. This is his first full varsity season.

"I got tired of sittin' around the house," he said about his football beginnings. "Coach Smith got me out, and then my friends started talking to me about it."

Smith has encouraged many students to play over the years, going through the hallways and often finding players with little to no experience that end up making a difference for the Raiders. The coach's work ethic and determination are stamped on this program. And the story of this year's team isn't complete without the Smith's resolve to return to the gridiron once again.

"We're here to get it done." Perry said "We know he's doing great. We're believing in him. We know he'll make it through and we're praying for him. We're sad about it, but we're not gonna cry about it. Were gonna trust in him. We know he's gonna get better and we know the Lord is gonna heal him."

Themes from previous years echoed in those comments. That you have to be unified to find success. That you have to have faith and trust in one another. That it's easier to go through trials if you find joy in the struggle. Smith's messages to players often point at life, at being a good teammate and good citizen. That's being echoed by players right now, too.

"I really just want to have a great team and I want them to be great people, too," Peterson said. "If we can have a great team with great people, I don’t know how much winning really matters at that point. We need to be great in the community, great in the classroom, and I think the rest will handle itself."