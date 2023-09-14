Inside the Brookville football program, there’s no denying the facts.

Case in point: coach Jon Meeks’ description of a couple of his team’s early outings.

“What I’ve seen is we came out and scrimmaged Salem [and played Patrick Henry (Roanoke)] back-to-back, and they’re really good — we kind of took it on the chin,” he said, referencing the Bees’ late-August matchups.

Another example: Meeks readily acknowledged his group’s inexperience. Of 22 starters, nearly half (10) are 10th graders, including newly christened signal-caller Lincoln McDaniel and a few of the guys he can hand off the ball to or throw to.

And then there’s the other statement Meeks made following Tuesday’s practice, a day that turned into mostly just a weight-room and film session as storms hovered over the school.

“Rustburg’s hot right now,” he said of the Bees’ next opponent.

That much is obvious on paper; RHS is 3-0, after all, and is one of six undefeated teams in the area. Just three of those teams, Jefferson Forest and Nelson included, remain undefeated through three contests. But then Meeks has seen that confidence in Rustburg — and the reason for it — in film, too.

“You can see the pep in their step, the energy, the excitement,” he added. “They believe.

“Our job is to try to create some disbelief as soon as possible.”

Thanks in large part to the early tests they underwent and the preparation they’ve done on their own — including two weeks of practice, because they took a bye last week — the Bees seemed up to the task ahead of Friday’s 7 p.m. contest at Stinger Stadium.

While a 58-25 loss wasn’t how it’d hoped to begin the season, the Week 1 defeat against PH served as a proving ground for BHS and its revamped roster, which lost the likes of Drake McDaniel, Michael Viar and Steve Preston (all major offensive threats), and others to graduation.

Meeks had no qualms with the hustle youngsters on his team displayed then and in the following week, but not executing on the basics showed BHS it had plenty of work to do at the time.

Offensively, Lincoln McDaniel showed flashes of promise with his arm (through two contests, he’s thrown for about 250 yards), and David Bradley and Elijah Hughes have stepped up to fill the void left by Drake McDaniel and Viar in the run game, along with a pair of seniors in burly fullback Micah Pennix (who checks in at 6-foot-1 and 260 pounds) and returning running back Jor’Dyn Whitelaw (who eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards last year).

But the Bees also made some uncharacteristic mistakes on that side of the ball, committing five turnovers. Last year’s team tallied six in all 12 games, in Meeks’ recollection.

On the other side, BHS defenders knew what to do against PH, but couldn’t finish off plays.

“When you hit a running back for a 2-yard loss, we need to keep it at a 2-yard loss and not a 25-yard gain, and we did that several times against PH,” Meeks said. “We were there at the point of attack, had two guys there, but a potential no-gain play turned into a really big play for them.”

There was marked improvement in that area last week, the coach added, explaining the Bees missed just three tackles. They’ll need more of the same Friday, against a Rustburg team that’s burned opponents for massive gains on multiple occasions so far.

Featured names for the Red Devils — who enter as the likely favorite, despite taking seven straight losses to the Bees in the series — include Qua and Shaun Rosser, the brothers who form a complex threat out of the backfield and enter with 530 yards and seven touchdowns between them.

Shaun Rosser has the speed, Qua ability to power through the middle — and past plenty of tackle attempts.

“I think the only way you stop him is you have to hit him low and you have to wrap up. If you try to go up top with him, you’re not winning that battle,” Meeks said of Qua Rosser, who also commands Rustburg’s hard-nosed defense as middle linebacker.

The physicality he brings to the table for RHS is matched by his teammates, too, and especially those on the lines. Rustburg’s big lines, with experience on their side, deserve credit for the team’s success thus far.

RHS linemen range from about 200 pounds to 275 pounds, with athletic players throughout who can create time for quarterback Mike Knight and space for the Rossers and who can power through opponents’ blocks to keep the chains from moving.

Brookville is young there by comparison, though the defensive line gets a major boost from Pennix, who’s earned multiple college offers and has racked up several awards at the state, region and district levels in the past.

“I think that’s where the game’s gonna be won, period. Whoever wins this game Friday, it will be a credit to the O- and D-line,” Meeks said. “… They’re a physical brand of football just like we are, so it’s gotta be won up front.”

In Rustburg, players know to expect a fight there and elsewhere from BHS.

“Brookville’s not a team to slouch on, obviously,” said Qua Rosser, who, along with the rest of his team, has never beaten their Region 3C rival. Not since Sept. 30, 2016, has RHS come out on top of the meeting of Campbell County foes.

And as they prepared for Friday’s showdown, both groups expected an entertaining, perhaps back-and-forth battle.

“I think it should be relatively close,” Qua Rosser said.

And Meeks: “It’s gonna be one of the heavyweight matchups, exchanging blows all night. Last man standing, basically.”