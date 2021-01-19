Forced to ensure sparsely populated gyms, Nelson filling stands with 2D fans

Gyms are nearly empty. Teams, their coaches, officials and gameday workers are the only ones allowed through the doors for the 32-minute contests.
Missing this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, are the cheers after a made 3-pointer, the chants aimed at throwing opponents off. Without fans, the atmosphere is mostly quiet, the loudest sounds coming courtesy of squeaking sneakers or referees’ whistles.
Players are told they have to come up with their own energy without supporters there to urge them on.
In Nelson County, though, athletes have some help through an effort unique from other schools in the area.
The Nelson County High School athletic department, taking its cue from the professional and college sports realm, has implemented fans in a different format for 2021. As athletes drive to the basket, unleash a shot or get in defensive position, fans — their images printed on durable boards and propped up in the stands — look on.
“A lot of people have had a lot of fun doing it,” NCHS athletic director Greg Mullins said of supporters and community and school members who’ve participated in the endeavor.
Mullins, who explained he was inspired by a similar effort in Fluvanna County, said about 60 people have purchased 2D fan versions of themselves. The number of participants has nearly doubled over the past couple weeks.
Initially, about three dozen 2D fans were set up for the first games at NCHS.
Although schools in the area all are working to keep fans engaged virtually, no other program in The News & Advance coverage area has implemented a similar effort.
Coaches and players at NCHS, then, “think it’s cool, especially since we are the only one in the area doing it,” Mullins said.
“They’re excited about it,” he added.
Among the 2D fans in Nelson’s stands are faces familiar around the school division. Snapshots of excited coaches of other sports and staff members are included, along with division superintendent Martha Eagle, donning a mask a holding green and white pom-poms. Then there are others in their Nelson gear and “Go Govs!” signs.
In addition to providing the obvious support for players, who can look over during stops in action to see those who care about their athletic endeavors, the 2D fan effort also serves to bolster a department still trudging through other difficult realities of the pandemic.
During a normal season, gate revenue from admission fees is the athletic department’s “biggest fundraiser,” Mullins said. But that money doesn’t generally go toward purchasing luxuries like new uniforms; much of it goes to paying referees.
Nelson and other schools in Virginia will save some this year on travel costs because seasons are condensed, but the need to pay referees for the 60% of schedules they aim to complete is obviously still present.
Fans who purchase the 2D versions of themselves help to offset the revenue losses and keep teams playing.
The cost of each 2D fan, created by an outside company, is $25, with Nelson receiving a portion of that fee. According to Mullins, the investment lasts beyond the winter sports season, as each 2D fan is made to be used both indoor and outdoor, and Nelson will transition those 2D fans outdoors for the fall and spring seasons, too.
Mullins said he’s pleased with the response so far. As more orders arrive at the school, as the latest did Tuesday, he’s happy to march over to the gym and fasten more fans to the stands.
“We’ve done very well,” Mullins said. “We’d obviously like to sell some more.”
Find more information at https://www.fluvannaphotos.com/sytist/fchs_team_photos/2020-2021_season/govs_fan_cutouts/.
PREP SIGNING NOTE: Parker Goldstein, a senior track & field athlete at Rustburg, has committed to compete at the college level for Radford.
Goldstein, who competes in sprints, hurdles and jumps, chose the Division I school after receiving interest from other Division III schools in the state, according to her coach, Gerald Mosley.
“It’s great, because I know that she’s worked extremely hard,” Mosley said of Goldstein, who has been learning under the coach since she was in middle school.
“To see her achiever her goals from the time she was in sixth grade to now has just been remarkable.”
Mosley said Goldstein likely will become a heptathlete at Radford.
Goldstein made her commitment official during a small ceremony at Rustburg last month, and now is on to her senior season.
She and the Red Devils are competing in a condensed indoor season, after they and the rest of the teams in the state had their 2020 outdoor season canceled because of the pandemic.
Despite not getting to build on her momentum from indoor season to outdoor last year, Goldstein still showcased her Division I potential in her junior year, Mosley said.