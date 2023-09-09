As officials trotted from one side of the field to the other between the third and fourth quarters, Gideon Davidson jogged to the Liberty Christian sideline and made a pit stop before heading back on the field. For just a few seconds, he lingered with friends and teammates gathered around an iPad.

With the luxury of replay technology through the device, the group could review the defensive play Davidson had just made — an eye-popping tackle that featured a Franklin County player being quickly met, lifted off the ground and then brought down for a swift end to the forward momentum he’d temporarily earned.

“I thought it was pretty cool,” Davidson said matter-of-factly, as if that play and the other work he’d done on the gridiron Friday wasn’t fodder for a stacked highlight reel. “I should’ve ran my feet, but I thought it was pretty cool.”

Maybe he’d forgotten some of those other buzzworthy moments — because there were plenty of them, and because Davidson’s biggest contributions came in quick succession early in the contest, before a weather delay sent teams and fans at the new LCA stadium to find cover for about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

By the end of the night, Davidson had cemented star status (as if it hadn’t been already, among Bulldogs fans and football enthusiasts from outside the area, as well). Davidson put on an offensive showcase and proved his defensive prowess, too, to combine with teammates for a lopsided victory.

The Bulldogs ran over visiting Franklin County and dominated the Eagles on the other side of the ball to ring in the football program’s new venue with a 49-6 victory.

“We just talk about taking care of business,” LCA coach Frank Rocco said of his team’s objective this week, as it came off a bye following an emotional Week 1 triumph over powerhouse Salem. “… Our guys, when it’s time to play, they’re very business-like about what we do.”

Davidson, of course, had the spotlight trained on him before opening kickoff, and he took care of business in about as efficient a way as he possibly could.

On his second handoff of the night, on LCA’s first drive, he scampered 13 yards to the end zone.

The run looked more like a trot — as did several of his other scoring totes.

Within the first seven minutes of kickoff, he’d tallied three touchdowns — matching the number LCA (2-0) put up in 48 minutes in its opener two weeks ago.

He added a 20-yard run to his resume near the midway point of the frame, after scampering 56 yards to score off a punt return less than two minutes before.

“Fought hard, just wanted it a lot. Just worked for it,” Davidson said of his scoring barrage. His final TD tally on the night stood at five. All of those came in the first half.

His 20-yard TD run opened the second quarter and gave LCA a 28-6 lead. And a 48-yard rushing touchdown capped his scoring output with 5:56 left in the frame. Davidson didn’t play an offensive snap in the last 24 minutes, though he contributed on the other side of the ball often as time came off a running clock (which ultimately resulted in more time dedicated on the night to the weather delay, as driving rain soaked the new turf, than to football being played).

Before the four-star running back and Clemson commit’s final score, Jeb Moon and Dalton Nesselrotte made sure someone not named Gideon Davidson broke into the scoring column for LCA.

The two connected on a 16-yard pass to the front left side of the end zone.

With that score and the next, LCA recorded five touchdowns on each of its first five possessions (it later finished off the night with Weston Woodard’s 20-yard TD reception from James Deyo in the fourth quarter).

“It was very important,” Davidson said of his squad’s emphasis on scoring early. “As a team, we were like, ‘This is a good team, they’re a big team,’ so we [thought], ‘Put some points up on the board, and we’ll be set.’”

The same couldn’t be said for Franklin County (1-2).

LCA’s defense made sure that wasn’t ever going to be a question.

The Eagles gained 4 yards on two carries to open the game, then tossed an incomplete pass to set up a punt. The Bulldogs forced a fumble on the attempt, then recovered the ball at the Franklin County 11-yard line to put the offense in position for a quick scoring drive.

FCHS netted minus-9 yards on its first possession.

Except for one play, the rest of the Eagles’ attempts at moving the ball ended up being just as fruitless.

The visitors punted seven times, threw one interception (Justis Belford recorded the pick for LCA) and fumble once more (but recovered) on another punt attempt. On eight of 11 possessions, they netted negative yardage.

