Whenever Heritage and Appomattox face off on the gridiron, there's more to the story than just winning and losing. There's also tradition.

And both programs are relying on their strong traditions so far, as they seek to build and prepare for a long season. In the case of both teams, tradition doesn't just mean past results. It also means the way you work and prepare, the way you carry yourself, and the way you play and pass on that style of play to younger athletes.

After his team finished Thursday's walkthrough practice, Heritage coach Brad Bradley addressed the matchup, referring to the Raiders as "year in and year out [a] playoff team with a tradition."

"We know that our work's cut out for us with a group that's very, very well-coached," Bradley said, "an Appomattox football team that plays hard, that plays to the whistle, that their offensive and defensive lines get to the next level, and you know you've got your hands full."

Heritage and Appomattox clash at 7 p.m. Friday at Lynchburg City Stadium. The game will serve as Heritage's home opener. The Pioneers took their bye in Week 2 after a 24-7 victory at Albemarle. Appomattox (1-1) defeated Buckingham 23-6 in its season opener two weeks ago before losing at home against Rustburg 22-7 last week.

It's one of several interesting events taking place in Week 3 of the high school football season. Liberty Christian (1-0) opens its new football and track facility, which can seat more than 4,000 people, by hosting Franklin County. Rustburg and Jefferson Forest each look to improve to 3-0. And Nelson County has a legitimate opportunity to improve to 3-0, the program's best start in 25 years, when it travels to Prince Edward County (0-2).

At Appomattox this week, defensive coordinator Stephen Castello, who has taken over head coaching duties during practices this season, went back to the drawing board. The Raiders needed to be more physical against Rustburg, he said, and also needed to improve their run-game ability.

"We tried to get back to the basics on offense, defense and special teams," Castello said. "Seemed like we were missing some of our regular techniques over the last several games, so working on our bread and butter."

The Red Devils held Appomattox to 168 yards of total offense, with 123 of those yards gained on the ground. And a large chunk of that production came via an 88-yard touchdown run by De'Montay Fleshman in the first quarter.

"But we weren't consistent," Castello said. "And that's what we need to be on offense: consistently moving the ball."

One bright spot for the Raiders: junior defensive back Max Nitti, who finished with 15 tackles, including several against 242-pound running back Qua Rosser.

This week, the Raiders will have to contend against a budding group from Heritage. Consider, for instance, new quarterback Ayden Slash. In Week 1, the 5-foot-7 sophomore threw for 87 yards and added a team-high 104 on the ground as HHS got about 200 rushing yards from a combination of Slash and Marquis White, who has moved primarily to running back from receiver.

"Had control of the offense," Bradley said of Slash's Week 1 performance. "He's a very gutsy kid, got a lot of moxie. What I like about him is he's a team player, he's a leader. He takes the responsibility on his shoulders and he doesn't blame anybody else. Takes the responsibility whether it's good or it's bad. He's a team player, and I think he could be a really good one over the next few years."

This isn't the Heritage squad from last year, the one that made it to the Class 3 state championship game. That squad was loaded with recognizable names. This team could become that, but right now the group is still learning the varsity ropes, its story not yet written.

"I like their work ethic since January," Bradley said. "I like their buy-in. I think they're a group that is tight-knit. With that being said, we are inexperienced in a lot of positions. ... It's kind of one of those mixture groups. You're gonna find out every Friday night, within the lines, in 48 minutes, what kind of group you've got. You've just got to rely on what you've done from January up until this point."

Perhaps both teams, throughout the course of a long season, will call on tradition as they seek to carve their own paths. Appomattox, winners of five state Class 2 championships since 2015, has played in a remarkable 35 playoff games in the last eight seasons. In that time frame, the Raiders' shortest playoff stay was 2018, when they were knocked out in the Region 1B championship game, the third round. Last season, they advanced to the state semifinals, and players on this year's team still think about avenging that loss and moving back into familiar territory.

And Heritage, which has won the last five meetings against the Raiders, has advanced to the Class 3 state championship four times under Bradley, since 2012. The Pioneers often can be found still playing deep into the postseason and have five Seminole District titles and six region championships in the last 10 years to go along with a 2018 state title.

Bradley was asked Thursday about what he expects from Appomattox.

"A lot of the same things you get from an Appomattox team year in and year out," he replied. "Very fundamentally sound, very well-coached, very disciplined, very good up front on both sides of the ball. ... At the end of the day, you're gonna have to beat them, because they're not gonna beat themselves."

Castello, too, knows the challenge that awaits in the matchup, which has become an annual early season test.

"We know it's another tough game," Castello added. "Their offensive line always seems to step up just in time and get themselves together for us. Their coaches will have them much better prepared [after the bye week]. They're Heritage. They're gonna be very well-coached, have explosive playmakers, have guys on defense that fly around and make plays, and they're always a tough matchup for us."