For E.C. Glass QB George White, dedication to game has paid dividends

Now he is in control of the offense for Glass (7-1, 4-1 Seminole District), with the full support of his teammates and coaching staff. Woody described White as a student of the game who makes things happen largely because of how much studying he does.

“I can text him, call him, having a meeting with him to talk about a game plan [and] it’s always like we’re on the same page,” Woody said. “He knows it before I’ve said it. … Sometimes he’s ahead of me.”

White, Woody added, is a good communicator and a “coach on the field,” attributes that make him the glue of the Hilltoppers’ no-huddle offense.

The quarterback’s work outside of practice, what Woody describes as White being “on the extra mile,” is why “he’s such a good football player” — and why he’s put up the kind of numbers he has, the coach said.

It didn’t take long this season for him to display the offseason improvement he’s made. In Week 1, he recorded 295 yards and a whopping six touchdowns.

It was the first of six showings (out of eight games) in which he threw multiple touchdowns and the first of three games in which he put up 200-plus passing yards.