Appomattox at Heritage

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 102.3 FM, 94.1 FM, 580 AM

RECORDS: Appomattox 1-1. Heritage 1-0.

LAST WEEK: Appomattox was raided by Rustburg 22-7. Heritage was idle.

FACTS: One noticeable positive about Heritage under Brad Bradley's leadership: the team tends to learn from its errors. Take the series against Appomattox for example. After a 35-point loss in 2015 and an eight-point setback the following season, the Pioneers started to figure out the Raiders. The result: five straight victories over Appomattox, three times in blowout fashion. And Appomattox's success still continued during those years, so the turnaround is a testament to how much Heritage works. Bradley, by the way, expects a test when the Raiders visit on Friday. The Pioneers have to contain speedy running back De'Montay Fleshman, and face a tough assignment in middle linebacker Tre'Suan Kelso, who also takes handoffs at running back. Raiders quarterback Gray Peterson has options in guys like Max Nitti and Reagan Conroy at receiver. Heritage's offense is a work in progress, while its defense put together a respectable outing against Albemarle in the Week 1 victory. Bradley likes how the offensive line is coming together. It helped Heritage gain about 200 yards on the ground in Week 1 from QB Ayden Slash and running back Marquis White. "Any time you have that, your offensive line is getting the job done," Bradley said. "So Coach [John] Earich and the offensive line, I think they've gotten better each week. I think our best games are ahead of us when it comes to the offensive line." Appomattox will go against a defense installed when Burt Torrence (Rustburg) was defensive coordinator, with new wrinkles placed into it over time. There have been fierce games in the series before, especially in 2016, '17 and '18. "It's gonna be a slobberknocker," Bradley said.

E.C. Glass at GW-Danville

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 105.9 FM

RECORDS: E.C. Glass 1-1. GW-Danville 0-2.

LAST WEEK: E.C. Glass fell to Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 31-21. GW-Danville was lanced by Amherst 26-20.

FACTS: If there's one positive takeaway for E.C. Glass from last week's loss against a really strong Patrick Henry squad, it had to be to postgame huddle with new head coach Jamar Lovelace. He encouraged players, and spoke with energy and determination. He said he couldn't wait to get back to work. If the Hilltoppers can match Lovelace's energy, they'll be just fine Friday, when they play their first road contest, the latest installment in a long-standing series. Patrick Henry exploited several weak points in the Glass defense last week, so there was plenty to clean up in practice this week. The teams began facing off in 1917. Since then, E.C. Glass has won 55 of the matchups, while GW has claimed 38. Glass broke an eight-game losing streak to the Eagles in 2016 and has won the last four meetings. Last year's win was a 49-0 blowout. After getting shellacked by Dinwiddie 52-7 in the season opener, GW battled it out against Amherst last week, eventually falling after giving up a late touchdown. Glass may not have it easy tonight, but it can rely on its stingy defense, which was especially strong in Week 1 against Lord Botetourt. The problem last week: the defense was on the field for long stretches, and it was worn out by the time the game ended. GW doesn't have a running back who is as powerful as PH's Chuck Webb, but the Eagles typically showcase plenty of speed. The bulk of Glass' offense so far has come through the passing game. That's fine, but the Hilltoppers will want to establish a more powerful running presence as the season progresses.

Franklin County at Liberty Christian

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM

RECORDS: Franklin County 1-1. Liberty Christian 1-0.

LAST WEEK: Franklin County was defeated by Salem 48-7. Liberty Christian was idle.

FACTS: On paper, the scales look tipped in LCA’s favor well before opening kickoff. First: LCA is well-rested after coming off a bye. Consider, also, the history (albeit short) between these teams: Each of the four previous matchups have ended in the Bulldogs’ favor. LCA opened the series in 2015 with a shutout victory, 38-0, then won the next three in 2016, 2021 and last year by a combined 75 points. A look at the teams’ resumes so far this year also shows LCA likely has the upper hand, after Franklin County suffered a lopsided defeat to high-powered Salem, the team LCA not only hung with, but also beat thanks to late scoring and a last-minute defensive stand. Last: The Bulldogs will have an energized crowd behind them, as they open their new stadium. After previously filling just small portions of the vast Williams Stadium, the venue they borrowed from Liberty University, expect the crowd to be louder and look more intimidating in the much smaller arena, which seats just over 4,000. Look, too, for big performances from LCA athletes who can churn up yards in a hurry. Franklin County obviously must game-plan for four-star running back Gideon Davidson, but in lesser-known Jeb Moon, LCA has another powerful offensive weapon. Moon, also a track star, can burn opponents on the ground and has shown flashes of strength in the passing game, too. Plenty of big, experienced athletes fill out the lines, so a fifth straight win in the series for LCA seems more likely than not.

Halifax County at Jefferson Forest

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 100.9 FM

RECORDS: Halifax County 0-2. Jefferson Forest 2-0.

LAST WEEK: Halifax County was stung by Brookville 46-20. Jefferson Forest bested Staunton River 27-15.

