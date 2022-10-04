For football teams like Brookville and Heritage, film sessions critical to success

It was Monday afternoon. Cross country runners were training for their next races, and volleyball players were in the gym preparing for their next matches at a pair of Timberlake Road schools. Football fields at Brookville and Heritage, however, sat empty and quiet.

There was plenty of time left in the week for those players to get their practice jerseys dirty. Plenty of time to install new plays, go over defensive sets and run through drills before game day rolled around. Before they put on pads for the hands-on preparation, though, they devoted time to understanding the “why” behind each of the instructions they’d soon hear from coaches on the gridiron.

It was film day. Every varsity team talks about it — “We’ll watch film and get some things corrected,” you’ll hear coaches and players say after games; “We’ll take a look at the film,” they say in response to questions about their next opponents. They’re lines used often, because film sessions are part of the routine. But for the good teams out there, those moments don’t just represent another box to check. They’re, instead, a vital part of the drive toward achieving their goals.

“We’re not just getting on you,” Heritage coach Brad Bradley said to his players, wearing matching orange shorts as they sat in tiered rows in a classroom inside the expansive school. “Because look what happens when we do the right thing.”

It was one of the coach’s last several statements regarding the Pioneers’ previous game, a win over Rustburg. On that Monday film day, players gathered to first look back at their successes, and certainly at what they could’ve done better — or flat out did wrong.

“Really good job,” Bradley said to a group of seniors, Rajan Booker, Terrell Washington and Markus White. In the clip they’d just watched, the Pioneers saw the three open up a lane to the end zone for Hov Bateman. “That’s what it looks like when we block.”

It wasn’t the only praise Bradley and assistant coaches offered, but those compliments didn’t exactly take over the session either.

On other occasions, the three or others heard their names called for the opposite reason.

“It ain’t tag you’re it,” Bradley said, holding accountable an entire unit for their lack of physicality in one particular clip. “Put a hat on him.”

Football, Bradley said, isn't a passive sport. His players all knew that, of course, but knowing in one’s head and executing on game day are entirely different. And actually seeing how the knowledge translated, or failed to translate, on Friday nights is a part of the learning process for these high school athletes.

At both Brookville and Heritage, the big-picture concepts and minutiae of the game were drilled in on those Monday afternoons.

While Heritage looked back first, before looking ahead to its matchup with BHS — set for 7 p.m. Friday at City Stadium — Brookville took Monday to break down Heritage’s offense, defense and special teams. Half of the Bees gathered around the TV in the coaches’ room in the field house while coach Jon Meeks clicked through tape. The other half of players lifted weights and would follow that same process later that evening. The Bees already had gone their own film from their previous game on Saturday morning.

Brookville, like Heritage, also watched the Pioneers’ game against Rustburg to prepare. Like Bradley and his assistants, Meeks pointed out HHS’ shortcomings — areas his team could exploit Friday.

At Heritage, assistant coach Jay Phares told players, “Field position is everything.”

At Brookville, Meeks said, “Field position alone could’ve flipped that game.”

There were moments in that Rustburg game when Heritage set the Red Devils up with short fields in which they needed just a few plays to score, thanks to an inability to block up front to keep the offense moving, and mistakes on punt and kick returns. Then there were other times when Rustburg made mistakes — a fumble on a punt return and running East to West rather than North-South on a kick return — that made things significantly easier for Heritage.

Both coaching staffs saw those critical moments play out in the moment, but with film, they could explain to the players who were on the field at the time the significance of those plays, several days after the fact.

At both schools, too, coaches alerted their pupils to alignments to watch and particular players to be keenly aware of.

At Heritage, Bradley talked about the dominance of Brookville lineman Andrew Cole and the need to stand up to him to get a trio of rushers in the backfield — Drake McDaniel, Michael Viar and Jor’Dyn Whitelaw, each of whom approaches his carries differently, Bradley also pointed out.

At Brookville, Washington, as both a defensive lineman and tight end, was on coaches’ minds. “Bad idea to not to block No. 3,” Meeks told his players as they watched the havoc Washington wreaked on Rustburg. “Don’t recommend it.”

While both teams went through their Monday routines with the goal of turning a 4-1 record into a 5-1 mark a few days later, coaches also used film sessions to underline lessons learned from the past. They harkened back to each of last season’s matchups — one in the regular season that went to double overtime, a thriller Heritage won 30-23, and the other in the Region 3C playoffs, in which Brookville earned serious revenge with a 50-21 victory — in emphasizing the importance of playing to their potential.

Meeks counted 10 things BHS did to give away the first game, from busted coverage to a bad snap. Bradley saw his team give away ground physically in the second.

Fix those mistakes, the ones they saw on film, and both teams have a good chance at a win in one of the area’s best rivalries.

“We believe in you. We know what we can do,” Bradley said. “We gotta do it.”

And Meeks: “If y’all play our brand of football, I got my money on us.”