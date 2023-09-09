Here's what could have spelled disaster for Heritage on Friday night: New running back Marquis White fumbled to give Appomattox, trailing by seven points, a chance with 2:51 left in the game.

But here's what followed: White made up for his error.

"Man, that fumble really killed me," the senior said. Otherwise, his second outing in his new role as Heritage's featured running back was superb. "It really hurt me inside. And I just knew what I had to do to fix it."

Heritage's defense forced the Raiders to give the ball right back, as lineman Xavier White recovered a fumble two plays into the drive. And a few plays after that, Marquis White ran in a 9-yard touchdown that gave the Pioneers a 20-6 victory at a ran-soaked Lynchburg City Stadium.

White hurt the Raiders (1-2) all night. His first two runs of the game went for 23 and 14 yards, respectively, and he churned up 149 rushing yards on 18 carries.

"I think I played great, but I've still got more potential," White said.

The game featured a weather delay that lasted 1 hour, 45 minutes, with play suspended at roughly the midway point of the second quarter and Appomattox leading 6-0. The stadium went dark as lightning pierced the sky for much of the delay. Next door, at Bank of the James Stadium, the Lynchburg Hillcats game against visiting Kannapolis, one of the last baseball contests of the long, hot summer for the hometown team, also went into a lengthy delay.

Appomattox grabbed its early lead in the first quarter, after Heritage fumbled on its fourth play from scrimmage. The Raiders scored five plays later on a 5-yard rush by De'Montay Fleshman. The PAT sailed wild, though.

After the delay, Heritage took the lead for good with 1:52 remaining in the second quarter, when quarterback Ayden Slash scored on a 7-yard run. White set up that score with a 29-yard punt return, then scrambled down to Appomattox's 30-yard line on the next play.

The Raiders lost for the second straight week, starting a 2023 campaign that is beginning to mirror the 2022 season. Appomattox started last year 1-3 before catching fire and winning nine in a row. The Class 2 squad hosts its third straight Class 3 opponent next week in Lord Botetourt.

Friday's loss was defined by missed opportunities. Fleshman returned the second-half kickoff 43 yards for excellent field position, but Appomattox turned the ball over on downs shortly after that. Early in the fourth, the squad received a promising 23-yard tote from Tre'Suan Kelso, but another promising drive fizzled. And after recovering that fumble with 2:51 remaining, the Raiders fumbled and lost the ball two plays later.

"Once we had that first drive, that gave us a lot of motivation," Raiders coach Doug Smith said. "After that, [Heritage] made a lot of changes, and we didn't make adjustments."

Daniel Bradley led the Raiders with 73 rushing yards on seven carries, a productive outing.

"We played together," Bradley said. "I definitely feel like we need a lot more leadership on the team and we need more encouragement. We're kinda soft. I was the sidelines and it's hard to encourage everybody the whole game. We're over here trying to encourage everybody to step up, say something, support the team. And it's hard to do that when we're losing yards, they're gaining yards on us. But one of the big things that we need is the team needs to come together and we need to be able to take whatever we're going through, focus it on the team, and we'll become better."

While Heritage begins Seminole District play against Jefferson Forest next week, Appomattox heads into life in the Dogwood after next week's contest. Bradley said the tough early stretch is critical for forging the Raiders identity.

"We definitely need the challenge. I feel like this breaks us down and it gets us to the point where we're all questioning ourselves," he said, "wondering what we need to change. ... We don't want another loss, but we definitely need to come together. And if it takes another loss, then that's just what it's gonna take."

Xavier White crashed in when Appomattox fumbled away its final chance to tie or take the lead. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound senior knew he had to pick up the ball to secure the win.

"We can overcome [adversity]," the lineman said about the win. "The weather was against us, we came out here and scored and won."

Heritage finished with 248 yards of total offense, with 231 gained on the ground. Quarterback Ayden Slash added 88 rushing yards on 16 carries and scored the go-ahead touchdown. Tavion Clark, successfully locked down at receiver, had a 16-yard touchdown run with 1:36 remaining in the third quarter that led to a 13-6 Heritage lead.

And then there was Marquis White, who is now the latest in a long line of talented running backs from Heritage.

"It's amazing, man," he said of his new role. "I've got an amazing line. They really help me out a lot."

E.C. Glass 27, GW-Danville 14

A pair of touchdowns late in the fourth quarter lifted E.C. Glass to a victory over George Washington in Danville on Friday.

After forcing GW to turn the ball over on downs with just under four minutes left, Glass (2-1) got to work in the middle of its own territory, then on third-and-6 turned to its run game. It paid off, and a 57-yard touchdown put the Hilltoppers up 20-7 over the Eagles (0-3) with 3:37 remaining.

A GW interception followed, and the visitors took advantage. Avante Brown scored on a 40-yard run on first down, extending Glass' lead to 27-7 less than a minute after its previous score.

Eagles quarterback Nehemiah Cabell responded by completing a pair of passes, and Davian Clements broke away for a long run into Glass territory. Cabell then connected with Avante Fitzgerald for a 16-yard TD pass to cut the GW deficit to 10 points.

But by then, just 30 second remained, and a comeback was out of the question.

GW struck first on the night, capping a 19-play, eight-minute opening drive with a 6-yard TD pass from Cabell to Jaylen Dabney at the 3:34 mark in the first quarter.

Glass tied the game nearly eight minutes later by scoring a rushing TD from 3 yards out.

On their next possession, the 'Toppers took the lead for good when Max Callloway connected with Jamar Smith. Smith made a one-handed grab, then sprinted down the GW sideline to put Glass up 13-7. The scoring play went for 54 yards.

Non-District

Heritage 20, Appomattox 6

Appomattox;6;0;0;0;—;6

Heritage;0;7;6;7;—;20

A — De'Montay Fleshman 5 run (Reagan Conroy kick)

H — Ayden Slash 7 run (Marcus Gafford kick)

H — Tavion Clark 16 run (kick blocked)

H — Marquis White 9 run (Gafford kick)

;A;H

First downs;8;13

Rushes-yards;40-142;32-231

Passing yards;65;17

Passing;6-10-0;6-15-1

Total offense;207;248

Penalties-yards;7-75;7-54

Fumbles-lost;3-2;2-2

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Appomattox: De'Montay Fleshman 6-13, Gray Peterson 14-18, Daniel Bradley 7-73, Reagan Conroy 1-5, Tre'Suan Kelso 7-29, P.J. Reel 3-4, Richard Greene 1-0, Team 1-0. Heritage: Marquis White 18-149, Ayden Slash 16-88, Tavion Clark 1-16, Team 1-(minus 22).

Passing — Appomattox: Peterson 6-10-0 (65). Heritage: Slash 6-15-1 (17).

Receiving — Appomattox: Max Nitti 1-20, Conroy 3-42, Xavier Mosley 2-3. Heritage: Clark 3-4, Chris Reed 1-8, White 2-5.

Records: Heritage 2-0. Appomattox 1-2.