Forest's Lemley and Rustburg's Bigham ready for blockbuster showdown

Expect plenty of strikeouts. A pitchers’ duel. Extra innings that could stretch on and on if both hurlers are at their best.
That’s the consensus of what could happen starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, when Jefferson Forest’s Emma Lemley and Rustburg’s Eden Bigham each command the circle in an anticipated matchup that features two of the better pitchers in the state.
They are remarkably similar, not only because of what they’ve accomplished in 2021, but in the way they approach the game.
Lemley, a senior Virginia Tech signee, is 6-1 with a scalding 120 strikeouts (2.72 per inning) and a 0.31 ERA. She has allowed seven hits and two runs in 44 innings. At the plate, she is hitting a scalding .588 with four home runs and 13 RBI’s.
Bigham, a junior UVa commit, is 7-0. She’s allowed just five hits and no runs for a 0.00 ERA in 44 innings. She’s fanned 102 batters (2.37 per inning) and is hitting .428 with three homers and five RBIs.
Both aces have thrown two perfect games this season. Lemley has a no-hitter and four one-hitters to her credit. Bigham has thrown two no-hitters (one a combined no-no with Reghan Archer) and two one-hitters. Both pitchers have only allowed two walks.
“Eden and I have very similar strategies and tactics, and we’re similar with the way we think in the circle,” Lemley said Monday afternoon.
Now imagine if they were teammates.
Actually, they are. Bigham and Lemley suited up together for their Starz Gold travel club last fall and will do so again this year. They’ve became friends during that time together, learned a lot about what drives the other, and teamed up to dominate the opposition.
“We’re so similar,” Bigham said as Rustburg began to wind down practice Monday. “We throw the exact same pitches and I feel like our approach is very similar in the way we throw and the height of our pitches.”
Bigham’s rise ball comes in 64 to 65 miles per hour, Brookville coach Gary Ferguson has estimated. And Lemley is topping out at 66 and 67 mph, which is the equivalent of trying to hit a 97-mph fastball.
Rustburg senior catcher Carly Hudnall marvels at the improvements Bigham has made since 2019, when she was a freshman (her sophomore season was canceled because of the coronavirus).
“She’s incredible,” Hudnall said. “I’ve been playing with her since I was, like, 8 or 9 years old. I’ve never seen her this good. She’s always been great, but right now she leaves me speechless. There’s no words.”
And in Forest, they feel the same way about Lemley, who leads JF in every major category — batting average, home runs, RBIs, hits, runs scored and walks.
“She’s really improved,” JF coach Gary Harris said. “It was a shame to lose last year, but she has come out here this year and stepped it up. She’s healthier than she’s ever been. ... She definitely has her composure and the senior leadership and she definitely has control in the circle.”
Bigham wasted no time getting her first perfect game, a run-shortened five-inning win over E.C. Glass to open the season. She followed with another perfect game against Brookville on May 15. She has seven shutouts and counting.
On the night of her first perfect game, on May 4, Lemley went 2 for 3 with a home run. She blasted it to left-center field, where it cleared the fence and then flew over a metal shed — right where the school’s athletic director, Jedd Zaring, had parked his car. Yep, Lemley’s blast hit it, knocking up against the bumper.
It was a reminder, as Harris said, Lemley is “a threat to go out any time you pitch to her.”
When asked about the home run that dinged Zaring’s car, Lemley laughed. “He said if I hit it again, I’d be suspended,” she quipped.
It’s difficult for any team to prepare for a matchup of this magnitude. You can let your pitcher throw batting practice to simulate what to expect, but you also want to rest your pitcher’s arm. You can turn on the pitching machine in the cage, but it doesn’t necessarily simulate the same movement of both pitchers.
Rustburg coach Katie Bigham talked about the high and inside rise ball pitches. Or the deceptive curveballs. The types of pitches that appear to be strikes that each pitcher relies on, in addition to their changeups.
“That’s what we’ve got to look for and be ready and go in with confidence,” Bigham said of the inside rise. “Any pitcher can be hit. Maybe they throw a flat pitch. So if we can just get lucky, and have the confidence to know that we can get in there and this is a team effort.”
Eden Bigham, who also plays for the state championship volleyball team, said her teammates need to hold their heads high tonight.
“I think we know what’s coming,” she said. “My parents both actually called pitches for her in travel. So it’s like we know, but also have to not get down on ourselves, because she’s gonna throw a lot of strikes and she’s gonna throw it harder than anybody else we’re gonna see the whole year.”
Lemley expects an intense game. “And who knows,” she added, “might even go past seven innings.”
That’s certainly possible, and it would be anybody’s game should international tie-breaking rules come into effect.