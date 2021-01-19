Forced to ensure sparsely populated gyms, Nelson filling stands with 2D fans

Nelson and other schools in Virginia will save some this year on travel costs because seasons are condensed, but the need to pay referees for the 60% of schedules they aim to complete is obviously still present.

Fans who purchase the 2D versions of themselves help to offset the revenue losses and keep teams playing.

The cost of each 2D fan, created by an outside company, is $25, with Nelson receiving a portion of that fee. According to Mullins, the investment lasts beyond the winter sports season, as each 2D fan is made to be used both indoor and outdoor, and Nelson will transition those 2D fans outdoors for the fall and spring seasons, too.

Mullins said he’s pleased with the response so far. As more orders arrive at the school, as the latest did Tuesday, he’s happy to march over to the gym and fasten more fans to the stands.

“We’ve done very well,” Mullins said. “We’d obviously like to sell some more.”

Find more information at https://www.fluvannaphotos.com/sytist/fchs_team_photos/2020-2021_season/govs_fan_cutouts/.

PREP SIGNING NOTE: Parker Goldstein, a senior track & field athlete at Rustburg, has committed to compete at the college level for Radford.