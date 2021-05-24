Forest's Lemley and Rustburg's Bigham ready for blockbuster showdown

“She’s really improved,” JF coach Gary Harris said. “It was a shame to lose last year, but she has come out here this year and stepped it up. She’s healthier than she’s ever been. ... She definitely has her composure and the senior leadership and she definitely has control in the circle.”

Bigham wasted no time getting her first perfect game, a run-shortened five-inning win over E.C. Glass to open the season. She followed with another perfect game against Brookville on May 15. She has seven shutouts and counting.

On the night of her first perfect game, on May 4, Lemley went 2 for 3 with a home run. She blasted it to left-center field, where it cleared the fence and then flew over a metal shed — right where the school’s athletic director, Jedd Zaring, had parked his car. Yep, Lemley’s blast hit it, knocking up against the bumper.

It was a reminder, as Harris said, Lemley is “a threat to go out any time you pitch to her.”

When asked about the home run that dinged Zaring’s car, Lemley laughed. “He said if I hit it again, I’d be suspended,” she quipped.