FACTS: Jefferson Forest has lost just once in seven previous meetings against Halifax County. The Cavaliers fell 49-32 in 2021, the last time the series was contested in Forest, but bounced back in last year's meeting, 21-14. This one could be close again, but JF has weapons to put distance on the board and to protect any advantage it may earn. Offensively, Dameen Williams and Lukas Calkins have answered the call so far in their senior season. They've both earned meaningful roles this year as the Cavs looked to fill voids left by the likes of Alex Marsteller, and both are coming off big games. Calkins tallied a pair of TD runs last week, and Williams had one early last week against SRHS. Williams also has been a catalyst defensively, causing a fumble against the Golden Eagles. Slade Keesee got into the scoring column by recording a defensive TD with a pick-six. Those athletes will play a deep Comets team that faces its first road test of the season, and looks to end a streak of bad outcomes against area teams. In addition to its loss to Brookville last week, Halifax dropped games versus E.C. Glass (a season-ending defeat in the Region 4D playoffs in 2022) and JF last year. JF coming out on top Friday not only would keep that streak alive, but also would give the Cavs their first 3-0 start since 2018, Bob Christmas' last at the helm in Forest.

Rustburg at Stuarts Draft

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Rustburg 2-0. Stuarts Draft 1-1.

LAST WEEK: Rustburg ran over Appomattox 22-7. Stuarts Draft roared past Surry County 62-21.

FACTS: It's the last tune-up for Rustburg before it enters Seminole District play, and the Red Devils have a chance to increase the already-high level of confidence they currently own. A come-from-behind victory in Week 1 proved RHS' resilience, and Rustburg showed it can compete on both sides of the ball with high-level athletes in a win last week. Those characteristics will be tested this week by Stuarts Draft in the teams' first-ever meeting. After suffering a one-point defeat (7-6) in Week 1, the Cougars — who've made it to the playoffs each of the last four seasons, including two straight Class 2 state championships in 2019 and the spring 2021 season, and in six of the nine previous seasons under coach Nathan Floyd — upped their game offensively and poured on the points. Pay attention to the battle in the trenches Friday, where the Red Devils aim to bully past the players lined up across from them (as they have in the previous two outings) to create room for Qua Rosser to run up the middle and make lanes for his brother, Shaun Rosser, to scamper through. The two have proven deadly for RHS this year, with multiple touchdowns each. Qua is Rustburg's 6-foot, 242-pound workhorse who's churned up more than 100 yards in each of the last two games. Finding an answer for him has to be top of mind for Draft, which features plenty of depth on the lines, but is a little young in skill positions. Mike Knight, a senior quarterback, also can lend a hand offensively for RHS, as he's completed some big throws for important gains so far this season. Multiple guys have stepped up defensively for the Devils, who aim to go 3-0 for the second straight season.

Mecklenburg County at Amherst

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 1420 AM

RECORDS: Mecklenburg County 0-2. Amherst 1-0.

LAST WEEK: Mecklenburg County was shut out by Hopewell 44-0. Amherst outlasted GW-Danville 26-0.

FACTS: The Chris Moore era got off to a good start last week, with Amherst's win the result of contributions from multiple players. From Devonte Wade, the Lancers got electric play in the form of a team-best 14 tackles (eight solo), 77 kick return yards and a 91-yard interception return for a touchdown. From quarterback Tres Liggon, they got 121 yards on 7-of-10 passing and another 34 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Johnathan Goins and Nic'khale Fleshman added a rushing touchdown each. That bodes well for ACHS as it takes on a Mecklenburg County program that's only existed for two years — and now is under the direction of a new coach as it works to find its first win of the season. Of course, there are things Amherst can improve on: it gave up two touchdowns through the first 19 minutes and didn't get on the board until the 1:25 mark in the second quarter last week. It let GW stick around in the second half, too. But the Lancers clearly have athletes to build around. Whether Moore continues to try to get those players in space through the passing attack or tries to churn up more yards on the ground with be worth watching Friday, as Amherst moves toward the gauntlet of Seminole play — ACHS, after taking its bye in Week 1, will not have a break before the season's end — and a matchup with high-powered Liberty Christian next week.

Liberty at Staunton River

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Liberty 0-2. Staunton River 0-2.

LAST WEEK: Liberty was overwhelmed by Glenvar 63-0. Staunton River fell to Jefferson Forest 27-15.

FACTS: Liberty is reeling, and Staunton River needs some positivity to build on. The Golden Eagles look like they could break out of their funk (a stretch that includes three straight losses dating back to last season) this week. SRHS aims to make it two straight wins over LHS, after notching a 28-7 victory in Week 3 last year. The season before, Liberty earned the win over SRHS via shutout, 28-0. Unfortunately for the Minutemen, that triumph was their most recent, and it took place more than 700 days ago. Since then, they've gone 0-19. Their two losses in 2023 have come by a combined 135 points, and they've yet to get on the board themselves. A similarly lopsided score could be the result after 48 minutes Friday, but a play here or there could at least boost spirits on Liberty's sideline, as SRHS so far has shown itself vulnerable in the passing game. When the Golden Eagles are on through the air, their athletes can burn opponents; misplaced tosses, though, have proven costly and resulted in a few interceptions already, including one last week that was returned for a touchdown by Jefferson Forest. Clean that up and Staunton River has a chance to roll this week (and next against Tunstall) as it moves closer to Blue Ridge District play. Liberty, meanwhile, has a tough road ahead, with Seminole District play up next.