They gained 2 yards and 18 yards in two of those remaining three drives, and — in their lone highlight of the night — put up 84 yards on Winston Davenport’s touchdown pass to David Kasey.

“Obviously you’re gonna have those slip-ups, but you’ve just gotta get them out of your brain, focus on the next down,” Woodard said of the long FCHS gain.

But Woodard — who recorded a pair of sacks as a member of a hulking defensive line — and LCA couldn’t help but be pleased with their defensive showing the rest of the night.

On the ground, the Eagles averaged a loss of about 1 yard on all 23 of their carries, finishing with minus-25 rushing yards on the night. Add that to their passing (a pair of QBs went 7 of 15 with an interception for 113 yards) and FCHS recorded just 88 yards of total offense — a net of 4 yards outside of the TD pass.

“I think our defense, primarily our defensive line and linebackers have become pretty good,” Rocco said, adding a few improvements in the secondary should make his team more “complete,” and one to be feared as Seminole District play nears.

LCA’s offense, meanwhile, put up 354 yards.

Moon went 4 of 7 for 39 yards with an interception, and Deyo tossed a TD pass on his only attempt of the night.

On the ground, Jaden Cowart had 88 yards on 13 carries, Elijah Castaneda tallied 53 yards on four rushes, and Josh Hopkins chipped in 20 yards on six totes.

But there was no stopping Gideon Davidson, whose efficiency was off the charts. Four of his nine totes went for TDs, and he finished with 131 yards.

“I just enjoyed it,” he said, “and had fun.”

NOTE: LCA opened its new stadium, which seats more than 4,000 people, with a packed crowd and with pregame festivities featuring alumni of the football program, including recent grads and some who played four-plus decades ago.

The stadium first was proposed years ago, and the school received city approval after taking up the project again last year. Students got a taste of the stadium during a pep rally Thursday, and Friday’s game was the first in the venue, which features a track, turf field, bleachers on both sides, concession stands and locker rooms.

LCA previously used Liberty University’s Williams Stadium for its games.

“It was great,” Rocco said of the opening contest at the new venue. “Hopefully we can really develop something now, school spirit, camaraderie and unity of the school. Not having this for so many years, there was no home and sense of belonging. Hopefully this will do that.”

Non-District

Liberty Christian 49, Franklin County 6

Franklin County;6;0;0;0;—;6

Liberty Christian;21;21;0;7;—;49

LCA — Gideon Davidson 13 run (Ryan Pettit kick)

LCA — Davidson 56 punt return (Pettit kick)

LCA — Davidson 20 run (Pettit kick)

FC — David Kasey 84 pass from Winston Davenport (kick blocked)

LCA — Davidson 20 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Dalton Nesselrotte 16 pass from Jeb Moon (Pettit kick)

LCA — Davidson 48 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Winston Woodard 20 pass from James Deyo (Pettit kick)

;FC;LCA

First downs;4;15;

Rushes-yards;23-(minus 25);35-295

Passing yards:113;59

Passing;7-15-1;5-8-1

Total offense;88;354

Penalties-yards;3-25;1-10

Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Franklin County: Haven Mullins 2-4, Rashaun Hughey 5-14, Ryder Gardner 2-6, Ethan Yeary 1-(minus 6), J-Shawn Rigney 5-19, Davenport 6-(minus 37), Team 2-(minus 25).

Liberty Christian: Davidson 9-131, Jaden Cowart 13-88, Deyo 2-2, Josh Hopkins 6-20, Elijah Castaneda 4-53, Moon 1-1.

Passing — Franklin County: Mullins 0-2-0 (0), Davenport 7-13-1 (113). Liberty Christian: Moon 4-7-1 (39), Deyo 1-1-0 (20).

Receiving — Franklin County: David Kasey 3-96, Ethan Year 2-7, Daelyn Muse 2-10. Liberty Christian: Neselrotte 2-27, J.D. Murphy 2-12, Woodard 1-20.

Records: Franklin County 1-2. Liberty Christian 2-0.