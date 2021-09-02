Former Glass teammates Kendrick, Wood will face off as opponents at the college level Saturday

DreSean Kendrick spends most months in Williamsburg, while Sackett Wood has found a new home in Charlottesville. After spending years as teammates at E.C. Glass, the two — Kendrick now at William & Mary and Wood at the University of Virginia — rarely see each other these days.

Their paths crossed briefly during the summer, when both were back in Lynchburg and working out at their alma mater. Another meeting will take place Saturday, when the two and their current football teams will face off at Scott Stadium for their season opener.

“It’s really cool,” Kendrick said of his forthcoming reunion with Wood. The contest is set for 7:30 p.m. in Charlottesville and will be televised on the ACC Network.

When they saw each other at Glass not too long ago, neither athlete really remembered the upcoming game, or that they would be pitted against each other for the first time.

Wood, a junior academically and a sophomore with the Cavaliers football team, used to be the beneficiary of Kendrick’s athletic prowess. The UVa player, who filled in at multiple positions during his high school playing days, often was on the receiving end of Kendrick’s touchdown passes. Kendrick, who graduated from Glass the year after Wood and is now a redshirt freshman with the W&M football team, played QB in high school.