For E.C. Glass QB George White, dedication to game has paid dividends

Growing up, there perhaps wasn’t any other choice for George White than to learn to love football. Between the trips to Zable Stadium to watch William & Mary, the team his dad played for, and all the snaps he initiated as a center with the Rivermont Raiders, football was a significant part of White’s childhood.
Fast forward several years and not much has changed. Or, at least, the importance of the sport in his life hasn’t diminished.
“I just kind of live and breathe football,” White, the 6-foot-1 E.C. Glass junior, said.
There’s plenty of space for academics, of course, but the amount of time and effort he dedicates to the sport can’t really be understated.
In the offseason, you’re most likely to find him in the weight room or on the field, where work includes exercises to get stronger and improve his agility, speed and passing skills. The Hilltoppers’ quarterback said normally he’s on the field six days a week with whichever teammate he can get to be on the receiving end.
He was asked: Why not seven days a week? “I don’t know,” he responded. That’s a good question.”
He probably should get a pass for the 24 hours of rest he takes, however. Because if you ask anyone who knows him, they’ll say there’s not much more left for him to give to the sport.
“Some people joke with me that [football’s] my only personality trait,” White said.
His Glass teammates and coaches certainly aren’t complaining, though. In his second season as a starter on the varsity team, he’s become the area’s quarterback to watch.
“He’s that name you want on your football team,” White’s classmate, running back and defensive lineman Ma’quwan Farmer, said.
White first was thrust into the spotlight as a sophomore in the shortened spring campaign, taking over after dual-threat QB DreSean Kendrick graduated. Known much more for his arm than his legs, White didn’t look much like Kendrick at all, but coach Jeff Woody believed White could fill the role well.
“We knew exactly who we wanted to start at quarterback last year,” Woody said. “We knew he was gonna be the man.”
White’s sophomore campaign was a rough one for Glass, which went 1-3. But White, who’d only been playing quarterback for a few years at the middle school and JV levels, got valuable experience and put together some bright performances.
He threw for more than 100 yards twice, including a 198-yard showing in a loss to Amherst.
As snaps added up, White saw his stock increase.
According to White, who played center as a child, his dream wasn’t ever really to play quarterback. “But then when I started playing,” he added, “I was like, ‘Yeah, this is better.’ I like being able to have control over stuff.”
Now he is in control of the offense for Glass (7-1, 4-1 Seminole District), with the full support of his teammates and coaching staff. Woody described White as a student of the game who makes things happen largely because of how much studying he does.
“I can text him, call him, having a meeting with him to talk about a game plan [and] it’s always like we’re on the same page,” Woody said. “He knows it before I’ve said it. … Sometimes he’s ahead of me.”
White, Woody added, is a good communicator and a “coach on the field,” attributes that make him the glue of the Hilltoppers’ no-huddle offense.
The quarterback’s work outside of practice, what Woody describes as White being “on the extra mile,” is why “he’s such a good football player” — and why he’s put up the kind of numbers he has, the coach said.
It didn’t take long this season for him to display the offseason improvement he’s made. In Week 1, he recorded 295 yards and a whopping six touchdowns.
It was the first of six showings (out of eight games) in which he threw multiple touchdowns and the first of three games in which he put up 200-plus passing yards.
By the Hilltoppers’ fifth game, White easily had surpassed some of the expectations his teammates, like Farmer, had for him. Farmer’s benchmarks included 10 passing touchdowns and 1,000 yards. White had 18 TDs and 1,310 yards by the halfway point.
“He can do what other folks can’t,” Farmer said. “He’s George White, ya know?”
One of the performances Farmer was alluding to came against Heritage in the Jug Bowl. White threw for a single-game school-record 446 yards and five TDs on that hot Saturday afternoon, when he turned multiple plays that looked destined for losses into massive gains.
White is far-and-away the area’s passing leader at 1,879 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions; with an average of 235 passing yards per game, he’s on track to surpass 2,000 yards in Friday’s 7 p.m. matchup with Brookville (5-2, 3-2) at City Stadium.
“Hell yeah I knew it was gonna be that way,” Woody said of his quarterback, adding White also knows exactly the right touch to use on every pass.
The coach will, of course, look to White to deliver again against BHS. But between all of the QB’s receiving options, who White credits for the overwhelming majority of his success, and White’s skills, Woody’s excited about the Hilltoppers’ chances Friday and as the season continues.
“It’s like Christmas,” Woody said, “getting toys and getting to play with [their abilities].”