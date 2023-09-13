For years, the same question has been posed. “Who’s better: Shaun or Qua?”

Since they were kids, the Rosser brothers have fought over the answer.

Qua, the Rustburg High senior, argues he had the edge during their days as youth football players. Shaun, a junior at RHS, argues the opposite, of course.

It’s yet to be fully determined who has earned the title during their indoor competitions, as they play their video game of choice, “Madden,” using randomly selected teams, since both share a love in real life of the Atlanta Falcons.

And in recent years, the brothers’ skill sets on the gridiron have drawn attention enough in the area to warrant a similar debate.

But while the sibling rivalry certainly doesn’t cease outside the lines, after the brothers have hung up their cleats on Friday nights, the competition between the two only serves as a luxury in Red Devils Country. Rustburg, thanks to the 1-2 punch in the backfield formed by Qua and Shaun, is off to a hot start, with no team able yet to absorb and fully counter the blows delivered by the Rossers.

“I think us now, I think we definitely can compete at a higher level,” said Qua, the older, bigger running back and the Red Devils’ middle linebacker said of his team.

Following a 51-13 shellacking of Stuarts Draft on the road last week, RHS has posted a 3-0 record to begin the season for the second straight year. Friday’s contest against Campbell County foe Brookville (1-1) — RHS’ first Seminole District opponent of the campaign — offers the shot for the Rossers and Red Devils to go 4-0 for the first time in more than a decade (2012 was the last such start).

In the streak so far, Rustburg’s run game has featured heavy doses of Qua Rosser and his bruising style.

A come-from-behind win over Spotswood in Week 1 included 124 yards from the 6-footer. It was the first of his pair of games with 100-plus yards on the ground, which puts him on his way to accomplishing a couple of goals.

First: Qua hopes to build on the breakout campaign he believes he put together a year ago. In 2022, he rushed for 1,217 yards on 190 carries and scored 15 touchdowns.

“It was just a big year for me. I got the starting running back spot, and I just tried to make noise as much as I could,” he said.

Second: the “1” in the “1-2” RHS punch aims to put up close to 2,000 yards this year.

It’s an ambitious aspiration, he acknowledged, but “most definitely” achievable, he added.

His performances so far this year seem to tell the same story.

With multiple touchdowns, Qua’s effectiveness isn’t in question. But it’s also his style of play that makes him so valuable for Rustburg.

His speed is nothing to sleep on, but it’s Qua’s strength that gives him the edge over opponents. Even teams and players that have studied enough film to know what he’s likely to do when the ball is in his hands have a tough time stopping him. He can bully through the middle, then power through would-be tackles, often finding 3, 4, 5 or more yards after initial contact.

“It’s kind of fun. I don’t mind being hit,” said Qua, who said his work on the other side of the ball, as a punishing linebacker who racks up tackles of his own, is a contributing factor. “I get that first hit, and then the adrenaline rush kicks in, and I just keep going after that.”

This year’s version of Qua Rosser also features more balance, he said, better vision of the field and more agility, after he slimmed down from about 230 pounds to just over 200.

And then there’s Shaun Rosser, whose ability to break to the outside and get downfield in a hurry has caused headaches for multiple Rustburg opponents so far.

Shaun Rosser is also a track star for RHS. In the spring, he was part of a 4x100 relay quartet that set a state record and captured the event title at the Class 3 outdoor state championships.

“I feel like it helps me a lot,” Shaun said of his speed. “My [strength is] just being quick.”

The two help Rustburg keep opposing teams off-balance as a result. Stopping one leads to vulnerabilities elsewhere on the defensive side — and the potential for either to break off big, often game-changing runs.

“We always feed off each other,” said Shaun, who’s “not really” concerned about his ability to accomplish his own personal goal: breaking 1,000 yards rushing, or perhaps getting close to or past the 1,500-yard mark.

Qua, meanwhile, described himself and his brother as a “two-headed monster.” Cut one off, and danger remains.

No more was that evident than in a 22-7 Week 2 win over Appomattox at Bragg Stadium.

The Rossers combined for 36 carries and 195 of the Devils’ 227 rushing yards. All 22 points came from the two.

Qua Rosser got the call in goal-to-go situation with about two minutes left in the game, and punched the ball in the end zone from 1 yard out to shut down any hopes for an Appomattox comeback. His two-point conversion after (his second of the night) helped clinch Rustburg’s second straight win over the Raiders, who’d won six straight in the series before last year.

Shaun Rosser had a pair of scores in the victory.

After the game, Shaun was asked about his performance and his team’s. As he answered, Qua gestured behind him and smiled. Then came Qua’s turn for a postgame interview, during which one of his responses explained the antics he’d displayed only moments before.

For his brother, who’d just powered Rustburg to a big-time non-district win, as he had one year before, he couldn’t be more happy.

“Man,” Qua said, that grin spread wide across his face, “I love that man.”