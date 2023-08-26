RUSTBURG — Ace Thornton didn’t have much left in the tank, and for good reason. By that point in the game — with just a few minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter Friday night — the heat and humidity had taken its toll on him, his teammates in red and their opponents in white.

That’s when the Rustburg wide receiver and defensive back received a message.

“My whole body was dead. I thought I was done for,” he said, “but one of my coaches came up to me [and said], ‘I need you it give it all you’ve got.’ And that right there, that just gave me like a crazy boost of energy.”

Before long, the spark he felt spread like wildfire through the stadium outside Rustburg High.

In single coverage down the left sideline, Thornton leaped to snare a pass from Mike Knight out of the air. It was perfectly placed, with enough under it to take the Spotswood defender out of the picture and give Thornton the space to pivot and sprint to the end zone.

“[My coach] was like, ‘Three minutes left, give it all you’ve got,’” Thornton said.

“And that’s what I did. I gave it all I got.”

With 46.2 seconds remaining, the touchdown flipped the scoreboard in Rustburg’s favor. For the first time all night, the Red Devils had taken the lead. The defense took over from there, and the 55-yard Thornton-Knight combination — in addition to a second-half comeback spurred on by multiple other players — handed RHS a 28-24 Opening Night victory over the Trailblazers.

“We don’t never quit,” said Knight, who was responsible for both the final score of the half and the first to complete a performance once destined for a “mediocre” label with a pair of eye-popping, difference-making passes.

Knight (133 yards on 4-of-11 passing) jumpstarted the RHS turnaround by recording a touchdown on his second play from scrimmage in the second half.

First, he handed the ball off to Shaun Rosser (38 yards on 10 carries) for a nominal gain. Then, he saw an opening — albeit a small one — near the right sideline, and fired off a pass to Alex Dunn. Between a pair of defenders, Dunn grabbed the ball and used strong hands to bring it in, then was off to the races.

He pulled up short of the cannon set off to celebrate the score, after completing the 54-yard play to slash RHS’ deficit from 24-6 (its largest deficit of the night) to 24-12. A two-point run by Qua Rosser (team-high 124 yards on 13 carries) gave Rustburg new life.

“I just had to focus on the ball,” Dunn, a sophomore, said, adding the catch was “most definitely” one of the biggest of his career. “And then I turned around and nobody was there, so I took it to the crib. The realization that I was able to give my team momentum to get us back in the game, that put a smile on my face.”

Fast forward several minutes and that same type of smile was present on Thornton’s face as he emerged from the locker room after the game.

After finally overcoming the “worst cramps I’ve ever got” in the aftermath of his touchdown reception and run, and seeing his team recover from a disappointing showing in the first half, Thornton could bask in his team’s resilience and the effort put in all over the field, by multiple players, for the win.

In the first half, RHS gave up two significant chunk plays that set up a score and went for a touchdown. First, Parker Constable’s 45-yard run on Spotswood’s opening drive pushed the visiting Trailblazers deep into Rustburg territory. Elliott Brown (10-of-16 passing for 122 yards) found John Craig with a 15-yard TD pass three plays later.

Craig hauled in an even bigger pass in the second quarter, a 56-yarder that gave SHS (0-1) a two-score lead.

On the other side of the ball, Rustburg (1-0) fared even worse. It punted on each of its first three possessions, then fumbled to end the first quarter.

Before time ran out on the first half, Rustburg had punted once more and then gave the ball away again, this time on a fumble near the Spotswood 5-yard line with less than a minute to go.

Shaun Rosser’s 10-yard touchdown run earlier in the frame, near the 10-minute mark of the second quarter, kept RHS in it, though. Qua Rosser also broke off a 50-yard run to put the Devils in Spotswood territory for the first time on the night earlier in the drive.

The deficit ballooned in the third quarter, thanks to a 17-yard field goal by Yafet Kflom and 3-yard TD run by Constable (game-high 161 yards on 21 carries).

But hope started making a comeback on the Rustburg sideline in the meantime.

The field goal drive featured a defensive stand by RHS that kept the Trailblazers out of the end zone after they drove 51 yards.

The Knight-Dunn TD five minutes later offered more reason for optimism, as did the defensive play of players like Jacob Ford, L’Patrick Jackson, Junior Ramirez and JaVaughan Andrews.

Offensively, Ari Reid and Ashton Dixon each provided long runs that moved the chains, and Qua Rosser took over from the backfield.

“I’m just glad that everybody stepped up when they had to. I can trust in any one of my teammates, that they can do their part,” Thornton said.

Qua Rosser, the 6-foot, 242-pound senior, was responsible for the second of RHS’ three straight scores to end the game. After Knight went out with cramps (following two QB keepers for fourth-down conversions and an 8-yard run earlier in the drive), Rosser took the direct snap at the Spotswood 16-yard line and bullied his way through the middle to score. On the two-point try, he dropped another direct snap, but recovered and still made it into the end zone.

The scoreboard then read Spotswood 24, Rustburg 22.

Rustburg’s defense held on the ensuing drive (thanks in large part to a Spotswood dropped pass on fourth down), and the game-winning touchdown came just over 1½ minutes after RHS took possession.

Just 37.4 seconds remained when the visitors got the ball back, but they couldn’t overcome the damage Rustburg had just inflicted.

Rustburg 28, Spotswood 24

Spotswood;7;7;10;0;—;24

Rustburg;0;6;8;14;—;28

S — John Criag 15 pass from Elliott Brown (Yafet Kflom kick)

S — Craig 56 pass from Brown (Kflom kick)

R — Shaun Rosser 10 run (kick blocked)

S — Kflom 17 field goal

S — Parker Constable 3 run (Kflom kick)

R — Alex Dunn 54 pass from Mike Knight (Qua Rosser run)

R — Q. Rosser 16 run (Q. Rosser run)

R — Ace Thornton 55 pass from Knight (run failed)

;S;R

First downs;12;12

Rushes-yards;40-188;31-228

Passing yards;122;133

Passing;10-16-0;4-11-0

Total offense;310;361

Penalties-yards;10-70;9-90

Fumbles-lost;1-0;4-3

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Spotswood: Rayne Dean 2-5, Parker Constable 21-161, Craig 4-4, Nicholas Cekada 10-21, Brown 3-(minus 3). Rustburg: Q. Rosser 13-124, S. Rosser 10-38, Knight 4-13, Ari Reid 2-29, Ashton Dixon 1-16, Thornton 1-8.

Passing — Spotswood: Brown 10-16-0. Rustburg: Knight 4-11-0.

Receiving — Spotswood: Dean 4-22, Craig 3-81, Levar Robinson 1-2, Da’Quan Hamilton 1-6, Kris Kim 1-11. Rustburg: Cameron Mitchell 1-14, Dunn 2-64, Dunn 1-55.

Records: Spotswood 0-1. Rustburg 1-0.