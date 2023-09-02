APPOMATTOX — Jacob Ford and the Red Devils try their best to shut out any outside noise ahead of kickoff. Talk on social media about games that lie ahead, for example, only serves as distraction from their goal.

“I just play on Friday nights,” Ford said.

But with all 48 minutes of game time behind him on this particular Friday, Ford was more than willing to answer when asked what kind of message the result of this contest might send.

“I know that everybody’s doubting Rustburg and has been doubting Rustburg for way too long,” he said, “And I’m gonna tell you like this: Rustburg football is back.”

For the second straight year, RHS emerged victorious in the Battle of the Lantern, using multiple weapons offensively to chew up clock and putting toughness on display up front as it shut down Appomattox, 22-7.

“Man, it feels amazing,” said Qua Rosser, a senior who bruised the Raiders (1-1) for a game-high 126 rushing yards. “We talk about it every day, and we just came to play tonight.”

No more did that idea ring true than in the second half. After surrendering 139 yards in the first half — including 88 on just one play — Rustburg held Appomattox to 29 in the last 24 minutes.

The lockdown started early in the third quarter. The hosts recorded just one possession in the frame, which lasted just over 1½ minutes.

They gained 1 yard on a pair of rushes (one for 3 yards followed by a loss on the next play), and then Gray Peterson (5-of-14 passing for 45 yards) tossed an incomplete pass and punted as ACHS went three-and-out.

The fourth quarter was equally dismal. Appomattox put up a combined minus-2 yards on its first two drives, before the offense that sat stagnant since the first frame finally started moving the chains. The Raiders drove into the red zone after gaining 30-plus yards but failed to cash in after three straight passes fell incomplete.

The hope for a comeback held by fans at a packed Bragg Stadium also took a hit earlier in the frame. During the previous drive, Peterson just barely missed connecting with Max Nitti with a long pass to the right sideline on third-and-long. A few inches were the difference and deprived Appomattox, down 14-7 at that point, of momentum and a chance to keep marching to the end zone.

The next play led to more disappointment on the Raiders’ sideline. Reagan Conroy pulled in another pass to the right side. It wasn’t quite as deep a throw, but would’ve given the home team more than enough for a first down.

Instead, a holding penalty negated the play.

“Those kind of things you just can’t do [against] a really good team. You can’t make mistakes. You’ve gotta take advantage of everything,” Appomattox coach Doug Smith said, “and I just didn’t feel like we had it.”

A sack followed and set Rustburg up at the Appomattox 1-yard line.

Two plays later, Qua Rosser bullied his way into the end zone for six points. His run for the two-point conversion gave RHS a 15-point cushion it never relinquished.

Qua Rosser was a bulldozer out of the backfield for Rustburg. Although ACHS’ defense had answers at times — holding him to zero yards or stopping him for losses eight times — he wore down the opponents.

The 6-foot, 242-pound running back was the go-to guy offensive for the visitors, but certainly didn’t get the job done alone. The offensive line was stellar for most of the night for RHS. The unit’s toughness was a difference-maker, according to both Smith, the opposing coach, and Shaun Rosser, who was responsible for Rustburg’s other two scores.

“They were tougher than us up front,” Smith said, noting, too, that those big yet athletic players helped Rustburg milk time off the clock in chunks.

Shaun Rosser finished with 69 yards on 11 carries. His two touchdown runs came in the second quarter.

He capped a 67-yard drive with a 2-yard run first, then scampered 35 yards to the end zone a little more than 3½ minutes later.

“It felt great, actually, to score. It was all the O-line,” he said, referring to both their work that opened up scoring lanes and to their commitment throughout the night. “They was blocking. We all just worked together today.”

The TDs came on back-to-back possessions for Rustburg, and turned a 7-0 deficit into a 14-7 lead.

Appomattox struck first, at the 1:26 mark of the first quarter.

It took just two plays to go 91 yards. De’Montay Fleshman sprinted 88 yards for the touchdown.

“He’s tremendous. He gives us what we need out of the backfield. He gives us the speed,” Smith said of Fleshman. “We’re excited about him. I think he’s gonna be a playmaker.”

But that 88-yard run served as the only real highlight for his team. The rest of the night belonged to Rustburg.

The Red Devils held the ball for about 32 to minutes to Appomattox’s 16 by game’s end. And after Fleshman’s run, Appomattox added just 15 more yards on the ground, on 16 carries. Nine second-half totes went for minus-5 yards.

Smith complimented the play of guys like Fleshman, Tre Kelso, Nitti and Conroy, but said ultimately, his team’s inability to move the ball might rest on the advantage Rustburg had in the trenches.

“I’m just asking our guys to step up and be tough up front. They played a tougher football game than we did,” he said. “… We’ve just gotta get a little bit better up front to play these good teams.”

RHS — which now has posted back-to-back 2-0 starts to seasons for the first time since 1992 and ’93 — got to celebrate with the red and blue lantern before handing it off to be packed up for the trip back up the road, back to the trophy case at Rustburg High.

Amherst 26, GW-Danville 20

Four different players scored in the season opener for Amherst on Friday, and the Lancers survived a back-and-forth affair with GW-Danville to hand new head coach and ACHS alumnus Chris Moore his first victory.

After falling behind 12-0 in the contest held at ACHS, Tres Liggon (7-of-10 passing for 121 yards and a team-best 36 rushing yards) jumpstarted the scoring for Amherst with a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:25 left in the second quarter. The Lancers quickly put up six more points after that to pull ahead just before the half, thanks to Jonathan Goins’ 1-yard TD run with 27 seconds remaining in the frame.

Devonte Wade also got into the scoring column halfway through the third quarter with a 91-yard interception return, and, after GW (0-2) knotted the score at 20 late in the frame, Nic’Khale Fleshman put Amherst back up for good on his 2-yard TD run with 4:39 left in the game.

Non-District

Rustburg 22, Appomattox 7

Rustburg;0;14;0;8;—;22

Appomattox;7;0;0;0;—;7

A — De’Montay Fleshman 88 run (Reagan Conroy kick)

R — Shaun Rosser 2 run (Qua Rosser run)

R — S. Rosser 35 run (run failed)

R — Q. Rosser 1 run (Q. Rosser run)

;R;A

First downs;14;8

Rushes-yards;49-227;26-123

Passing yards;72;45

Passing;8-14-0;5-14-0

Total offense;299;168

Penalties-yards;6-55;2-18

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Rustburg: Q. Rosser 25-126, S. Rosser 11-69, Ari Reid 8-28, Mike Knight 4-1, Ashton Dixon 1-3. Appomattox: Gray Peterson 12-10, Daniel Bradley 2-(minus 2), Fleshman 11-116, P.J. Reel 1-(minus 1).

Passing — Rustburg: Knight 8-14-0 (72). Appomattox: Peterson 5-14-0 (45).

Receiving —Rustburg: Alex Dunn 4-46, Ace Thornton 2-14, Jacob Ford 1-8, Cameron Mitchell 1-4. Appomattox: Reagan Conroy 1-11, Max Nitti 2-17, Fleshman 1-3, Xavier Moseley 1-14.

Records: Rustburg 2-0. Appomattox 1-1.

PHOTOS: Rustburg football defeats Appomattox