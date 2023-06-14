Gideon Davidson still has two more seasons left of high school football, but the Liberty Christian running back already has settled on where his career will take him after that. Davidson on Wednesday announced his intention to head to Clemson, South Carolina, to join the Tigers in 2025, bringing to an end a recruiting process that resulted in more than a dozen offers from high-profile football programs.

In his announcement ceremony at LCA early Wednesday, Davidson shed the hoodie he wore to reveal an orange Clemson T-shirt, then put on a cap to complete the ensemble in front of hundreds of supporters. That hat — unlike the others that represented Davidson’s finalists (Ohio State, Notre Dame and Tennessee) and sat on a table in front of him — was added late and delivered in brown cardboard box to bring an element of surprise. Davidson chose the Tigers over other football powerhouses from the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten (among them Michigan and Penn State) and teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, including Virginia and Virginia Tech.

A highly touted running back since before his high school days, Davidson was ranked inside the top 70 players nationally across all positions in his class when he publicized his decision Wednesday. Recruiting outlets 247Sports and Rivals rate Davidson a four-star recruit, and the two both have him listed as the No. 2 overall player from his class in Virginia and inside the top 10 nationally for 2025 running backs.

Davidson put up gaudy numbers as a freshman (more than 1,200 yards rushing in helping LCA to a state championship game), then backed up that showing by fashioning another season full of highlights as a sophomore.

With the Bulldogs in 2022, Davidson rushed for more than 1,400 yards on 140 carries in the regular season and scored 23 touchdowns. With Davidson as the driving offensive force, LCA started 9-0 before falling in the regular-season finale, when he suffered an ankle injury that ended his sophomore campaign.

For that effort, Davidson was named the Seminole District’s offensive player of the year, and he earned first-team honors on both the offensive and defensive sides (as a defensive back for the latter) in Region 3C. The sophomore also was an all-state offensive first-teamer at running back, and picked up second-team honors in Class 3 at DB.

Davidson, known for his speed, vision and agility, is Clemson’s first commit in the Class of 2025.

GIRLS SOCCER

Four Appomattox players earn all-state honors

Three seniors and one junior on Appomattox's state quarterfinal team picked up Class 2 awards Wednesday, when the Virginia High School League released the lists of 32 first- and second-team girls honorees.

Midfielder Catey Paulette, a junior, and defender Jillian Williams, a senior, earned spots on the first team, while Williams' classmates Lyndsey Lawson and Morgan Doss garnered second-team nods.

Lawson was one of four forwards selected to the second team, while Doss, a goalkeeper, was named to the team as an at-large selection.

Paulette and Lawson combined to become a potent scoring duo for the Raiders on their run to the Class 2 state quarterfinals — which included a 15-0 start to the season before their lone loss that ended their campaign in the state tourney. Paulette tallied 33 goals and 43 assists, while Lawson had 43 goals and 12 assists.

Paulette averaged 6.1 points per game with her ability to both find open teammates and finish off her own scoring opportunities, and played a part in 74% of the team's 103 goals scored on the season. Lawson, who averaged 2.7 goals per game, was in on 54% of those goals.

Behind them, Williams and Doss were part of a defense that gave up less than one goal per game. Doss finished her career by posting a 0.75 goals-against average (12 goals in 16 games) and 12.6 saves per contest (202 saves total) in her senior season.

The Raiders were the lone girls soccer team from the area to advance to a state tournament.

Clarke County's Madison Toone and Ray Hawkins picked up Class 2 player and coach of the year awards, respectively, following the Eagles' undefeated season — in which they outscored opponents 181-4 and posted 20 shutouts on the way to the state title.

For the full Class 2 all-state teams, scroll to the bottom of this report.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 7, Charleston 6

Two-run leads for both the visitors and the hosts evaporated in the final two frames Wednesday evening at Bank of the James Stadium, but patience at the plate, along with two hot bats, in the ninth inning gave the Lynchburg Hillcats just enough of an edge to walk off with a victory in Game 2 of their six-game series with the Charleston RiverDogs.

With the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Jose Devers was the hero, driving in the game-winning run on a single up the middle to give Lynchburg (27-32) its second straight victory. Devers, who was 2 for 4 to that point, swung at the first pitch of that at-bat to record his second RBI on the night and definitively put in the past a lackluster last couple weeks.

Entering Tuesday's contest, Devers had gone 2 for 29 in his previous nine appearances. By the end of the night Wednesday, he had not only the deciding hit, but also a second straight multi-hit game.

He wasn't the only Hillcat to have a big night at the plate. Maick Collado recorded his second hit of the day to keep momentum on Lynchburg's side in the ninth.

His first-pitch single followed Angel Genao's leadoff walk, and moved a runner into scoring position for Devers. Robert Lopez also walked against Charleston reliever Matt Wyatt, who stopped the bleeding for the RiverDogs (23-36) in the eighth by recording the final two outs, but then couldn't close things out an inning later.

Guy Lipscomb, Carson Tucker (4 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI), Zac Fascia (2 for 4) and Jordan Brown all had multiple hits for the Hillcats, as well, as part of a hit fest for the hosts. They tallied 17 against three RiverDogs arms, while starter Parker Messick and reliever Zach Jacobs gave up 10 in eight-plus frames.

The 'Cats set up Fascia with three straight singles in the eighth, and the designated hitter made Charleston pay with his three-run triple to right field. Lipscomb capped the scoring in the frame with a sac fly, which helped Lynchburg turn a 4-2 deficit into a 6-4 advantage.

Dominic Keegan and Ryan Spikes had the answer for the RiverDogs in the top of the ninth, with each recording his second RBI of the night. A leadoff walk, followed directly by a single, set up Keegan's sacrifice fly. Following another walk, Spikes drove in the tying run on a line-drive single to right with two outs.

But Luis Almonte, who entered in relief of Jacobs, limited the damage by inducing a groundout against the first batter he faced, and the offense took care of the rest to give both Almonte (1-0) and the Hillcats the win.

Game 3 of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 2 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Madison Toone, Clarke County.

Coach of the Year: Ray Hawkins, Clarke County.

First Team: Forward — Kaylah Smith (Bruton), Annika Dellinger (Mountain View), Summer Toone (Clarke County), Ella Dales (Graham); Midfield — Mariah Gonzales (Bruton), Quinn Sparkman (Poquoson), Madison Toone (Clarke County), Catey Paulette (Appomattox); Defense — Libbie Harper (Poquoson), Lily Sulig (Clarke County), McKenna Rimel (Central Woodstock), Jillian Williams (Appomattox); At-Large — Chloe McLain (Bruton), Audrey Price (Clarke County), Kelsey Elrod (Clarke County); Goalie — Sydney McCarthy (Poquoson).

Second Team: Forward — Lyndsey Lawson (Appomattox), Giuliana Stanley (Glenvar), Olivia Webb (Central Wise), Kayla Romine (Poquoson); Midfield — Ava Pulizzi (Central Woodstock), Faren Wilson (Glenvar), Taylor Wallace (John Battle), Geanette Boggs (Central Wise); Defense — Avery Jackson (Poquoson), Megan Pomerleau (Glenvar), Reagan Burtchett (Marion), Brylan Adkins (Central Wise); At-Large — Regan Worley (Poquoson), Hannah White (Graham), Morgan Doss (Appomattox); Goalie — Rhiannon Barton (Central Wise).