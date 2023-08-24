Heritage at Albemarle

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 102.3 FM

LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Heritage 12-3. Albemarle 8-3.

FACTS: The defending state runner-up from Class 3 is no stranger to playing a team from a higher division to open the season. In four of the last six years, Heritage's Opening Night opponent was William Fleming. The Pioneers won all four of those matchups, and, in fact, haven't lost a season opener since 2015, in a 17-6 setback to Northside (one of only two Opening Night losses in coach Brad Bradley's 12-year tenure at the school). Now Heritage makes the trip to Charlottesville to face a Patriots team that has the ingredients for a potent offense. Senior quarterback Amaje Parker threw for roughly 2,600 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior, and he's one of the better QBs the Pioneers will face in the regular season. His main target: classmate and longtime friend Noah Grevious, who racked up roughly half of Parker's output last season and is a dynamic receiver. It's a sure thing that Albemarle can succeed offensively with those two leaders. What's unproven is the defense. Yes, the Patriots pitched three shutouts a year ago and held two more opponents to six or fewer points. But in the team's three losses, the opposition scored 39, 69 and 49 points. Also unproven: Heritage's ability to put up points and keep opponents off the board. That's because this HHS team is young and returns only four starters on offense and six on defense. Right now, Heritage will rely on its preparation, tough-nosed determination and athleticism to get it through the first few games: Appomattox in Week 3 after HHS takes its bye in Week 2, and the team's first Seminole District game in Week 4, at Jefferson Forest.

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Brookville

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM

LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Patrick Henry 9-3. Brookville 8-4.

FACTS: These teams have battled five times since 2017, and all but one has been relatively close. The lone exception was a 52-0 blowout by Brookville in 2018. PH won a 28-21 thriller in 2019. The Bees responded with a 10-point win in 2021 and then held on on Opening Night last season for a 35-27 victory at Stinger Stadium. Numerous playmakers graduated from last year's BHS team, including quarterback Drake McDaniel, decorated receiver Steven Preston and fullback/middle linebacker Michael Viar. Viar and McDaniel represented two-thirds of the team's three-headed rushing attack, which was primarily responsible for the team's 3,900 rushing yards in 2022. Look for senior Jor'Dyn Whitelaw to take the main rushing duties out of the gate. Whitelaw rushed for 1,158 yards and 10 touchdowns on 159 carries last year, and he also should be featured in the receiving game this season; last year, he caught 15 passes for 150 yards. The roster is loaded with up-and-coming players, and that means leadership is all the more important. Seniors like Micah Pennix, on the defensive line' Kalab Spano, at outside linebacker' and Luke Frett, at receiver/safety, could provide that leadership. Brookville's playoff path was stopped by Heritage in the second round last season. PH hasn't made it past the second round of the playoffs in 38 years. Last season, the Patriots made it to the second round for the second straight season. With that kind of drought, you have to look for positive moments wherever they show up, so there's no doubt PH will sniff out BHS in search of an upset.

Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.

RADIO: 105.9 FM

LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Lord Botetourt 11-2. E.C. Glass 12-2.

FACTS: Jamie Harless begins his 12th year at the helm for Lord Botetourt, and E.C. Glass head coach Jamar Lovelace is very familiar with the coach and his team. Lovelace faced off against LB in each of his five seasons at William Fleming. LB advanced to the Region 3D championship game for the second straight year in 2022 after playing in state title games in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The Hilltoppers won last year's opening-night matchup against the Cavaliers 28-14, getting a strong defensive effort in that one. LB featured three Division I offensive lineman and a strong quarterback, so expect the Hilltoppers to make some in-game adjustments should they find trouble Friday. Fans will get their first real look at two quarterbacks Glass will rely on this season: Marty Kittrell and Max Calloway. With so many players back, this season isn't considered a rebuilding year, but there is room for players to make their mark for new starting roles. After this one, Glass hosts Patrick Henry (Roanoke) before traveling to GW-Danville. But first, the goal is to take care of Botetourt, which is easier said than done. "Any time you play one of [Harless'] teams, you're gonna get big, strong linemen," Lovelace said. "We're gonna have to play all four quarters, and it's gonna be a dogfight."

Gretna at Jefferson Forest

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 100.9 FM, 106.3 FM

LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Gretna 5-6. Jefferson Forest 4-7.

