Before Ace Thornton could focus on the postgame speech his coach was about to give, something else stole away his attention for a second — The County Bell. Thornton, kneeling toward the middle of Rustburg’s huddle, blurted out a simple yet significant phrase as he looked at the newly obtained trophy that sat feet away from him.

“I never seen that before,” he said, a grin overtaking his face.

Thornton, a junior receiver and defensive back, wasn’t alone. Having the prize in their possession at the end of the Red Devils’ matchup with Brookville — a Campbell County rivalry — marked a first for Thornton and all of his teammates. As the BHS faithful filed out of Stinger Stadium on Friday night, Rustburg celebrated a 38-20 victory, RHS’ first win in the series since 2016, well before any of the boys who contributed to the triumph sniffed a spot on the varsity roster.

“I knew it would be a dogfight,” said Ari Reid, a sophomore linebacker, “but I knew we would pull it off, because I know the type of team we are.”

On Friday, Rustburg was the team that came up with big defensive plays to earn and keep the upper hand for most of the night. And RHS was the team that used its athleticism elsewhere on the field — in a pair of punt-return situations, and out of the backfield — to sting the Bees.

RHS started slow offensively, but the defense made up for that to get Rustburg moving toward the 4-0 start to the season it secured by night’s end, its first such start since 2012.

Brookville chewed up more than 3½ minutes on its opening possession and drove 34 yards. On third-and-6 from the Rustburg 27-yard line, RHS’ Walter Jackson challenged Brookville receiver David Schmitt and picked off Lincoln McDaniel’s pass to the end zone.

“Starting off, we were already fired up to beat them, and then the pick over there I had, that gave us momentum," Jackson, a senior, said of his first career interception.

Although that turnover ultimately didn’t cost BHS a score on the next possession, it was a harbinger of the difficulties Brookville would have throughout the night.

The Bees (1-2, 0-1 Seminole District) tossed three interceptions and gave away the ball once more on a fumble.

Thornton picked off McDaniel just before halftime, and Reid had the last one in the fourth quarter.

“If you ask me, I’ve got like the best hand-[eye] coordination around here,” Thornton said. “So anytime I see the ball, whether I’m on offense or defense, it’s my ball. Every time.”

The fumble in the third quarter immediately led to a Rustburg score, as Alex Dunn scooped up the ball and returned it 24 yards for a 24-8 lead. The last of the three picks set RHS up at the Brookville 39-yard line early in the fourth quarter, and Qua Rosser scored three plays later on a 26-yard tote.

The Red Devils’ final TD of the night came as Brookville was forced into desperation mode; following a BHS touchdown on a 5-yard run by Jor’Dyn Whitelaw (108 yards on 24 carries) that cut RHS’ lead to 30-20 with 3:01 left in the game, Thornton collected the onside kick attempt, and Qua Rosser went 50 yards to the end zone two plays later to cap the scoring.

“My guy 4 [Dunn], he [blocked] a guy, so I jump-cut out and just took off,” said Qua Rosser, who finished with a team-high 104 rushing yards. He toted the ball just seven times and found the end zone on three of those carries.

The quick Qua Rosser scores (and one more swift TD by his younger brother, Shaun Rosser) were the story offensively for the Devils (4-0, 1-0 Seminole). They had 124 fewer yards of total offense than the Bees (187 to 311), but short fields and efficient runners made for an advantage on the scoreboard for nearly the entire game.

Rustburg’s other two offensive touchdowns both came in the second quarter, following Brookville punts and long returns.

Thornton corralled the first punt and went 27 yards with it to the Brookville 28-yard line, and Qua Rosser sprinted 24 yards to open the scoring.

Shaun Rosser pulled in the second punt, returned it 23 yards, then got the ball on the first play of Rustburg’s drive and took to the end zone for a 24-yard score.

On its four drives that ended in scores, Rustburg recorded a mere nine combined plays.

On the other side, Brookville’s turnover issues zapped the Bees of momentum, costing them their own chances to score more than Rustburg points.

Including a turnover on downs in the first quarter, the Bees saw 116 yards gained on five drives go to waste. They used up about 18 minutes of clock on those possessions, as well, decreasing their chances at a comeback, after Rustburg took the lead for good on Shaun Rosser’s TD run in the second quarter.

Before that, Whitelaw answered Qua Rosser’s game-opening TD with a touchdown run of his own (and a two-point conversion after) to tie the contest at 8.

RHS went up 16-8 just before halftime, and Dunn’s fumble return midway through the third pushed the Red Devils’ lead to double digits for the first time.

Elijah Hughes and Whitelaw traded punches with Qua Rosser after that, but it wasn’t enough to keep alive Brookville’s winning streak in the series.

Hughes finished as the game’s leading rusher with 112 yards on 12 carries before exiting early in the fourth quarter with an injury. He was helped off the field and wasn’t putting any weight on his left leg; coach Jon Meeks was unsure of his status after the game.

But the coach could praise Hughes, a sophomore, and the nine other 10th graders who played for a BHS team that left the game with nine injuries.

“What I like was our next-man-up, never-quit mentality. … We made some crucial mistakes, but as a coach, I’m proud of the effort,” Meeks said of his team, adding the Bees will “be fine” as long as they can improve each week. “We’ve got a lot of football left to be played.”

RHS, meanwhile, is riding high on its best start in more than a decade, and Friday’s win, Thornton explained, sends a simple message to the rest of the area: “They know who we are now.”

Seminole District

Rustburg 38, Brookville 20

Rustburg;0;16;8;14;—;38

Brookville;0;8;6;6;—;20

R — Qua Rosser 24 run (Q. Rosser run)

B — Jor’Dyn Whitelaw 6 run (Whitelaw run)

R — Shaun Rosser 24 run (Ace Thornton pass from Mike Knight)

R — Alex Dunn 24 fumble return (Q. Rosser run)

B — Elijah Hughes 40 run (pass failed)

R — Q. Rosser 26 run (pass failed)

B — Whitelaw 5 run (run failed)

R — Q. Rosser 50 run (Q. Rosser run)

;R;B

First downs;9;14

Rushes-yards;25-184;52-287

Passing yards;3;24

Passing;2-9-1;3-12-3

Total offense;187;311

Penalties-yards;4-30;8-70

Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Rustburg: S. Rosser 9-50, Q. Rosser 7-104, Knight 7-34, Jacob Ford 1-1, Team 1-(minus 5). Brookville: Whitelaw 24-108; David Bradley 11-54, Lincoln McDaniel 5-13, Hughes 12-112.

Passing — Rustburg: Knight 2-9-1 (3). Brookville: McDaniel 3-12-3 (24).

Receiving —Rustburg: Thornton 1-0, Dunn 1-3. Brookville: Whitelaw 2-14, David Schmitt 1-10.

Records: Rustburg 4-0, 1-0 Seminole. Brookville 1-2, 0-1.