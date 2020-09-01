 Skip to main content
Former Amherst athlete invited to participate in high school All-American bowl game

Recent Amherst grad Aaron Elliott has earned national recognition for his performances on the gridiron in 2019. 

Elliott, an offensive and defensive tackle for the Lancers, learned last week he has been invited to participate in the All-American East Coast Regional Bowl, hosted by national organization Offense-Defense. 

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound lineman and 2020 graduate was selected after the organization reviewed his nomination by an outside party. The event is slated for the end of December in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. 

Offense-Defense selects standout high school athletes each year to participate in one of a series of bowl games. Athletes play in specific games based on their region.

