For Heritage, Saturday's rematch against LCA is 'personal'

When Heritage last beat Liberty Christian, earning victories in the regular season and in the playoffs, it was 2019. Running back Rajan Booker and defensive end Terrell Washington were freshmen.

LCA has won the last three meetings, including when it bounced the Pioneers from the playoffs two seasons ago and last month, when the Bulldogs earned a 14-6 victory at Williams Stadium.

Those shortcomings have left Heritage hungry. So this one, the Region 3C title game that will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Williams Stadium, is personal.

"Last time we played them, we allowed ourselves to get caught up in the moment," said Booker, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season last week when his Pioneers knocked off Brookville. "We played a good game, they played a good game as well, and we just lost to a really good team. I feel like we've been working really hard to get back to this moment, so this one is definitely personal."

Booker and Washington are now seniors. They are integral parts of a Heritage team that is 10-2 on the season and has won five straight since that Oct. 13 loss to the Bulldogs (11-1). They talked this week about putting aside past losses and focusing on the present. But part of the present is also about revenge, about proving to themselves last they can hurdle a tall obstacle.

"To me, it means we have to win it," Washington said when asked about not defeating the Bulldogs since 2019. "We want to do it ourselves. Ninth grade year we watched from the sidelines. But I want us [this year's seniors] to be the reason we win this game."

Doing so likely will require Heritage's best effort. The Pioneers entered Williams Stadium in October with a strong game plan. The defense was lights out in the first half, and HHS took a 6-0 led into the locker room. But LCA got its run game going in the second half, mostly courtesy of sophomore running back Gideon Davidson, and Heritage gave up two scores as the LCA defense upped its game, too.

After the win over Brookville in last week's 3C semifinal, Heritage coach Brad Bradley started looking toward LCA. "We've got unfinished business, there's no question," he said from the field at Lynchburg City Stadium. "This one's personal."

Bradley expanded on that statement this week.

"When we walked off that field in the regular-season game, the goal was to get back and play for a regional championship and play LCA again," he said. "We felt like we had our chances, and we didn't take advantage, and that's on us.

"Ever since since COVID [the altered slate played in the spring of 2021] they've had our number. So this is a program game," Bradley said. "We're two different types of teams, two totally different types of schools and two totally different programs. Everything about us is different. We want to show what this program is all about."

Top-seeded LCA got through the first two rounds of the playoffs without Davidson, who was injured early in the regular-season finale against E.C. Glass, largely by revamping its offense to rely more on the passing game. Back-up running back Eli Castaneda has torn up the yards in the ground game and additional run contributions have come from speedy backup QB Jeb Moon and Justis Belford. They've set the stage for quarterback Joe Borchers, who threw four touchdowns in last week's dominant 50-19 victory over Turner Ashby.

No matter whether Davidson plays tonight (he was a game-time decision last week, according to coach Frank Rocco), look for the Pioneers defense to try and bottle up the run game and pressure Borchers.

"Don't let them get those big runs down the sideline," Washington, the Seminole District defender of the year, said, "get in the quarterback's face, make him force throws in the air."

Prior to that October matchup, Rocco spoke about how his team was a work in progress, about how it was still learning to buy into the system. That was understandable, since LCA lost to graduation so many skilled players from last year's team that advanced to the Class 3 championship. Sometimes, teams can continue to be a in progress all throughout the playoffs. That's the case right now with LCA, as it has grappled with how to survive without its talented four-star recruit, who provides pivotal play on both sides of the ball.

Rocco also talked about Heritage and how the matchup presents problems for his squad.

""They're just a very well coached team," he said in October. "When you combine well-coached with with athletes and the physical size these guys have, maybe we have a hard working offensive and defensive line, but we'll really have to put up or shut up against what they have."

To pull off the upset, second-seeded Heritage will have to remain disciplined on defense. It'll also have to sniff out what the offense might be up to, which can be tricky against an LCA program known under Rocco for its deceptive offense that can lull opponents to sleep before lowering the boom.

"Our goal is a state championship, and the region title is the first step," Bradley said.

Heritage put up nearly 400 yards of total offense against Brookville last week, while LCA finished with almost identical numbers against Turner Ashby. Expect more of a defensive battle tonight, something akin to the regular-season matchup between these two Seminole District teams.

"I feel like we need to take what they give us," Booker said of his team's offense. "I feel like after we got up on them early, we started to get greedy because we saw how efficient and how fast we got that touchdown. We just need to calm it down a little bit, take what they give us and stay locked in out there."