FACTS: Gretna and Jefferson Forest share several qualities heading into this year's opener. Both gave up about 30 points per game and scored 20 a season ago, and both played in one playoff game before bowing out. Both teams have coaches entering their third seasons at the helm. In their last two meetings (one each in 2021 and 2022 to start the season), each squad has one win. This game could go either way. Gretna has the smaller roster, with many more underclassmen, but most of its skill players have seen significant time on the gridiron in their careers. Zamarreon Younger rushed for 804 yards on 121 carries a season ago, and quarterback Melvin Wooden accounted for nearly 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns. Ryder Brooks, Haden Moon and LaDonta Davis all return as reliable receivers, as well. JF has loads of depth, but much of its experience comes in the form of knowledge over gridiron reps. Josiah Bell and Ethan Boone will be looked to as leaders on offense. Bell, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback, can make long throws and scramble for yardage and can be a boon for for the Cavaliers with improved accuracy through the air. Boone is a hard-nosed running back who looks to get back to form after missing some of 2022 with an injury. JF, though, must replace the production of Alex Marsteller, the small and athletic back who graduated after last year churning up more than 1,000 rushing yards and picking up all-Region 4D honors. An early win would help either team in their quests to end streaks of three straight losing seasons.

Spotswood at Rustburg

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Spotswood 8-3. Rustburg 5-6.

FACTS: Rustburg’s quest toward becoming a serious contender in the Seminole District continues Friday following a pair of promising seasons. The Red Devils improved each campaign under Burt Torrence, who is now in his third year with the school, picking up four wins in the fall of 2021 and five wins a year ago. Of the six losses in 2022, RHS was within reach in half, including in a 35-34 nail-biting defeat to Amherst and an 11-point, season-ending loss to Liberty Christian in the Region 3C quarterfinals. Credit Rustburg’s resilience and defensive prowess for those close performances and the other highs in the campaign. RHS’ lines again look stacked with big players, nearly all of whom have plenty of varsity experience under their belts. Athletes in the secondary, along with punishing senior linebacker Qua Rosser at linebacker, give the Devils the chance to shut down opponents this year. Rosser, at 6 feet and 242 pounds showcases both quickness and strength in the run game. Look for Shaun Rosser, a junior and Qua’s brother, to provide the second punch out of the backfield. And senior Mike Knight, who’s worked to improve his decision making with the help of assistant coach Mike Scharnus, should have plenty of weapons to throw to, including Amonte Thornton. Spotswood comes to town for just the second meeting all-time between the teams (RHS won the other in the region playoffs in 2016) with a veteran roster and impressive resume under coach Dale Shifflett, who led the Trailblazers to the region playoffs, and back to a winning record last year for the fifth time in his seven-year tenure. Friday’s contest represents the first in a schedule crafted to challenge RHS, which includes Appomattox and Stuarts Draft in non-district play before the Seminole slate commences.

Liberty Christian at Salem

KICKOFF: 8 p.m.

RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM

RECORDS: LCA 11-2. Salem 10-3.

FACTS: Liberty Christian and Salem both are looking to bounce back from shorter postseason stays than they expected in 2022 (Salem was knocked out in the Region 4D championship by E.C. Glass, and LCA bowed out in the 3C title game against Heritage). Both teams also boast some of the best talent in the state, so this first-ever meeting between the heavyweights should provide fireworks. For LCA, Gideon Davidson returns for his junior season following an injury that kept him from playing in the postseason a year ago. The four-star running back and Clemson commit looked ready to go in scrimmages and is poised to burn opponents for long gains in both plays from scrimmage and return situations. Salem, though, has its own four-star standout in Peyton Lewis, a senior running back committed to Tennessee. Also a track and field star, Lewis showcases game-changing speed in the offense and with special teams units. With stars like that, it's worth paying close attention to the trenches, too, where play there — where both teams have the luxury of size, strength and experience — will be a difference-maker. A win in this one would go a long way toward solidifying status for either team as a state championship contender.

Liberty at William Byrd

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Liberty 0-10. William Byrd 3-7.

FACTS: It’s been more than 700 days since the Liberty High varsity football team picked up a win. Of its 17 losses in that span, 16 were by double digits. Friday’s contest, then, represents the potential for rain in a drought-stricken program that faces another slog as the season continues. William Byrd took last year’s opener against the Minutemen 42-6, but the Terriers went just 2-7 through the rest of the campaign. LHS also has three wins over Byrd in the teams’ four meetings this century, including in 2021. All of those victories took place under Chris Watts. Daryl Robertson has since taken the reins in Bedford (he took over last year), and has faced an uphill battle when it comes to numbers and experience. Similar challenges are in place this season, as is the test of a difficult schedule. Glenvar — a fellow Region 2C member now, following LHS’ move to Class 2 from 3 in the offseason — is up next, followed by a much-improved Staunton River squad and then the gauntlet of the Seminole District (whose other seven teams are all in Class 3 or Class 4).

Appomattox at Buckingham

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Appomattox 10-4. Buckingham 7-3.

