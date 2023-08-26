There were plenty of firsts for E.C. Glass during Friday night's season opener.

The first game of a new season. Marty Kittrell's first game starting at quarterback. The first time lineman Nicholas Watson had touched the ball in years. Jamar Lovelace's first victory against Lord Botetourt in six tries.

And of course, Lovelace's first win as head coach of the Hilltoppers, which began their new era of football with a 14-7 victory over the Cavaliers at Lynchburg City Stadium.

"You think about this first game throughout the summertime work, throughout the offseason work. I think back, I think I had something like 93 trips between Roanoke and Lynchburg since February, and it's all for this moment," said Lovelace, who was hired last winter after five years as head coach at William Fleming. "It's all for this night. There's so many people that come together to make this a special moment, [a] special atmosphere and playing against a quality team like Botetourt, so it's a nice night to get a win."

On a night when a defensive battle dominated the first half of play — and what seemed like dozens of cramps, timeouts and penalties defined the second half — Glass showed glimpses of a team that could make serious playoff waves, even though its full potential is unrealized at the moment.

One such series: midway through the second quarter, Kittrell ran out of the pocket and unloaded a 46-yard bomb to receiver Jertavius Osborne, who caught the ball over a defender's shoulder and then got down to the Botetourt 15-yard line. Running back Mike Thomas broke several tackles on the next play, Will Pacot drilled the PAT, and the Hilltopppers took a 7-0 lead. After several failed possessions, it was a seamless sequence.

Kittrell, looking comfortable in his new role, also ran in a 38-yarder with 6:44 remaining in the third quarter, and Glass went up 14-0.

"I played [quarterback] in middle school, but now is the time to come back to that old stage," Kittrelll said. "A lot of work, on and off the field. I was doing summer school while I was still working out for football, just putting in the work."

His touchdown run in the third quarter occurred roughly two minutes after another interesting sequence. Early in the frame, Glass faced fourth-and-4 from the LB 31. Backup quarterback Max Calloway unleashed a pass and hit receiver Jamar Smith, who made an over-the-shoulder grab in the left corner of the end zone. Smith was called out of bounds on the play, but a video taken on the same sideline showed he had stayed in bounds. Botetourt responded by turning the ball over on downs, setting the stage for the Hilltoppers' 14-point lead.

Botetourt finished with 234 yards of total offense. Quarterback Jakari Nicely completed 9 of 15 passes for 113 yards and an interception. His 67-yard bomb to Connor Dowdy and the ensuing kick brought the Cavaliers back to within seven points with 2:20 remaining in the game, but the onside kick rolled out of bounds, and Glass eventually ran out the clock.

LB finished with 121 rushing yards, but the Hilltoppers' defense held the Cavaliers to plays of no gain or negative yardage 11 times on the evening.

"The head coach did a horrible job of prep," Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless said of himself. "We had a lot of disorganization, and I told the kids over here, 'Man, E.C. Glass and Coach Lovelace, these guys have done a great job. They've got a great football team. I hope they go 10-0, and I think they will.' I think we could've done a lot better, and that's on me and on me disseminating information to our kids.

"We just had so many mistakes. We had opportunities to make big plays, we drove the ball, had scoring opportunities, and every time we got somewhere we shot ourselves in the foot. It's one of those things, you've got to clean it up, because you're not gonna beat teams like E.C. Glass with the amount of mistakes we made. That's not on the kids, that's on me."

The win was welcome news for Watson, a defensive lineman and offensive tackle. With about 4:15 remaining in the third quarter, Botetourt was forced to punt and launched the ball over the punter's head. Watson, at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, bounced off the line and barreled into LB's backfield, returning it 13 yards to the 4-yard line.

"It's my first time touching the ball since Little League," Watson said, "and man, I was happy that I got that far, but I was mad because I was this close to scoring. But yeah, it was definitely good to get the energy, just get the momentum back on our side. That was a great play. It's definitely a night I'll remember. First game, too."

Tristan Overbay led Botetourt (0-1) with 80 rushing yards, while Nicely added 76 on 23 carries. For Glass (1-0) Mike Thomas led the way with 67 rushing yards. Kittrell, who completed all eight of his passes for 83 yards, finished with 63 on the ground.

Kittrell approached Lovelace prior to the opener with a message.

"I just told him, 'Coach, I promise you we got you this game,' Kittrell said, "'We're gonna let you get this dub.' 'Cause he never beat them."

There are, of course, things to clean up for last year's Class 4 state semifinalists. The Hilltoppers, for instance, got inside the 5-yard line twice and didn't score. There was a botched field goal attempt, broken and missed tackles, and plays that fizzled out offensively. But overall, Lovelace was happy with the result.

"Week 1 you never really know what your weaknesses are," the coach said. "So we got some good things on film tonight that we can work on, but very happy with how we battled and overcame some adversity."

Watson thought about his team's defensive performance.

"Sky's the limit for us," he said.

Heritage 24, Albemarle 7

In Charlottesville, Heritage raced out to a 17-0 lead en route to a victory over Albemarle on Opening Night.

Ayden Slash and Marquis White combined for three rushing touchdowns, and Marcus Gafford hit a 33-yard field goal as part of an offensive performance in which HHS (1-0) outgained Albemarle (0-1) 315 yards to 116.

Slash scored just over two minutes in on an 8-yard run and added to the scoreboard with a 4-yard run in the third. White made it 14-0 with his 8-yard TD run early in the second quarter, which was part of his 101-yard rushing performance.

Slash and Jaylen Armistead combined to go 12 of 19 with no interceptions through the air, and Tavion Clark hauled in 10 of those receptions for 93 yards.

Albemarle’s lone score came 12 seconds into the second half on a 78-yard touchdown run that cut the HHS lead to 17-7, but Heritage responded with Slash’s TD run about 10 minutes later to round out the scoring.

Non-district

E.C. Glass 14, Lord Botetourt 7

Lord Botetourt;0;0;0;7;—;7

E.C. Glass;0;7;7;0;—;14

ECG — Mike Thomas 15 run (Will Pacot kick)

ECG — Marty Kittrell 38 run (Pacot kick)

LB — Conner Dowdy 67 pass from Jakari Nicely (Dean Webb kick)

;LB;ECG

First downs;12;10

Rushes-yards;40-121;27-121

Passing yards;113;83

Passing;9-15-1;8-10-0

Total Offense;234;204

Penalties-yards;8-70;9-55

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing — LB: Tristan Overbay 11-80, Jakari Nicely 23-76, Zion Woody 4-4, Team 2-(minus 39). ECG — Mike Thomas 11-67, Marty Kittrell 10-63, Jamar Smith 1-2, Max Calloway 1-5, Edward Hunt II 1-(minus 2), Team 3-(minus 14).

Passing — LB: Nicely 9-15-1 (113). ECG: Kittrell 8-8-0 (83), Calloway 0-2-0 (0).

Receiving — LB: Overbay 3-4, Seth Williamson 1-16, Conner Dowdy 4-88, Cade Lang 1-5. ECG — Jertavius Osborne 2-44, Sam Treacy 2-15, Jamar Smith 2-12, Kymani Mosby 1-5, Jazen Paige 1-7.

Records: E.C. Glass 1-0. Lord Botetourt 0-1.