Buckingham at William Campbell

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Buckingham 1-1. William Campbell 1-1.

LAST WEEK: Buckingham beat Madison County 22-7. William Campbell was edged by Central Lunenburg 41-34.

FACTS: The Generals' Week 2 loss was unfortunate, if only because the game was in reach. It's probably one of those matchups you look back on later and realize you could've won. In any case, William Campbell takes to the gridiron hoping to make up for that hiccup, and looking to erase memories of last year's loss at Buckingham. WC fell 50-20 in Week 3 of the season one year ago, but this Buckingham team doesn't appear to be as strong. It lost to Appomattox 23-6 in Week 1 before defeating Madison County last week. William Campbell has the playmakers out in space to cause Buckingham problems. Junior quarterback Tae Thompson has a strong option in Elijah Jackson, one of the Dogwood District's better receivers, and there are a host of athletes who can run the ball, starting with 5-foot-9 senior Xavier Daye. But getting stops down the stretch has been a challenge, so there's room for improvement in that department.

Nelson County at Prince Edward

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Nelson County 2-0. Prince Edward 0-2.

LAST WEEK: Nelson County conquered Mountain View 27-6. Prince Edward was ruled by Altavista 67-8.

FACTS: The Governors are riding high early in the season, because two wins in two weeks have given them their first 2-0 start since 2007. The early momentum also has Nelson on track to start 3-0 for the first time since 1988. Prince Edward, its opponent Friday, has come out on top in each of the last four meetings, including a pair of wins in the previous two seasons by a combined 61 points. But the Eagles have been far from sharp so far this year. Against Altavista last week, they gave up six quick points on the opening kickoff, allowed Altavista to score multiple defensive touchdowns and looked helpless against the Colonels' athletes on the offensive side. They stand a better chance against Nelson, which lacks some of the depth and athleticism Altavista had. But what NCHS lacks in depth (and individual size), it makes up for in experience. The roster consists mostly of juniors and seniors, many of whom now have a better understanding of the sport and of second-year coach Jack Baker's schemes. A win Friday would give Nelson its first three-win season since 2019 (its victory last week already gave it more wins than in any of the previous three seasons), and would further energize a squad that has more good chances to add to its win total in the coming weeks.

Cumberland at Altavista

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 105.5 FM

RECORDS: Cumberland 0-2. Altavista 1-1.

LAST WEEK: Cumberland was pinned by Parry McCluer 44-8. Altavista walloped Prince Edward 67-8.

FACTS: First-year coach Matthew Deloach earned his first win since taking the helm at Altavista, leading the Colonels to a shellacking of Prince Edward at home last week in what was the first of three straight games in friendly confines. Chances for win No. 2 for Deloach and this year's Altavista squad are pretty good Friday, as they take on a Cumberland team that has just one win in the last two-plus seasons and is in the midst of a drought that dates back to Oct. 1, 2021. After sitting dormant for more than a decade, the series — which saw the teams meet often from the late 1990s to the early 2010s — will be renewed Friday with Altavista looking to add to its lead (currently 9-6) and to its four-game win streak over the Dukes. Altavista aims to build on a dominating performance in which it went up by three scores in about six minutes. It showed off all over the field throughout the night, starting with Christian Garvin's 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening kick. Other highlights included multiple interceptions returned for TDs and a blocked punt, along with several scoring runs from different players. At QB, senior Jordan Pippin should feel more comfortable now operating in Deloach's offense, and he has weapons around him to turn this one into another runaway win — and Altavista's first set of back-to-back wins since 2019.

Tunstall at Gretna

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 104.3 FM

RECORDS: Tunstall 0-2. Gretna 1-1.

LAST WEEK: Tunstall was squeezed by Chatham 30-6. Gretna picked apart Martinsville 37-9.

FACTS: It took Gretna more than 24 minutes to get on the board last week, but once it did, it rolled and couldn't be stopped. The Hawks recorded 377 yards of total offense on the night, including 275 on the ground in a turnaround from a Week 1 performance in which it just tallied 55 yards rushing. On the other side, the defense had four sacks. Athleticism and quickness on both sides of the ball made those showings possible, and should prove valuable again Friday, as Gretna takes on a Tunstall team desperate for a victory. The Trojans have scored just 13 points, combined, in two outings this year, and have given up 73. Last year's meeting between these teams played out similarly, with Gretna taking a 40-6 win late in the season. That was Tunstall's penultimate loss in a winless season and its 10th in a skid that now is 13 games long. Its last victory came on Oct. 29, 2021, against Gretna (a 41-22 win at Lester Bond Field). THS hopes for a similar result in its return trip to Gretna, but the odds should weigh heavily in Gretna's favor. Offensively, look for Melvin Wooden to have his way whether he turns to his arm or his feet, and expect big numbers from guys around him, like K'mari Chatten, who's racked up a team-best 136 yards on just five receptions in two contests.

BYE: Brookville