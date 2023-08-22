Heritage's football history, in the last 11 years alone, screams impressive.

Consider a few key stats from that time period:

112 wins against 31 losses

Six Seminole District titles, with five won outright

Six region championships

Four trips to a state championship game, with one victory

A 67-16 record against Seminole District teams, including an 11-1 record against crosstown rival E.C. Glass.

That's Heritage in a nutshell during the Brad Bradley era. The program, built on a blue-collar mentality, is buoyed by this idea: we may not always win, but we will outwork our opponents.

One example of that diligence: last year's run to the Class 3 state championship game. It was unexpected, especially since tough teams like Liberty Christian and Brookville were predicted to stand in the way. But the Pioneers ended up knocking off Brookville in the second round of the playoffs, beat the Bulldogs one week later for the Region 3C title and trounced Christiansburg in the state semifinals to advance to the championship, where they lost to Phoebus, which won its second straight state title.

Now HHS heads into opening night Friday with much different roster. Many of the playmakers from last season graduated, giving way to new guys looking for success. But the fresh crop of players doesn't feel pressure to return to the state championship. Instead, they're looking to carve their own path.

"There's no pressure, because those kids [the Class of 2023] are gone," Bradley, heading into his 12th year as head coach, said one afternoon this week as late-summer shadows began to creep across the school's practice field. "The program has built the tradition and the pressure, I think. But at the end of the day, these kids have not won or lost a game yet. So yes, there's pressure because of the classes that came before them, especially the Class of 2023. But I think it's the pressure that we put on ourselves as a program. The expectations.

"We don't expect to be bad just because we have less kids coming back from last year. If you have less coming back this year, it means you'll have more [players] coming back next year. So it's just one of those situations; you've got to work."

And that's exactly what these players are doing right now, with each passing practice.

Junior receiver and defensive back Emeere Kelso and senior lineman Xavier White stood on the field answering questions this week. Both are leaders on a squad that returns just five starters on offense and six on defense.

"We're definitely a young team," the 6-foot, 179-pound Kelso said, "so Friday will be their first start on varsity. But I think we're prepared for the moment. They've been working hard. Everybody's been working hard. I think it'll pay off, for sure."

Friday's test comes in the form of Albemarle, a Class 5 program with a high-powered offense coming off an 8-3 season. Heritage will feature a new look at quarterback — with 5-foot-7 sophomore Ayden Slash and 5-11 senior Jaylen Armistead both considered in the mix. Receiver Marquis White shifts to running back and will share duties with junior Jeff Mosley and sophomore Zaid Rahman.

Tavion Clark, a junior who amassed roughly 900 receiving yards and picked up a first-team all-state nod last year, will lead the receiving corps, which includes Kelso, who started seven games last year, and new starters Bryson Lewis and Chris Reed.

Newcomers on defense include junior Tayshaun White at defensive end and Rahman at middle linebacker.

New faces will dot the gridiron for a varsity squad featuring roughly 38 players.

A major development for the team: Defensive coordinator Jay Phares, who occupied that role for five seasons after serving as the head coach at William Campbell, is no longer with the program in an official capacity. Instead, Bradley will call both offense and defense, with several assistant coaches taking on expanded roles as well.

Bradley took on defensive coordinator duties for nine years while head coach at William Campbell and for his first two years at HHS, in 2012 and '13.

"I'll lean on Coach [Jerrett] Martin and Coach [John] Earich more on offense than I have in years past, but I'm still gonna have my hand in it," Bradley said.

"But at the end of the day, I'm telling you right now this is a group that's tenacious, they're tough, they've bought in. They've been here since January. They don't let not having a lot of starters back bother them. In our two scrimmages, the effort has been there."

Xavier White wants to return to the state championship. Last year's run was exciting, he said, "until the end."

"So far, we've got [positions] that are great. But we've definitely got some places that need to get better."

And Kelso noted the Pioneers enter the season with hope.

"I'm looking forward to a long, hard season," he said. "States, hopefully. Working hard, if we put our mind to it, we can do it."

And in those words exists the idea of the recent tradition at Heritage: put in the work, keep improving and see where the journey takes you.

"Be confident in the craft," Kelso added. "There's no reason not to be confident."

The challenge, according to Bradley, goes like this: nothing will come easy, especially in the eight-team Seminole District. So you'll have to fight for everything. Focus on getting better each week, taking advantage of every 48-minute Friday night block of time.

"We don't get to recruit," Bradley said. "There are gonna be years when you have to rebuild, and I think this is gonna be a special group. I don't know how many wins and losses [we'll] have, but if we just come out and get better each and every week and be fundamentally sound, then we'll have a chance to win football games."