FACTS: This year represents the chance for redemption for Appomattox after a 1-3 start last season, with the same four teams (Rustburg, Heritage and Lord Botetourt follow this week's game) lined up for non-district play. Buckingham once again serves as the opener, and to get off on the right foot, ACHS needs to put its offseason work in the weight room to use, according to defensive coordinator Stephen Castello. "Try to be physical with them. Buckingham is always physical, and their offense is tough to handle if you don't play physical against them. It took us a while to adapt last year," he said. The Raiders went on to win that one 37-24, but this year's meeting will feature an Appomattox team looking to fill the shoes of several big-hitters on both sides of the ball, like current Virginia Tech players Vori Copeland and Jonathan Pennix. On offense, senior quarterback Gary Peterson will be relied on heavily. Tre Kelso, Daniel Bradley and P.J. Reel will step into expanded roles in the backfield, and Reagan Conroy and Max Nitti should prove reliable receivers. Defensively, look for Ta'Vian Kidd, Nadir Abdussalaam and Malikai Mosely to be difference-makers. The Knights also are tasked with replacing major contributors, including a pair of seniors who accounted for the majority of BCHS' run game and offense. A win in this one would give the Raiders confidence heading into the tough slate next and into the Dogwood District, where they've been the team to beat for the last several seasons.

Altavista at Central Lunenburg

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 105.5 FM

LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Altavista 1-9. Central Lunenburg 11-1.

FACTS: Altavista looks to get back on track after going 1-9 last year for its sixth straight losing season. A road win — against a team that won 10 straight before falling in the region finals — to kick it off would be more than welcomed. The host Chargers — who’ve won two straight in the series, in lopsided fashion, after Altavista had run off five straight wins before that — have the advantage in numbers and experience, but the Colonels have reason for optimism. First-year coach Matt Deloach, who previously was an assistant with Altavista, has weapons to turn to in senior Jordan Pippin and junior Ladainian Stone. The two combined for a significant portion of the offense a season ago, and can churn up yards in a hurry. Altavista will need improved play in the trenches, given Deloach said he’s likely to run the ball often. Friday also will test whether the Colonels can bring the pressure on the other side and blitz as successfully as Deloach said, upon his hiring, he hoped his team could. The offseason seems to have been favorable to the new coach, who has 32 players (but just five seniors) on his roster for the opener — not a big number, but a respectable one at a small school that’s suffered its share of disappointments.

William Campbell at Cumberland

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: William Campbell 3-8. Cumberland 0-10.

FACTS: For Cumberland, there’s good news and bad heading into Friday’s matchup. The good: The Dukes posted their highest scoring output of 2022 in last season’s opener versus William Campbell. They scored 18 points, before being shut out six times and scoring just once each in their other two games. The bad: Cumberland’s defense had no chance against Campbell, which put up 76 points as it rolled to its most lopsided win of the season. The Generals, of course, hope for a repeat of the last meeting. Such an outcome is likely expected, with a bevy of athletic contributors returning for this season. Campbell is loaded again at receiver with the likes of Deshawn Hamlett and Elijah Jackson. Tae Thompson is back at QB, and Xavier Daye provides a boost on the ground after rushing for about 800 yards last year. All of those guys are upperclassmen now, as is most of the Campbell roster (only three players are on ninth or 10th grade). That experience should bode well for the Generals, who look to snap a four-game skid Friday.

Randolph-Henry at Nelson

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Randolph-Henry 5-5. Nelson 1-9.

FACTS: It’s been several long seasons for Nelson, but things started looking up under coach Jack Baker last year, his first season at the helm for the Governors. After suffering five shutout losses and three more in which they put up just six points in 2021, the Govs scored about two touchdowns per game last season and were competitive in a handful of contests, including the opener against Randolph-Henry. The Statesmen won that one 19-6 to make it two straight victories over NCHS, but Nelson does have a win in the series, back in 2019. That year was one of the most successful for the Governors, who finished with four wins, and this year’s bunch is looking for a return to that level after picking up just one win each in the last three seasons. Nelson, which is in search of its first winning record since 2002, carries a six-game losing streak into Friday’s contest. Randolph-Henry, meanwhile, wants to end a two-game skid it suffered to end last season.

Staunton River at Magna Vista

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Staunton River 6-6. Magna Vista 7-4.

FACTS: Staunton River has been on an upward trajectory during the past two seasons. After three lean campaigns, wins finally started materializing in the fall of 2021, and SRHS built on that momentum last year. The Golden Eagles posted a .500 record, with one of its six wins coming against Magna Vista. The victory was certainly the biggest of the season for SRHS, and helped the program advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2017, when Grayson Overstreet powered it to the state semifinals. Magna Vista was the favorite in that contest and led by a touchdown at halftime, but Staunton River didn’t go away, and Brady Barns, Josh Kelly and Macon Ayers — three returning playmakers whose wrestling prowess translates in the form of strength and agility on the gridiron — helped the underdogs secure the upset. Look for SRHS to be riding high on that momentum and ready for another fight with even more experience now in Shaun Leonard’s system. Magna Vista will look for revenge after the loss in the Region 3D quarterfinals brought to an end a promising season and run of four straight wins.

Bye Week: Amherst.

0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false