Patrick Henry had already shown it could carve up the E.C. Glass defense — first by passing over top of it, then running directly through it — when the Patriots put together a fourth-quarter game of keep-away.

First came a lengthy drive. It began at the beginning of the fourth quarter, on the 8-yard-line, with PH leading the Hilltoppers by 10 points. Seven minutes elapsed from the clock, and then eight, and the Hilltoppers still hadn't touched the ball all quarter.

Finally, with 3:01 remaining in the game, Patrick Henry turned the ball over on downs inside the red zone. E.C. Glass was quick to give it right back, with an interception thrown on its first offensive play. So PH went back to work, winding the clock all the way down on its way to a 31-21 victory at Lynchburg City Stadium. Except for one snap that took just a few seconds, the Patriots held the ball all 12 minutes of the fourth.

"That's what I call a championship drive," Glass coach Jamar Lovelace said of PH's clock control down the stretch, "when you can hold the ball all quarter long and get multiple first downs the old-school, hard way, and that's what they did. So much respect to them up front. And we've just got to find ways to get off the field and get the ball back and, hopefully, make some explosive plays. But I give them credit for their offensive line and the way they put together that championship drive."

PH running back Chuck Webb scored twice, rushed for 125 yards and appeared to run harder as the game wore on, and quarterback Joey Beasley completed 12 of 15 passes for 247 yards as the Patriots (2-0) won for the second week in the Lynchburg area, after downing Brookville in Week 1.

In what was mostly a back-and-forth contest, that clock management was crucial in keeping E.C. Glass at bay. By the time the Hilltoppers did take over, their offense was obviously rushed.

"Our running backs really held the ball — no fumbles, so I can't complain," Webb said.

Coach Alan Fiddler knew his team needed to tear up a huge chunk of time to start the fourth. They executed to perfection.

"I told them at halftime, 'We're gonna keep doing our thing and we're gonna get into the fourth quarter and see who can tackle [number] 5. He's a load," Fiddler said of Webb, PH's bowling ball and primary back listed at 5-11, 200 pounds, who was responsible for the majority of totes on that long drive. "People get tired of tackling him. He's a big kid and he runs hard, he runs with a mission."

PH stunned Glass on the game's first play from scrimmage, as Beasley threw a 49-yard pass overtop the defense to Tequan Martin. The Patriots scored two plays later, then received a 33-yard field goal from Sam Dowdy on their next drive for a 10-0 lead.

Then the two teams began trading blows. Glass countered in the second quarter, when quarterback Marty Kittrell completed a 50-yard pass to Jertavius Osbourne, and Beasley threw a 65-yard pass to Kwalei Carter, who finished with 102 receiving yards.

PH also scored with 1:14 remaining in the first half for a 24-14 lead. Glass cut the deficit to three points at the 5:47 mark of the third quarter on a 4-yard run by Mike Thomas (58 rushing yards), but PH responded with seven more points roughly three minutes later to push the lead back up to 10.

That was the way the night went — PH seemed always to have an answer.

"Basically, just reading their defense," Webb said of his team's offensive success. The Patriots finished with 417 yards of total offense to Glass' 272. "They were blitzing two linebackers. Once we seen them do that, we knew we could throw it."

Kittrell completed 11 of 18 passes in his second game starting at quarterback, finishing with 199 passing yards.

His 71-yard strike to Ja'mar Smith with 6:30 left in the second quarter was one of the offensive highlights of the night. Smith showcased the track speed he's become known for and caught the ball over his left shoulder.

"Running the post route, I didn't know I was getting the ball, so I just kept on running full speed," said Smith, who finished with a game-high 106 receiving yards on four catches. "And then I seen the ball getting thrown up. He threw it a little bit under. I ran under the ball and then just ran. I thought I was about to get tackled."

PH fumbled on its next drive, but the Hilltoppers couldn't convert on their next possession.

Kittrell also found Smith midway through the third quarter. The QB was under pressure and threw the ball up high, in Smith's general direction. Smith was under double coverage and circled around the pass, like an outfielder trying to battle a fly ball hit in a swirling wind. Somehow he corralled it, and Thomas ran in the touchdown two plays later to pull within three.

But Beasley was tough all night. The quarterback who has thrown for more than 4,000 career yards countered late in the third with a 33-yard pass to Martin. He also completed his first seven passes of the night.

"We still have to prove ourselves, but I'm sure we'll do that," Webb said of his team.

Glass falls to 1-1 after a thrilling win on opening night. It heads to GW-Danville, an old rival, in Week 3.

"I think sometimes humble pie is good," Lovelace said, "and I think we needed the taste of humble pie. I think sometimes when you have that taste of humble pie, it makes everybody go a little harder. So I appreciate PH for teaching us a valuable lesson, and hopefully we'll use that lesson as fuel for the rest of the season."

Non-District

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 31, E.C. Glass 21

Patrick Henry;10;14;7;0;—;31

E.C. Glass;0;14;7;0;—;21

PH — Chuck Webb 1 run (Sam Dowdy kick)

PH — Dowdy 33 field goal

ECG — Jertavius Osbourne 50 pass from Marty Kittrell (Will Pacot kick)

PH — Kwalei Carter 65 pass from Joey Beasley (Dowdy kick)

ECG — Ja'mar Smith 71 pass from Kittrell (Pacot kick)

PH — Webb 31 run (Dowdy kick)

ECG — Mike Thomas 4 run (Pacot kick)

PH — Tequan Martin 33 pass from Beasley (Dowdy kick)

;PH;ECG

First downs;21;14

Rushes-yards;40-170;23-73

Passing yards;247;199

Passing;12-15-0;11-18-1

Total offense;417;272

Penalties-yards;5-60;11-90

Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Patrick Henry: Chuck Webb 27-125, Marcel Murray 4-29, Joey Beasley 5-(minus 3), Dayvion Journiette 3-11, Seth Shepard 1-8. E.C. Glass: Mike Thomas 11-58, Marty Kittrell 8-16, Ja'mar Smith 1-(minus 8), Edward Hunt II 2-12, Team 1-(minus 5).

Passing — Patrick Henry: Beasley 12-15-0 (247). E.C. Glass: Kittrell 11-18-1 (199).

Receiving — Patrick Henry: Webb 2-31, Tequan Martin 2-82, Isaiah Swain 1-2, Kwalei Carter 4-102, Julius Davis 2-27, Rahem Lipford 1-3. E.C. Glass: Thomas 1-3, Smith 4-106, Sam Treacy 4-31, Jertavius Osbourne 2-59.

Records: Patrick Henry 2-0. E.C. Glass 1-1.